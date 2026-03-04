Kinaxis Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

  • Q4 SaaS revenue grows 19% as record incremental bookings fuels ARR 3 growth of 20% and an RPO balance approaching $1 billion
  • Delivered record Q4 profit and adjusted EBITDA 2 , adjusted EBITDA margin 2 up to 26% as operating leverage improves
  • Fiscal 2025 SaaS revenue growth hits 17% and Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 rises to 25%, demonstrating ongoing balance between strong growth and profitability

Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, reported record results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"Our team delivered a record fourth quarter and fiscal 2025. The results demonstrate the growing need for organizations to manage unprecedented levels of volatility in demand and supply with Maestro, our market-leading AI-enabled supply chain planning, decision-making and orchestration platform," said Razat Gaurav, chief executive officer at Kinaxis . "Our improved focus on large, global organizations that run complex supply chains is paying off, including new wins with leaders in semiconductors, data storage, oil and gas, among others. We also had a record year expanding with our installed base, reflecting enhanced focus and execution in that key go-to-market motion and a much broader set of capabilities in Maestro. Our customers are strategically partnering with Kinaxis to reimagine their supply chain planning, leverage state-of-the-art data and semantic architectures, and rapidly innovate with our composable agentic orchestration capabilities."

Q4 2025 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Change

Total Revenue

(constant currency 2 )

144,235

140,786

123,935

16%

14%

SaaS

(constant currency 2 )

97,153

94,974

81,856

19%

16%

Subscription term licenses

1,716

1,592

8 %

Professional services

39,951

35,092

14 %

Maintenance and support

5,415

5,395

—%

Gross profit
Margin

94,259
65%

75,102
61%

26%

Profit (loss)
Per diluted share

19,501
$0.68

(16,316)
$(0.58)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA 2
Margin

37,575
26%

31,462
25%

19%

Cash flows from operating activities

29,942

24,117

24%

(1) The Percentage change has been excluded as it is not meaningful.

(2) "Adjusted EBITDA" and constant currency metrics are non-IFRS measures that are not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. These measures as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

FY 2025 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated

FY 2025

FY 2024

Change

Total Revenue

(constant currency 2 )

548,030

540,204

483,111

13%

12%

SaaS

(constant currency 2 )

362,427

357,501

309,243

17%

16%

Adjusted EBITDA 2
Margin

138,370
25%

106,085
22%

30%

Key Performance Indicators

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue 3 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 20% to $433 million at the end of the quarter (18% growth in constant currency 2) .

$USD millions

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Change

Annual recurring revenue 3

433

360

20 %

(3) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2025.

$USD millions

2026

2027

2028 and later

Total

SaaS

374.5

273.0

254.6

902.1

Maintenance and support

20.3

16.4

10.6

47.3

Subscription term licenses

18.1

3.4

0.3

21.8

Total

412.9

292.8

265.5

971.2

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is initiating its fiscal 2026 financial guidance, as follows.

FY 2026 Guidance

Total revenue

$620-635 million

SaaS revenue growth

17-19% growth

Adjusted EBITDA 2 margin

25-26%

"2025 was an outstanding year for Kinaxis, both from a growth and profitability perspective. We roughly doubled the number of wins with large enterprise customers and saw over 100 software deals above $1 million in total software contract value and more than 20 deals above $1 million in average annual software contract value. We exited the year with ARR growing 18% in constant currency versus 14% last year, which creates an opportunity for momentum in SaaS revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026, even as we make important investments in AI and in our high-performing go-to-market organization," said Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer at Kinaxis.

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, March 5, 2026, to discuss these results. Razat Gaurav, chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

DATE:

Thursday, March 5, 2026

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/567578009 (available for three months)

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-IFRS financial measures, as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin which expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. We use these measures to provide investors with supplemental information on our operating performance and to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Providing these non-IFRS measures provides useful information because they portray the financial results of the Company before certain expenses that do not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by management. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and to determine components of employee compensation.

Adjusted Profit represents profit adjusted to exclude our equity compensation plans, special charges, and restructuring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents profit adjusted to exclude our equity compensation plans, special charges, restructuring expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange loss (gain) and net finance (income) expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Our definitions of Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from those used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands of USD)

(In thousands of USD)

Profit (loss)

19,501

(16,316

)

70,699

56

Share-based compensation

9,263

10,228

39,015

39,581

Special charges (1)

18,191

21,365

Restructuring expenses (2)

(71

)

7,249

Adjusted profit

28,764

12,032

109,714

68,251

Income tax expense

7,329

17,068

22,187

25,096

Depreciation and amortization

4,586

6,046

19,847

24,928

Foreign exchange gain

(356

)

(927

)

(2,561

)

(682

)

Net finance income

(2,748

)

(2,757

)

(10,817

)

(11,508

)

8,811

19,430

28,656

37,834

Adjusted EBITDA

37,575

31,462

138,370

106,085

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

26

%

25

%

25

%

22

%

Note:

(1) Costs associated with business transformation activities.

(2) Costs associated with the restructuring initiative

We also present certain IFRS measures, SaaS revenue and total revenue, and non-IFRS supplementary measures, ARR, under constant currency. We believe that presenting these measures under constant currency provides a useful framework for assessing estimates of how our business would have performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. The presentation of financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies (including our peers). For SaaS revenue and total revenue under constant currency, results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars ("USD") are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period. For constant currency ARR, we convert all non-USD-denominated recurring subscription amounts at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period, rather than the exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period. The outlook for constant currency SaaS revenue growth rate is derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates expected during the guidance period. We believe the presentation of the above results and metrics, and applicable related growth rates, adjusted for constant currency facilitates the corresponding year‑over‑year comparisons.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook include statements as to our expectations for:

  • growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS revenue growth, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2026;
  • SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2026; and
  • contracted revenue in future periods, including 2026, 2027 and 2028 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2026 annual total revenue, annual SaaS revenue growth and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2026, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

  • our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
  • the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
  • maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;
  • anticipated trends, standards and challenges in our business and the markets we operate in;
  • fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and
  • with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2026, 2027 and 2028 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

  • our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
  • the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 4, 2026, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2026, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Our actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook. Forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE: Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

149,614

$

172,192

Short-term investments

175,095

126,307

Trade and other receivables

165,781

156,394

Prepaid expenses

15,743

18,244

506,233

473,137

Non-current assets:

Unbilled receivables

1,596

1,448

Other receivables

1,047

867

Prepaid expenses

1,558

2,072

Deferred tax assets

18,225

11,016

Contract acquisition costs

37,038

32,005

Property and equipment

28,526

32,486

Right-of-use assets

43,090

46,705

Intangible assets

10,804

12,865

Goodwill

76,597

72,735

218,481

212,199

$

724,714

$

685,336

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$

90,040

$

94,913

Deferred revenue

161,060

140,008

Lease obligations

5,938

5,587

257,038

240,508

Non-current liabilities:

Lease obligations

42,065

43,348

Deferred tax liabilities

4,042

5,969

46,107

49,317

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

363,246

329,312

Contributed surplus

12,078

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(223

)

(3,847

)

Retained earnings

58,546

57,968

421,569

395,511

$

724,714

$

685,336

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

144,235

$

123,935

$

548,030

$

483,111

Cost of revenue

49,976

48,833

193,752

188,528

Gross profit

94,259

75,102

354,278

294,583

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing

28,216

25,624

115,083

100,531

Research and development

25,648

21,310

94,041

87,653

General and administrative

16,607

31,172

65,672

93,661

70,471

78,106

274,796

281,845

23,788

(3,004

)

79,482

12,738

Other income:

Foreign exchange gain

356

927

2,561

682

Net finance and other income

2,686

2,829

10,843

11,732

3,042

3,756

13,404

12,414

Profit before income taxes

26,830

752

92,886

25,152

Income tax expense

7,329

17,068

22,187

25,096

Profit (loss)

19,501

(16,316

)

70,699

56

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit

Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations

(1,226

)

(4,660

)

2,285

(3,563

)

Change in valuation of cash flow hedges

479

(1,389

)

1,339

(1,644

)

(747

)

(6,049

)

3,624

(5,207

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

18,754

$

(22,365

)

$

74,323

$

(5,151

)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.70

$

(0.58

)

$

2.51

$

Weighted average number of basic Common Shares

28,019,320

28,132,782

28,153,453

28,243,305

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.68

$

(0.58

)

$

2.45

$

Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares

28,586,942

28,132,782

28,845,750

28,939,759

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Cash flow hedges

Currency translation adjustments

Total

Retained

earnings

Total equity

Balance, December 31, 2023

$

307,327

$

44,339

$

441

$

919

$

1,360

$

101,802

$

454,828

Profit

56

56

Other comprehensive loss

(1,644

)

(3,563

)

(5,207

)

(5,207

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(1,644

)

(3,563

)

(5,207

)

56

(5,151

)

Share options exercised

28,065

(6,512

)

21,553

Restricted share units vested

14,992

(14,992

)

Deferred share units vested

1,396

(1,396

)

Performance share units vested

5,533

(5,533

)

Share-based payments

40,723

40,723

Shares repurchased

(9,837

)

(44,551

)

(43,890

)

(98,278

)

Obligations related to share repurchases

(18,164

)

(18,164

)

Total shareholder transactions

21,985

(32,261

)

(43,890

)

(54,166

)

Balance, December 31, 2024

$

329,312

$

12,078

$

(1,203

)

$

(2,644

)

$

(3,847

)

$

57,968

$

395,511

Profit

70,699

70,699

Other comprehensive income

1,339

2,285

3,624

3,624

Total comprehensive income

1,339

2,285

3,624

70,699

74,323

Share options exercised

26,742

(6,390

)

20,352

Restricted share units vested

24,937

(24,937

)

Deferred share units vested

810

(810

)

Performance share units vested

3,553

(3,553

)

Share-based payments

40,380

40,380

Shares repurchased

(10,141

)

(16,768

)

(70,121

)

(97,030

)

Change in obligation for share repurchases

(11,967

)

(11,967

)

Total shareholder transactions

33,934

(12,078

)

(70,121

)

(48,265

)

Balance, December 31, 2025

$

363,246

$

$

136

$

(359

)

$

(223

)

$

58,546

$

421,569

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss)

$

19,501

$

(16,316

)

$

70,699

$

56

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

3,732

4,726

16,502

19,614

Amortization of intangible assets

854

1,320

3,345

5,314

Impairment loss on intangible assets

4,521

4,521

Share-based payments

9,263

10,228

39,015

39,581

Net finance income

(2,748

)

(2,757

)

(10,817

)

(11,508

)

Income tax expense

7,329

17,068

22,187

25,096

Investment tax credits recoverable

11,271

8,362

Change in operating assets and liabilities

(5,922

)

(8,814

)

3,478

900

Interest received

3,651

3,750

13,257

14,137

Interest paid

(554

)

(437

)

(2,004

)

(1,714

)

Income taxes paid

(5,164

)

(443

)

(37,862

)

(5,146

)

29,942

24,117

117,800

99,213

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(674

)

(2,268

)

(5,689

)

(4,515

)

Purchase of short-term investments

(164,608

)

(103,316

)

(619,089

)

(342,076

)

Redemption of short-term investments

196,936

87,855

569,684

332,972

31,654

(17,729

)

(55,094

)

(13,619

)

Cash flows used in financing activities

Payment of lease obligations

(1,471

)

(1,603

)

(5,838

)

(6,963

)

Repurchase of shares

(36,008

)

(19,996

)

(97,030

)

(98,278

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

742

7,969

20,352

21,553

(36,737

)

(13,630

)

(82,516

)

(83,688

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

24,859

(7,242

)

(19,810

)

1,906

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

126,476

183,228

172,192

174,844

Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(1,721

)

(3,794

)

(2,768

)

(4,558

)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

149,614

$

172,192

$

149,614

$

172,192

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613

Media Relations
Vanessa Cohen | Kinaxis
vcohen@kinaxis.com
647-822-8540

