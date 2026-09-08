Key Filings Secure PyroDelta's Clean Energy and Capillary Casting Patents

Key Filings Secure PyroDelta's Clean Energy and Capillary Casting Patents

(TheNewswire)

 

First Tellurium Advances Global Patent Protection for PyroDelta Technology

Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 8, 2026 TheNewswire -  First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has worked with its patent attorneys to advance national phase filings for PyroDelta Energy Corp. ("PyroDelta") in key worldwide jurisdictions. Filings have been submitted in Canada, China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

 

As previously announced, PyroDelta continues to attract growing international attention. The Company has been featured in IEEE Spectrum magazine (details available [here]), by Discovery Alert (see news release [here]), and in Metal Tech News (covered in the news release [here]). Beyond the expanding media recognition, PyroDelta continues to receive inquiries from industry participants interested in its innovative products and tellurium-based thermoelectric technology.

  

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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