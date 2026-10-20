Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Schedule Announced for October 22, 2026

Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin"), Canada's Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce the agenda for the Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference taking place on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The event welcomes individual and institutional investors, financial advisors, and analysts to attend.
Register Now: https://kinvestor.net/kd26-register
Kinvestor's fourth annual Kinvestor Day conference returns on October 22, 2026, bringing together a range of established and emerging public companies across commodities, oil & gas, emerging technologies, and more.
Hosted by Arlen Hansen, President & CEO of Kin Communications and host of The Kinvestor Report, Kinvestor Day 2026 (KD26) will feature a full day of company presentations, live investor Q&A sessions, and an expert panel discussion examining current trends across the resource sector.
What to Expect
- Hear from 21 public companies: Get updates on projects, developments, and opportunities across the mining and energy sectors.
- Join the roundtable discussion: Join Arlen Hansen and roundtable guests Andy Schectman, Garrett Goggin, and Adrian Day for The Bull Market Playbook: How to Invest in a Resource Bull Market.
- Your chance to win a 5 oz silver bar: Courtesy of First Mint, one lucky attendee will take home a 5 oz .999+ fine silver cast bar. You must join us on October 22 to be eligible for the giveaway. See Official Rules for full details.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for KD26 to receive all event communications including updates, schedule information, and more. Registrants will also receive early access to conference replays before the general public.
Presenting Companies
| Pacific
Time (PT)
|Company Name
|Ticker(s)
|7:00 am
|First Phosphate
|NASDAQ: PHOS; CSE: PHOS; OTCQX: FRSPF
|7:20 am
|Tiger Gold
|TSXV: TIGR; OTCQB: TGRGF
|7:40 am
|Sitka Gold
|TSXV:SIG; OTCQB:SITKF
|8:00 am
|Northstar Clean Tech
|TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF
|8:20 am
|Visionary Metals
|TSXV: VIZ; OTCQB: VIZNF
|8:40 am
|CanCambria Energy
|TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF
|9:00 am
|Scorpio Gold
|NASDAQ: SGLD; TSXV: SGLD; OTCQB: SRCRF
|9:20 am
|Syntholene Energy
|TSXV: ESAF; OTCQB: SYNTF
|9:40 am
|Cambria Gold Mines
|TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF
|10:00 am
|The Bull Market Playbook
|Roundtable Discussion
|10:40 am
|Silver47 Exploration
|TSXV: AGA; OTCQX: AAGAF
|11:00 am
|Mogul Mountain
|TSXV: MOGL; OTCQB: MGMVF
|11:20 am
|Altura Energy
|TSXV: ALTU; OTCQB: ALTUF
|11:40 am
|Coppernico Metals
|TSX:COPR; OTCQB:CPPMF
|12:00 pm
|Rackla Metals
|TSXV: RAK
|12:20 pm
|Nations Royalty
|TSXV:NRC; OTCQX:NRYCF
|12:40 pm
|Eastport Critical Metals
|TSXV: EVI; OTCQB: EVIIF
|1:00 pm
|Alex Metals
|TSXV: ALX
|1:20 pm
|Homeland Uranium
|TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF
|1:40 pm
|Era Nova Metals
|TSXV: NOVA,OTC:STXPF; OTCQB: STXPF
|2:00 pm
|Amarc Resources
|TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF
|2:20 pm
|Graphite One
|TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF
About Kin
Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series. For more information about Kin Communications, please visit our website.
About Kinvestor
At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net, follow us on X at @KinvestorHQ, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
For event inquiries, contact:
Kin Communications
604-684-6730
marketing@kincommunications.com
Giveaway Terms and Conditions
No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of Canada and the 50 United States and District of Columbia who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Must register for and attend Kinvestor Day 2026 live on October 22, 2026 to be eligible. One prize available: one 5 oz First Mint .999+ fine silver cast bar, approximate retail value US$364. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible attendees. Canadian residents must correctly answer a skill-testing question. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for full details.