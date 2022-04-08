Precious MetalsInvesting News

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders Meeting materials are now available Kinross Gold Corporation will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. ...

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Meeting materials are now available

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 5893677
Outside of Canada & US – (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 5893677

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 5893677
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 5893677

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kinross' Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company has again elected to hold a virtual meeting via a live audio webcast given the continued impact and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kinross believes this is a prudent approach that prioritizes safety while still providing the same level of disclosure, transparency and participation as previous meetings.

The virtual meeting will be accessible online at: web.lumiagm.com/468209904 .

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular.

The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at www.kinross.com and will be archived for later use.

The 2021 Annual Report , Management Information Circular , Annual Information Form and Form 40-F have also been filed with SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ). Shareholders may also receive a copy of Kinross' audited financial statements without charge upon request to Kinross Gold's Investor Relations Department, 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2V5 or to info@kinross.com .

Access Kinross' Management Information Circular and 2021 Annual Report here :
https://www.kinross.com/news-and-investors/default.aspx?section=meeting

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross GoldK:CAKGCGold Investing
K:CA,KGC
Silver Viper Runs Geophysics Survey at La Virginia

Silver Viper Runs Geophysics Survey at La Virginia

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

Quantec Geoscience Completes TITAN MT Deep-Penetrating Geophysical Survey at La Virginia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Raises $3 Million in Fully Subscribed Private Placement Led by Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP

iMetal Raises $3 Million in Fully Subscribed Private Placement Led by Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 16,666,667 units (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, and 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit

Each NFT Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 until April 7, 2024. The common shares forming part of the FT Units will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Placement included participation by Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, which subscribed for FT Units and agreed to waive entitlement to 2,644,669 Warrants they would otherwise have been entitled to receive in connection with their subscription. As a result, a total of 20,688,665 Warrants were issued to subscribers in connection with the Placement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
pile of gold bullion

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.

Following a relatively tame 2021, the gold price is putting on a much stronger performance in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 23.

The yellow metal spiked to US$1,975 per ounce in the early hours of February 24 following the start the invasion. Although that leap was short-lived, gold soared even higher on March 9, hitting US$2,069 before moving back down to about US$1,930, a level it has remained around for the last month.

Experts the Investing News Network (INN) has spoken to over the last two months have had mixed opinions over whether the geopolitical conflict will be a significant long-term driver for gold. In mid-March, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) said that whatever happens, the reasons to own gold are stacking up, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict is not the only factor at play for the metal.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2022 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Results Release

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2022-results-301520098.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c9514.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Whitehorse Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 1,805,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.50 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on April 6, 2022. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the plan and the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tempus Resources

Tempus Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, and 352,940 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $C0.085 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expenditures on the Company's exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×