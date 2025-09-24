Kingsmen Intersects 1,742 g/t Silver Equivalent over 0.7 Meters in Its First Drill Program at Its Las Coloradas Silver Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG,OTC:KNGRF) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report first assays from hole LC-25-010 that intersected significant mineralization. The hole was drilled as part of the recently completed 12 hole - 3,227.2 meter drill program on its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project. The Las Coloradas project is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Four Key Highlights:

  1. HIGH GRADE SILVER DISCOVERY 
    *1,028 g/t silver equivalent over 1.45 meters (455 g/t silver) from 190.25-191.70m. 
    including 1,742 g/t silver equivalent over 0.70 meters (770 g/t silver) from 190.85-191.55m.
    *See Tables 1 and 2 for zinc, lead and gold grades used in the silver equivalent calculation.
  1. WIDE MINERALIZED ZONE
    *138 g/t silver equivalent over 13.35 meters (64.3 g/t silver) from 178.35-191.70m.
    *Drilled previously untested areas below historic ASARCO mining 1943-1952

  2. SHALLOW, NEAR-SURFACE MINERALIZATION
    Intercept from only 125 Meters Depth
    *Multiple mineralization styles including massive sulphides
    *Strong pathfinder elements (antimony, indium, bismuth) indicate larger system

  3. SIGNIFICANT DISCOVERY POTENTIAL
    Less than 5% of property explored
    *8.5 km2 consolidated historic mining district
    *Multiple untested structures and veins
    *Located in Mexico's prolific Parral Silver District

President, Scott Emerson, commented, "Our first hole confirms our thesis to drill below historic mining areas and has demonstrated the two essential elements of both grade and scale. Since the Company's inception, our approach has been laser-focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. Hole LC-25-010 delivered high-grade, shallow silver mineralization in the Mine zone of the Soledad structure demonstrating the potential for the discovery of additional high-grade mineralization in this area.

The Company is awaiting assays from eleven additional holes and targets that have been drilled as part of this initial drill program. With its growing understanding of the geochemistry and controls on mineralization, and less than 5% of the project area covered with comprehensive exploration work, the property remains under explored. Kingsmen has only just begun to unlock the true potential of this high-grade silver system."

Hole LC-25-010 (Figure 1; Table 1; Table 2; Table 3) was drilled on the Soledad structure to test for depth extensions to the mineralization mined by ASARCO in the period 1943-1952. The hole intersected an alteration zone with massive sulphide mineralization from 178.35 to 191.70 meters (13.35 meters) downhole. The silver rich massive sulphide mineralization (190.85 to 191.55 meters) comprises sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, and pyrite (Figure 2). The mineralization is strongly anomalous in pathfinder elements antimony, bismuth, indium and arsenic. The values for bismuth, antimony and indium are very anomalous and underscore the value of these elements as pathfinders that map the alteration zone that contains the high grade mineralization (Table 1). Significant gold of 0.60 g/t is associated with an arsenopyrite rich zone indicating the potential for the development of this type of mineralization. The high-grade silver values are comparable to the reported historical grades that ASARCO mined confirming the drilling is testing an extension to the historic mineralization.

Alteration starts at approximately 178.0 meters with a weakly mineralized zone from 180.25 to 182.0 meters with elevated silver values (Figure 2 and Figure 3). This zone, which contains elevated pathfinder elements arsenic, antimony, bismuth and indium, may be along strike or down-dip of stronger mineralization. The alteration comprises chlorite-calcite-clays with variable silicification and pyritization with variable low to anomalous values of arsenic, bismuth, indium and antimony. Of note is the discovery of the critical metal indium in the massive sulphide intersection. Further work is required to determine the significance of this discovery.

Mineralization occurs as massive sulfides composed primarily of sphalerite/blende (?), pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, pyrite, and galena, accompanied by massive white quartz and a smaller proportion of calcite. The host rock is a sedimentary sequence composed of fine- to medium-grained quartzo-feldspathic sandstone and interbedded thin layers of shale/siltstone. This sequence exhibits moderate to pervasive silicification superimposed on chloritic alteration (?), which permeates from layer contacts and in cracks and fractures. Microfaulting, incipient layer elongation, and ductile deformation are evident in the shale/siltstone layers. Multiple cracking and fracture systems and veinlets with different orientations and compositions, which sometimes overlap, are present indicating shear stresses and different mineralization events. Petrographic studies are underway to type the alteration and relative ages of the mineralization.

Table 1 Analyses

Hole From To  Width (m) Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm In ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm
LC-25-010 178.35 179.25 0.90 0 1.12 351 8.68 0.10 39.5 10.05 448
LC-25-010 179.25 180.25 1.00 0.006 0.78 232 2.55 0.51 39.4 12.15 148
LC-25-010 180.25 180.75 0.50 0.013 16.00 5710 215.00 0.35 377 26.40 1375
LC-25-010 180.75 181.40 0.65 0 7.20 1185 41.10 0.89 163 6.82 3290
LC-25-010 181.40 181.70 0.30 0 2.25 446 2.80 0.08 92.5 12.05 86
LC-25-010 181.70 182.00 0.30 0.033 19.80 >10000 6.86 5.29 4660 23.90 5520
LC-25-010 182.00 182.40 0.40 0 0.73 81.7 1.65 0.06 40.8 3.89 83
LC-25-010 182.40 183.40 1.00 0 0.93 98 3.90 0.09 56.9 2.75 174
LC-25-010 183.40 184.20 0.80 0 0.45 59.3 0.92 0.05 27.5 3.89 91
LC-25-010 184.20 184.70 0.50 0 1.07 22.5 3.20 0.06 41.4 1.87 122
LC-25-010 184.70 185.40 0.70 0 0.63 28.1 2.28 0.11 21.2 1.72 296
LC-25-010 185.40 186.00 0.60 0 11.90 335 29.10 0.81 483 4.85 2210
LC-25-010 186.00 186.40 0.40 0 2.81 188.5 6.85 0.77 134 8.77 1755
LC-25-010 186.40 186.90 0.50 0 6.05 393 5.87 0.73 1250 15.50 782
LC-25-010 186.90 187.20 0.30 0.005 51.70 2060 22.40 6.28 8510 50.70 7870
LC-25-010 187.20 187.55 0.35 0 5.43 1190 9.58 0.71 380 5.29 1105
LC-25-010 187.55 188.30 0.75 0.091 238.00 >10000 207.00 12.10 36100 466.00 18700
LC-25-010 188.30 189.30 1.00 0 2.79 327 6.54 0.15 352 8.08 236
LC-25-010 189.30 190.05 0.75 0 4.62 839 6.01 3.37 241 15.60 12350
LC-25-010 190.05 190.25 0.20 0.027 13.65 >10000 18.05 5.00 1425 29.20 13550
LC-25-010 190.25 190.85 0.60 0.037 100.00 >10000 46.70 5.29 16150 103.50 8360
LC-25-010 190.85 191.55 0.70 0.297 770.00 >10000 630.00 145.50 126500 679.00 215000
LC-25-010 191.55 191.70 0.15 0.601 170.00 >10000 410.00 50.40 8150 519.00 144500
LC-25-010 191.70 192.70 1.00 0 2.93 1375 5.37 0.31 284 20.10 686
LC-25-010 192.70 193.70 1.00 0 3.22 313 3.51 0.45 431 8.71 684
LC-25-010 193.70 194.70 1.00 0 2.00 629 4.74 0.26 88.5 8.79 766

 

True width cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals.

Table 2 Silver equivalents

Hole   From To Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn %
LC-25-010   178.35 191.70 13.35 138.0 64.3   1.0 1.6
  incl 180.25 182.00 1.75 21.0 11.0   0.1 0.2
  and 186.90 191.70 4.80 369.0 171.0   2.7 4.3
  incl 190.25 191.70 1.45 1,028.0 455.0 0.2 7.3 13.0
  and 190.85 191.55 0.70 1,742.0 770.0 0.3 12.6 21.5

 

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Table 3 Collar and survey table

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH
LC-25-001 464675 2964907 1630 185 -50 594.00
LC-25-002 464161 2964857 1634 190 -50 201.00
LC-25-003 464161 2964857 1634 190 -70 200.35
LC-25-004 464122 2964879 1634 200 -45 203.45
LC-25-005 464770 2964455 1661 220 -60 248.45
LC-25-006 464804 2964418 1660 220 -60 152.85
LC-25-007 464731 2964485 1662 220 -60 167.60
LC-25-008 464731 2964485 1660 337 -70 506.80
LC-25-009 464669 2964549 1660 220 -75 215.65
LC-25-010 464864 2964572 1651 220 -45 269.45
LC-25-011 464669 2964549 1660 250 -45 315.80
LC-25-012 463522 2964744 1640 45 -45 151.80

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_006.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_007.jpg

Figure 2 Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_008.jpg

Figure 3 Mineralization (part) - split core

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_008full.jpg

Holes 5, 6, 7 and 10 tested a 100-meter length of the Soledad system centered on the Soledad shaft. Holes 9 and 11 tested the structure in the area of the Rosario shaft. Holes 2,3 and 4 tested a 50-meter segment of the Soledad structure/vein system in the DBD target. Hole 12 tested under old workings on the Soledad II structure/vein system. Holes1 and 8 tested a geological/geophysical target. The target was the intersection of NW-trending and NE-trending structures/vein systems, in an area of high chargeability and resistivity on an interpreted NW-trending magnetic structure.

QAQC
The drill core (HQ size) is currently being geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas
The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person
Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources
Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG,OTC:KNGRF) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ( FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board, 
Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Scott Emerson, President & CEO
Phone: 6046859316
Email: se@kingsmenresources.com
Follow us on: LinkedIn, Instagram and X

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267673

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kingsmen ResourcesKNG:CCTSXV:KNGPrecious Metals Investing
KNG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement on September 11, 2025 (the "Previous Announcement") regarding the intended non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000, subject to regulatory approval, the Company now confirms that the aggregate amount of the Offering will be comprised of 22,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by increasing the initial amount of the Offering of 13,000,000 Units by an additional $900,000 by issuing up to an additional 9,000,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 24, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that continuing surface mapping and sampling, in conjunction with the previously announced high grade gold-silver mineralization in the historic Pinos Cuates and Dos de Mayo mines is revealing the presence of a robust low sulphidation epithermal system at the Potrero project in Durango, Mexico.  Not only has the surface sampling extended the underground mineralization to surface, but a parallel vein some 200 metres to the southwest, called El Capulin, is demonstrating good continuity of gold-silver mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated September 22, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of US$120,000, payable in two tranches. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced HIGH GRADE IDAHO ACQUISITION & PLACEMENT TO TRIBECA

Download the PDF here.

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the lateral projection of the No. 3 North vein beyond the Company's 2022 Resource Estimate.

Assay highlights from the latest drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Related News

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029