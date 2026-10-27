Key Food Stores Co-Op Joins Uber Eats, Expanding Access to Local Grocery Delivery

Over 300 independently owned Key Food locations across the Northeast and Florida join the Uber Eats marketplace, bringing fresh groceries and everyday essentials to customers on-demand
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc., a prominent chain of family-owned and -operated supermarkets, today announced a partnership that brings grocery delivery from more than 300 Key Food member stores across the Northeast and Florida to UBER Eats, giving customers more ways to shop their local supermarkets. The partnership builds on UBER Eats' continued investment in grocery and retail, as the company grows its footprint with national and regional supermarket brands across the country.
Customers can shop from participating stores in Key Food's Family of Supermarkets, including Key Food, Food Universe, SuperFresh, The Food Emporium, Food Dynasty, and more, directly through the Uber Eats app. Customers can access a wide selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, pantry staples, household essentials and more, with on-demand and scheduled delivery options.
"Key Food's stores understand the neighborhoods they serve, and bringing these retailers to Uber Eats gives customers greater access to the local grocery selection they know and rely on," said Prashant Garg, Head of North America, Uber Eats. "Whether they're scheduling a grocery order on the way home from work or need an ingredient they forgot at the store, this gives shoppers more choice in where they shop for groceries, and more flexibility in how they get them."
Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food is a Co-Operative of Supermarkets serving communities throughout the Northeast and Florida. Each member independently owns and operates its stores, enabling retailers to tailor their assortments and service to the needs of their local customers.
"Our members are the foundation of the Co-Op, with deep roots in their communities and lasting relationships with the customers they serve," said Dean Janeway, CEO of Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc. "Our partnership with Uber Eats is a strategic step in evolving how we serve our customers, expanding our digital footprint, supporting our members' growth, and making it more convenient for shoppers to access their neighborhood Key Food stores."
How it Works
Shopping your local participating store in the Key Food Family of Supermarkets through Uber Eats is simple:
- Open the Uber Eats app and tap "Grocery."
- Select an available participating store and browse a wide assortment of groceries and household items.
- Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time and place your order.
- Track your delivery in real time.
The partnership is open to eligible Key Food Co-Op stores interested in joining the Uber Eats marketplace. As the rollout continues, member stores can opt in to bring on-demand delivery to their customers through Uber Eats.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
About Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc. includes over 480 family-owned and operated supermarkets with $5.7 billion in annual sales. In addition to Key Food, these stores operate under various other banners including; Food Universe, The Food Emporium, and SuperFresh in all five boroughs of NYC, Long Island New York, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland and Florida. Please visit www.keyfood.com for more information.
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Press Contacts
Uber: press@uber.com
Key Food: marketing@keyfoods.com