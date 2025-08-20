Ketjen Introduces New Breakthrough Catalyst Technology that Effectively Mitigates the Effects of Iron Poisoning in FCC Units

Ketjen Introduces New Breakthrough Catalyst Technology that Effectively Mitigates the Effects of Iron Poisoning in FCC Units

Commercial trial demonstrates SaFeGuard's™ effectiveness in processing opportunity crudes

Ketjen Corporation, a leader in catalyst and specialty chemicals manufacturing has launched SaFeGuard™, a new catalyst technology designed to address iron (Fe) poisoning in FCC units. In a recent 30-day full commercial trial, SaFeGuard™ demonstrated a 77% improvement in accessibility with a 50% inventory replacement enabling an increase in unit activity, improved bottoms cracking, and ability to process heavy iron-rich feedstocks. Further testing and predictive modeling suggest that a full 100% inventory changeout could yield up to a 130% increase in accessibility delivering additional improvement in performance.

SaFeGuard™ delivers a step change in the contaminant Fe and calcium (Ca) tolerance window by minimizing the Eutectic formation, thereby keeping catalyst pores open. This enables higher activity levels and furthers bottoms cracking, ultimately uplifting profit margins.

"We've developed a powerful, safe and sustainable solution that addresses iron poisoning and will increase profitability for our customers by allowing for lower-cost feeds and more efficient operations," said Ketjen's Chief Commercial Officer Henri Tausch. "This new technology is the culmination of decades of research aimed at developing industry leading iron and calcium tolerant catalysis and illustrates our commitment to developing innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of our customers."

"SaFeGuard™ is a great option for refiners who are taking advantage of opportunity crudes and even bio feeds because it is just as effective in combating additional contaminants including nickel, vanadium, calcium, sodium, and silicon," said David Leach, Vice President and General Manager, FCC at Ketjen. "It can be used to process iron-rich feedstocks including heavy, resid, tight oil and renewable feeds, and it's also great for units facing accessibility limitations because it requires less frequent catalyst replacement."

Ketjen's next generation SaFeGuard™ technology is currently available for use by refiners around the globe. Contact us to learn more about how you can unlock the full potential of your FCC unit.

About Ketjen

Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalyst solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. From fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels solutions to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives, Ketjen delivers safe and reliable solutions that increase production performance and business value. A wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Ketjen Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serves global customers through operations in 25 markets. For more information, visit www.ketjen.com .

Media Contact: Jennifer Albert , MediaRelations@ketjen.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBNYSE:ALBBattery Metals Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Albemarle

Albemarle

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 21, 2025 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 reverse circulation drilling program on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine, which recently released a Positive Feasibility Study detailing a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV8 of $3.01 billion .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less