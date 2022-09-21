Gaming Investing News

- Kingdomverse is announcing an exciting partnership with GensoKishi Online. GensoKishi Online is a GameFi and metaverse incarnation of the award-winning Nintendo Switch game "Elemental Knights". GensoKishi will launch 3 game characters in Kingdomverse's first mobile game "Defend the Kingdom" ("DTK") this year. This collaboration is the first of its kind in Web 3 gaming, as GensoKishi Online's characters will be fully playable in DTK. Kingdomverse was built to be interoperable and welcoming to all gaming and NFT communities, where these characters will form Kingdoms to ally or conquer the realms.

The official partnership will be revealed during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 on September 15th . Kingdomverse's CEO and the GensoKishi team will be talking about this exciting collaboration on stage. Kingdomverse will showcase the game development of both their metaverse and DTK at their exhibition booth located inside the YGG Japan area. A playable version for DTK, the first mobile title within the Kingdomverse ecosystem, will be available to showcase exciting new features of the mobile title.

DTK is a casual PvP tower defence mobile game launched by Kingdomverse. Players can either battle against others or team up to clear waves of monsters. The key is to deploy the best combination of heroes, " Legends", to protect your tower from waves of monsters. There is a wide range of Legends with different rarity, each with different abilities and attacks ranging from basic, rare, and epic to legendary. Epic and Legendary legends have special abilities to increase damage to opponents and boost Legend's evolutions on the battlefield.

This is the first time for both GensoKishi and Kingdomverse to exchange characters with any other GameFi projects. Both metaverses are promoting interoperability in the space with promises of game characters and items being playable across multiple metaverses. The partnership will begin with adding 3 GensoKishi characters as the Legendary Legends in DTK. Each character will have unique abilities and special powers. Players are able to determine which of the new characters should they deploy into their core team and will have the best result in both PvP or Co-Op modes. Players can expect the new characters to be playable in DTK's Open Alpha later this year

Kingdomverse is the first metaverse project to bring GensoKishi characters to their world. The two projects are also in discussion of future collaboration in their cross-metaverse partnership. The GensoKishi team has also prepared a 3D chibi version of the Kingdomverse monkeys to be playable inside the Genso metaverse. Details regarding how these characters will become available to players will be disclosed in a later press release.

About Kingdomverse

Kingdomverse is a dynamic open-world metaverse that allows players to form communities, build their world and conquer the lands. The metaverse offers cross-platform experience with casual mobile games, offering a complete ecosystem within a 3D virtual world. Fun and vibrant, the Kingdomverse is a strategy game with a defend and conquer mechanism where players can build empires and form alliances. The world is dynamic, users can plan how to upgrade their Kingdoms, attack for resources and capture zones. Users can pick their NFT avatars or even create whole new avatars. Players have complete freedom to choose how to experience the Kingdomverse.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

About GensoKishi Online

GensoKishi Online combines the complex 3D MMORPG world of "Elemental Knights" with NFTs and token utility. "Elemental Knights" is a famous cross-devices MMORPG with a 500,000 user base. In the early 2010s, it secured the "Game Star Award of Taiwan " and achieved a total of 8 million downloads. GensoKishi online is taking all that success and bringing it to the blockchain.

For more details Visit:

https://linktr.ee/gensokishi

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdomverse-introduces-new-game-characters-from-mmorpg-gensokishi-online-301630224.html

SOURCE Kingdomverse

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Optoma Debuts Short Throw, Low Latency, 4K UHD Home Entertainment and Gaming Projector

New UHD35STx provides short throw alternative to multi-award winning UHD35

Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® projection brand worldwide and in the Americas,* today introduced the Optoma UHD35STx, a short throw, low latency, true 4K UHD home entertainment and gaming projector following Optoma's award-winning UHD35** and a step up to the popular GT1080HDRx.

Keep reading... Show less

Internet Vikings Set to Be the First in Nevada

As of September 2022 Internet Vikings proudly became the first iGaming & online sports betting hosting provider to acquire a registration from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, enabling the global supplier to start serving businesses aiming for the Nevada market.

"Receiving the registration to operate in the Nevada market will be a game changer for Internet Vikings. It is an important online gaming and sports betting market to launch in, and we look forward to building new partnerships. " Founder and CEO Rickard Vikstrom expressed his determination.

Keep reading... Show less

Deepak Chopra & Seva.Love Announce "ChopraVerse: House of Enlightenment," the Metaverse for Wellbeing in Collaboration with Utopia

Deepak Chopra and SEVA.LOVE, a first-of-its-kind platform that is empowering a culture of wellbeing in the metaverse, today announced " ChopraVerse ," the metaverse for wellbeing in collaboration with Utopia. Utopia is a Web3 ecosystem brought together by Alejandro Saez Maria Bravo Eva Longoria and Javier Garcia . The ChopraVerse initiative is part of Seva.Love's ongoing mission to create a more conscious Web3 community for a peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful world. The House of Enlightenment, designed by Vera Iconica Architecture, is Deepak Chopra's personal home in the metaverse that was initially designed for the physical world incorporating eastern wisdom design principles and the latest in wellness architecture.

Keep reading... Show less

FTX US Highlights Strategic Partnership with GameStop

FTX US today highlighted that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with GameStop. Through this partnership, FTX US will collaborate with GameStop to introduce its customer base to the digital asset ecosystem.  As a result of this partnership, FTX US will be GameStop's exclusive crypto exchange partner in the U.S. and GameStop will be FTX US's preferred retail gaming partner.

Keep reading... Show less

The Mirror Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Showcase Company

Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; leading tech investment conference continues to select large and diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast's hottest tech markets

The Mirror announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 on October 19-20 . For 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

Keep reading... Show less

gDEX becomes the Largest Web3 Community Gaming Platform in the Metaverse

In less than 4 months out of stealth, gDEX Metaverse has taken the industry by storm by becoming the largest Web3 Community Gaming Platform in the Metaverse. Even more so notable, they achieved this during the biggest crash the crypto markets have seen to date, proving that if one provides real value and solutions in their products, users will join no matter what state the economies are in.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×