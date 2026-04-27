Kincora Investor Webinar Invitation

Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce that it will be holding an Investor Webinar Presentation and Discussion on the afternoon of Tuesday April 28th Pacific Standard Time (PST) and morning of Wednesday 29th Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sam Spring, will update the market on recent and upcoming drill programs, exploration activities and corporate developments across the project portfolio.

Both Kincora shareholders and interested investors are invited to attend the webinar and participate in the accompanying Q&A session.

Kincora Copper Investor Webinar Details:


 Canada
(Vancouver) 		US
(Dallas) 		Australia
(East Coast)
Date 28-Apr-2026 28-Apr-2026 29-Apr-2026
Time 4.00PM PST 6.00PM CT 9.00AM AEST

 

Please note: Registration is required to attend this Zoom format investor webinar.

Please register in advance for the Zoom webinar using the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IE079ntuTbmoCUiWm6_O5Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Questions can be submitted in advance of the webinar to Julia Maguire of The Capital Network via the following email address: julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au

A replay of the webinar will be available on Kincora's website on the following page:
https://kincoracopper.com/interviews/

About Kincora: Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 18,000 metres of drilling and over A$9m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship projects that are all situated within existing porphyry camps containing over 20-million-ounce gold equivalent resource inventory.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused capital efficient programs at the Condobolin and other sole funded projects, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

For further information please contact:

Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer
sam.spring@kincoracopper.com or +61431 329 345		  Laurie Thomas, Strategic Advisor
 laurie.thomas@kincoracopper.com or +1306 341 3826

 
Media contact

Julia Maguire, Managing Director, The Capital Network
julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au or +61 2 7257 7338

Executive office  Subsidiary office Australia
400 - 837 West Hastings Street  C/- JM Corporate Services
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada  Level 6, 350 Collins Street
Tel: 1.604.283.1722  Melbourne, VIC, Australia 3000

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294246

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kincora CopperKCC:CCtsxv:kccasx:kccbase metals investing
KCC:CC
The Conversation (0)

Kincora Copper

Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the results of its initial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey that consisted of 10 line-km using a 2D pole-dipole electrode array over the Yuma King West and Yuma King Mine... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Acquires Prospective Vanadium Project in Ontario and Updates Financing Plans

Transition Metals Acquires Prospective Vanadium Project in Ontario and Updates Financing Plans

Highlights:>2,000 Ha staked to secure the entire Empire Lake Intrusion, which is rich in vanadium.Mineralized zones are known to extend over 1,800 metres and are up to 170 metres thick.Mineralization grades up to 0.63 wt.% V₂O₅.Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Sells Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals for Shares and Cash, Highlighting Golden Triangle Asset Value

Oreterra Sells Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals for Shares and Cash, Highlighting Golden Triangle Asset Value

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro") with respect to the January 31, 2022 Royalty Agreement... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ressources Cartier to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

QIMC Announces Closing of $17.3 Million Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

New Found Gold Closes Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $115M

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Related News

rare earth investing

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal

uranium investing

Global Uranium Producers Fast-Track Production to Meet Market Deficit

precious metals investing

Ressources Cartier to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

oil and gas investing

QIMC Announces Closing of $17.3 Million Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Closes Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $115M

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Executes Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Nuevo Silver