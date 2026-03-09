Kinaxis Goes All-In on Innovation at Upcoming Kinexions in Las Vegas

Annual customer conference will bring together global supply chain leaders to explore the latest trends, best practices and technologies in AI-powered planning, decision-making and agentic innovation
Registration is officially open for Kinexions North America , the premier global supply chain orchestration conference hosted by Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS,OTC:KXSCF). Taking place June 1–3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event brings together supply chain leaders, innovators and practitioners from around the world to explore how organizations can leverage AI-driven strategies and technologies to connect data, people and decisions.
After a year defined by market volatility, geopolitical risk and disruption, this year's conference will focus on how intelligent supply chain orchestration enables organizations to move beyond reactive planning to building true enterprise adaptability. The program promises to be the most immersive and future-forward Kinexions yet, with renowned author, entrepreneur and innovation expert, Peter Hinssen confirmed as a featured keynote address.
"Kinexions has always been the place where the best in supply chain come together to calibrate and share ideas, rethink what's possible and accelerate real innovation — and 2026 is going to set a new bar," said Kinaxis Chief Executive Officer, Razat Gaurav . "What I'm hearing consistently from our customers is the challenge of making smart supply chain decisions with unprecedented levels of change and uncertainty. The leaders pulling ahead are the ones embracing outcomes‑driven thinking and leveraging AI‑powered agentic orchestration. We're excited to welcome our community of customers and partners as they come together for three days of impactful networking, learning, and shaping what's next."
Throughout the conference, attendees will hear directly from numerous Kinaxis customers, many of which are operating some of the world's most complex supply chains, and will have the opportunity to see firsthand how the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform and Maestro Agents are helping to transform today's supply chain environments and dive further into how AI is reshaping decision making.
Key highlights for the 2026 conference include:
- Mainstage keynote from Peter Hinssen , who will share an exclusive perspective on how leaders can turn uncertainty into opportunity and build bold, future‑ready organizations in a "Never Normal" world, following the release of his latest book ‘The Uncertainty Principle'.
- A robust lineup of customer speakers from some of the world's most complex and extensive supply chains.
- Dozens of sessions , hands‑on training, deep‑dive technical workshops, and product innovation showcases designed to help organizations accelerate value adoption.
- The annual Kinaxis Customer Awards , recognizing individuals and organizations leading the way in innovation, transformation, and supply chain excellence.
- Access to exclusive product announcements , networking receptions, and the full Kinaxis community experience.
Hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Kinexions will offer a vibrant and immersive backdrop for learning and connection, blending modern luxury with the energy of one of the world's most iconic destinations. Attendees will gain early visibility into new platform innovations and expanded capabilities within Maestro, reinforcing the Kinaxis commitment to advance supply chain orchestration beyond traditional planning processes.
Registration for Kinexions North America is open now at www.kinexions.com .
To learn more about Kinaxis and its industry‑leading supply chain orchestration platform visit www.kinaxis.com .
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
