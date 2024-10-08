Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided a corporate update.

Recent Corporate Developments

  • As previously disclosed, in April 2024 Kintara entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. ("TuHURA"), a Phase 3 registration-stage immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, and Kayak Mergeco, Inc., Kintara's wholly-owned subsidiary, whereby Kayak Mergeco will merge with and into TuHURA with TuHURA surviving the merger and becoming Kintara's direct, wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Merger").

  • At Kintara's special meeting of stockholders held on October 4, 2024 , Kintara's stockholders approved the requisite proposals to effect the completion of the proposed Merger with TuHURA. The proposed Merger is expected to be consummated in mid-October 2024 , subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions under the Merger Agreement.

  • As of October 7, 2024 , four patients have been dosed in Kintara's open label 15-patient REM-001 study (the "REM-001 Study") in cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC). The majority of the costs to run the REM-001 Study will be covered by the $2.0 million Small Business Innovation Research grant Kintara was awarded from the National Institutes of Health.

Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024 Ended June 30, 2024

As of June 30, 2024 , Kintara had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.9 million .

For the three months ended June 30 , 2024, Kintara reported a net loss of approximately $2.3 million , or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.3 million , or $1.97 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . The decreased net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 , was largely attributed to lower research and development expenses which was primarily due to lower clinical development costs. General and administrative costs were higher during the same period primarily due to an increase in professional fees related to the proposed transaction with TuHURA.

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands)



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023




$



$


Cash and cash equivalents



4,909




1,535


Working capital



3,269




188


Total assets



6,202




3,979


Total stockholders' equity



3,757




731


Selected Statement of Operations Data (in thousands, except per share data)

For the year ended



June 30,



June 30,




2024



2023




$



$


Research and development



2,663




9,311


General and administrative



5,788




5,485


Other loss (income)



(131)




(147)


Net loss for the period



(8,320)




(14,649)


Series A Preferred cash dividend



(8)




(8)


Series C Preferred stock dividend



(173)




(362)


Net loss for the period attributable to common stockholders



(8,501)




(15,019)


Basic and fully diluted weighted average number of shares



26,352




1,620


Basic and fully diluted loss per share



(0.32)




(9.27)












Kintara's financial statements as filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission can be viewed on the Company's website at: http://ir.kintara.com/sec-filings .

About Kintara

Located in San Diego, California , Kintara is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kintara is developing therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. Kintara's lead program is REM-001 Therapy for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

Kintara has a proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 Therapy, which consists of the laser light source, the light delivery device, and the REM-001 drug product, has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. In CMBC, REM-001 has a clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions and an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California . For more information, please visit www.kintara.com or follow us on X at @Kintara_Thera , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA's lead personalized cancer vaccine candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda ® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop novel bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based upon Kintara's and TuHURA's current expectations. This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "project," "plan," "expect," "goal," "seek," "future," "likely" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to express or implied statements regarding Kintara's or TuHURA's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: the ability or likelihood of the Milestone being achieved with respect to the REM-001 study, the proposed Merger and the expected effects, perceived benefits or opportunities and related timing with respect thereto, expectations regarding clinical trials and research and development programs, in particular with respect to TuHURA's IFx-Hu2.0 product candidate and its novel bifunctional ADVCs, and any developments or results in connection therewith; the anticipated timing of the results from those studies and trials; expectations regarding the use of capital resources, including the net proceeds from the financing that closed in connection with the signing of the definitive agreement, and the time period over which the combined company's capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; and the expected trading of the combined company's stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. These statements are only predictions. Kintara and TuHURA have based these forward-looking statements largely on their then-current expectations and projections about future events, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond each of Kintara's and TuHURA's control, and actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing or consummation of the proposed Merger are not satisfied; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed Merger and the ability of each of Kintara and TuHURA to consummate the transactions contemplated by the proposed Merger; (iii) risks related to Kintara's and TuHURA's ability to correctly estimate their respective operating expenses and expenses associated with the proposed Merger, as applicable, as well as uncertainties regarding the impact any delay in the closing would have on the anticipated cash resources of the resulting combined company upon closing and other events and unanticipated spending and costs that could reduce the combined company's cash resources; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the proposed Merger by either Kintara or TuHURA; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed Merger on Kintara's or TuHURA's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) costs related to the proposed Merger; (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Kintara, TuHURA, or any of their respective directors or officers related to the Merger Agreement or the transactions contemplated thereby; (vii) the ability of Kintara or TuHURA to protect their respective intellectual property rights; (viii) competitive responses to the proposed Merger; (ix) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed Merger; (x) whether the combined business of TuHURA and Kintara will be successful; (xi) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; and (xii) additional risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Kintara's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 , and the Registration Statement on Form S-4 related to the proposed Merger filed with the SEC. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in Kintara's registration statements, reports and other filings with the SEC, which are available on Kintara's website, and at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither Kintara nor TuHURA can assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Kintara and TuHURA undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Robert E. Hoffman
Kintara Therapeutics
rhoffman@kintara.com

Kintara Therapeutics logo (PRNewsfoto/Kintara Therapeutics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintara-therapeutics-announces-fiscal-2024-financial-results-and-provides-corporate-update-302269448.html

SOURCE Kintara Therapeutics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

KTRA
KTRA
The Conversation (0)
Company News

DelMar Pharmaceuticals to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on July 14

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:DMPIDannounced that the Company will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Thursday, July 14 in honor of its recent listing on Nasdaq. Members of the DelMar Pharmaceuticals corporate team including Jeffrey Bacha, Chairman and CEO, will ring the opening bell in celebration of the listing.
DelMar Pharmaceuticals Chariman and CEO, Jeffrey Bacha, stated:

This uplisting to Nasdaq is a milestone achievement for the Company, and one that we believe presents the opportunity for exposure to a broader and more diverse investor audience. We would like to take this moment to thank and acknowledge the employees, investors, and partners who have supported the Company and helped facilitate this day. Due to strong scientific leadership coupled with this increased visibility on a senior exchange, we believe we are well-positioned for future growth and recognition among security holders.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval for Listing on NASDAQ

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:DMPID) announced today that it has received approval from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC  for the listing of its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market.
As quoted in the press release:

DelMar’s common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market at the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 12, 2016 under the ticker symbol DMPI.  The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX exchange until the market close on June 11, 2016.
In honor of the listing, the Company will ring the Opening Bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, on Thursday, July 14, 2016 (link to live webcast beginning at 9:20 am ET)

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Presents Phase I/II GBM Clinical Trial Data

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:DMPID) presented new data from its recently completed Phase I/II clinical trial of VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Annual Meeting on Saturday, June 4, 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

In summary, DelMar’s presentation noted:

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQX:DMPI

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Completion of End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA on VAL-083

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:DMPI) announced the successful completion of an End of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
As quoted in the press release:

DelMar’s advanced development program will feature a single randomized Phase 3 study measuring survival outcomes compared to a “physicians’ choice” control, which, if successful, would serve as the basis for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission for VAL-083.   The control arm will consist of a limited number of salvage chemotherapies currently utilized in the treatment of Avastin-failed GBM. The final pivotal trial design will be confirmed with the FDA following further discussions with the Company’s clinical advisors.
The FDA confirmed that it will consider the totality of data available, including data obtained from DelMar’s other planned clinical trials in related GBM populations, when assessing the NDA.  The FDA also noted that DelMar can rely on prior US National Cancer Institutes (NCI) studies and historical literature to support non-clinical data required for an NDA filing and that DelMar will have the option to file under a 505(b)(2) strategy, which allows a sponsor to rely on already established safety and efficacy data in support an NDA.

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQX:DMPI

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split in Preparation for Proposed Senior Exchange Uplisting

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:DMPIannounced a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of its authorized, issued and outstanding common stock in preparation for its planned uplisting to a senior stock exchange.  The Company anticipates the reverse stock split will become effective and its common stock to begin trading on a post-split basis at the open of trading on May 20, 2016.
The reverse stock split is intended to fulfill the minimum stock price requirement as part of the criteria for listing the Company’s common stock on a senior stock exchange.  There can be no assurance that the Company’s application for listing to a senior stock exchange will be approved after the reverse stock split is completed.
DelMar Pharmaceuticals CEO and Chairman, Jefferey Bacha, stated:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Eastern Metals: Exploring for Strategic Metals Vital to Energy Security in Australia

Rio Silver Completes Sale of Palta Dorada Ag-Au Property, Peru

E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Related News

Silver Investing

Eastern Metals: Exploring for Strategic Metals Vital to Energy Security in Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes Sale of Palta Dorada Ag-Au Property, Peru

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.06 g/t Au over 42 Metres at Golden Summit and 1.36 g/t Au over 115.2 metres

Energy Investing

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

×