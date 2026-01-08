Kinaxis Appoints Razat Gaurav as New CEO

With over two decades of supply chain experience and a proven record of driving global growth Razat Gaurav is uniquely positioned to lead Kinaxis in its next phase of AI-driven innovation.
Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced the appointment of Razat Gaurav as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 12, 2026, his official start date, at which time he will also join the Kinaxis Board of Directors.
"After a rigorous search, the Board selected Razat to lead the company as CEO," said Bob Courteau, Interim CEO and Board Chair at Kinaxis. "Razat's twenty-five years of experience in supply chain solutions, his proven track record in advancing innovation-driven growth, and his passion for developing high-performing cultures make him uniquely qualified for this role. The Board looks forward to supporting Razat as he leads Kinaxis to the next phase of growth and success."
Gaurav has an established track record of building and scaling global organizations in high-growth markets. He was the former CEO of both Planview and LLamasoft and previously held senior roles at Blue Yonder and i2 Technologies. He is also a board member at SPS Commerce, a publicly traded SaaS company helping businesses exchange data, automate processes, and run more efficient supply chains.
Since becoming CEO of Planview in 2021, Gaurav transformed the company's AI journey, anchoring its mission to build the digital future of connected work. Under his leadership, Planview launched an enterprise-grade next-generation AI platform designed to harness the power of the latest emerging data architectures and multi-agent AI capabilities. This led to Planview more than doubling its revenue while maintaining high operating margins during his tenure.
"I'm excited to join the Kinaxis team and return to my roots in supply chain," said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer. "Kinaxis is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of intelligent supply chains. Building on its rich legacy of concurrent planning, I will champion the next generation of AI-driven decision making and supply chain orchestration, using the Maestro platform. I appreciate the Board's confidence and pledge to lead the company in setting new standards for innovation, building lasting partnerships and creating value for employees, customers and shareholders."
This planned leadership transition reinforces Kinaxis's commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for employees, customers, and shareholders. With this appointment, and other key leadership additions including Mark Morgan, President of Global Commercial, the executive team at Kinaxis is built to deliver sustained growth and lead the transformation of global supply chains.
Bob Courteau, Interim CEO, will now return to his role as non-executive Board Chair of Kinaxis. Given Courteau's recent tenure in an executive role, Angel Mendez will continue as Independent Lead Director.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Information
