How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Kinross to announce 2024 Q4/full-year results and 2025 guidance on February 12, 2025

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2025 guidance, mineral reserve, and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2024, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (888) 596-4144; Passcode: 8057299
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (646) 968-2525; Passcode: 8057299

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 8057299
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 8057299

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

Kinross' quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2025 will be as follows:

  • Q1 2025 – Tuesday, May 6, 2025; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Wednesday, May 7, 2025; the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Q2 2025 – Wednesday, July 30, 2025; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Q3 2025 – Tuesday, November 4, 2025; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 289-455-1950
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President
phone: 416-365-2761
InvestorRelations@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has marked the first gold pour at its Boorara project in Western Australia.

“We are delighted to become Australia’s newest gold-producing company in 2025,” said Horizon Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood in a Wednesday (January 16) press release.

Ore from Boorara was processed at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington mill. The companies have an ore sale agreement in place for the processing of 1.24 million tonnes of Boorara ore over 18 months.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) has announced Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update.

Keep reading...Show less
Tesoro Gold

Wide High Grade Gold Intercepts at El Zorro

Including 153.90m @ 1.61g/t Au and 132.18m @ 1.28g/t Au

Tesoro Gold Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO, OTCQB:TSORF, FST:5D7) is pleased to announce significant assay results from its ongoing infill and extensional drilling program at the El Zorro Gold Project in Chile (El Zorro). Exploration drilling has revealed a new wide, high-grade gold zone to the south and below the existing 1.3 Moz Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Ternera Gold Deposit (Ternera). The new zone, located approximately 50m below the current MRE boundary, returned 132.18m @ 1.28g/t Au from 363m, including 32.20m @ 3.28g/t Au from 371.30m (ZDDH0356).

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

High Grade Gold Rock Chips to 30g/t at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of rock chips collected during a field trip to the St Patrick’s Well prospect within the recently acquired Music Well project.

Keep reading...Show less
King River Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

King River Resources Ltd (ASX: KRR) (“KRR” or the “Company”) received the final batch of assay results from phase 1 drilling for gold targets at the Kurundi Prospect (Figure 1) within the Tennant East Project area (KRR ASX release 6 November 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper and More — 7 Stocks I'm Bullish on for 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his outlook for gold and silver prices, saying he's bullish on both precious metals.

"The technical setup for gold looks absolutely beautiful — if you look at a 10 year, 15 year, 20 year chart it looks absolutely great," he said. "Now you've (also) got the dynamic of Trump coming in office. I don't see how that's going to cause less volatility, and gold loves uncertainty and volatility, so I think we're going to have a great 2025."

Feneck also gave updates on mining stocks he's watching right now.

Keep reading...Show less

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Cizzle Brands Corporation Teams up with Hockey Influencer, Coach Chippy, to launch Tropical Flow, a Special Edition Coach Chippy Inspired Flavour of CWENCH Hydration

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

2025 - Wolverine Mineral Resource Estimate

lithium investing

Extensive Lithium Anomalies defined at Salinas South Project, Lithium Valley, Brazil

