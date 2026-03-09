Kinaxis Goes All-In on Innovation at Upcoming Kinexions in Las Vegas

Kinaxis Goes All-In on Innovation at Upcoming Kinexions in Las Vegas

Annual customer conference will bring together global supply chain leaders to explore the latest trends, best practices and technologies in AI-powered planning, decision-making and agentic innovation

Registration is officially open for Kinexions North America , the premier global supply chain orchestration conference hosted by Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS,OTC:KXSCF). Taking place June 1–3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event brings together supply chain leaders, innovators and practitioners from around the world to explore how organizations can leverage AI-driven strategies and technologies to connect data, people and decisions.

After a year defined by market volatility, geopolitical risk and disruption, this year's conference will focus on how intelligent supply chain orchestration enables organizations to move beyond reactive planning to building true enterprise adaptability. The program promises to be the most immersive and future-forward Kinexions yet, with renowned author, entrepreneur and innovation expert, Peter Hinssen confirmed as a featured keynote address.

"Kinexions has always been the place where the best in supply chain come together to calibrate and share ideas, rethink what's possible and accelerate real innovation — and 2026 is going to set a new bar," said Kinaxis Chief Executive Officer, Razat Gaurav . "What I'm hearing consistently from our customers is the challenge of making smart supply chain decisions with unprecedented levels of change and uncertainty. The leaders pulling ahead are the ones embracing outcomes‑driven thinking and leveraging AI‑powered agentic orchestration. We're excited to welcome our community of customers and partners as they come together for three days of impactful networking, learning, and shaping what's next."

Throughout the conference, attendees will hear directly from numerous Kinaxis customers, many of which are operating some of the world's most complex supply chains, and will have the opportunity to see firsthand how the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform and Maestro Agents are helping to transform today's supply chain environments and dive further into how AI is reshaping decision making.

Key highlights for the 2026 conference include:

  • Mainstage keynote from Peter Hinssen , who will share an exclusive perspective on how leaders can turn uncertainty into opportunity and build bold, future‑ready organizations in a "Never Normal" world, following the release of his latest book ‘The Uncertainty Principle'.
  • A robust lineup of customer speakers from some of the world's most complex and extensive supply chains.
  • Dozens of sessions , hands‑on training, deep‑dive technical workshops, and product innovation showcases designed to help organizations accelerate value adoption.
  • The annual Kinaxis Customer Awards , recognizing individuals and organizations leading the way in innovation, transformation, and supply chain excellence.
  • Access to exclusive product announcements , networking receptions, and the full Kinaxis community experience.

Hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Kinexions will offer a vibrant and immersive backdrop for learning and connection, blending modern luxury with the energy of one of the world's most iconic destinations. Attendees will gain early visibility into new platform innovations and expanded capabilities within Maestro, reinforcing the Kinaxis commitment to advance supply chain orchestration beyond traditional planning processes.

Registration for Kinexions North America is open now at www.kinexions.com .

To learn more about Kinaxis and its industry‑leading supply chain orchestration platform visit www.kinaxis.com .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

Media Relations
Erin Boyle | Kinaxis
eboyle@kinaxis.com
+1 519-574-4065

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kinaxis Inc.KXS:CCtsx:kxs
KXS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces Closing of US$15 Million Drawdown Under Credit Facility with Auramet International

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

Fathom Announces Commencement of Winter Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

Related News

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces Closing of US$15 Million Drawdown Under Credit Facility with Auramet International

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

oil and gas investing

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

nickel investing

Fathom Announces Commencement of Winter Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

energy investing

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan