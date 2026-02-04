Kinaxis Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on March 5, 2026

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The call will be hosted on Thursday, March 5 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by Razat Gaurav, chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year after the close of markets on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|
DATE:
|
Thursday, March 5, 2026
|
TIME:
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|
WEBCAST:
|
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/567578009 (available for three months)
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Media Relations
Vanessa Cohen | Kinaxis
vcohen@kinaxis.com
647-822-8540
Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613