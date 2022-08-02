Keebler Launches Limited-Edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies

GamingInvesting News

New offering revs up the Elfin magic in the cookie aisles and gives families the chance to win a mobile video game party with GameTruck ®

The fun of snacking and the excitement of gaming are two activities that often bring families together, and now Keebler® and Mario Kart™ have partnered to bring these two activities together in a delicious treat: Mario Kart™ Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies.

The new limited-edition cookie is an exciting take on Keebler's iconic Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond flavored shortbread, topped with a marshmallow flavored fudge drizzle for a delicious rocky road taste. Crafted by the Keebler elves themselves, the cookies also feature designs that mimic the famed Super Star and Lightning power-up shapes from Mario Kart .

"For decades, both Keebler and Nintendo have been at the center of countless family memories. And, through the Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road cookies, we're hoping to 'power up' the Elfin magic that happens when families come together," said Alicia Mosley , Vice President of Marketing at Keebler.

Win a GameTruck Party + My Nintendo Platinum Points

Keebler is offering fans a chance to win an exclusive mobile video game party experience from GameTruck, to come to their neighborhood. This grand prize will feature a GameTruck party for up to 20 guests.

Here's how fans can enter:

  • Buy participating limited edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies by November 1, 2022
  • Upload an image of your receipt by November 1, 2022 to KeeblerGamingSweeps.com
  • Get 100 My Nintendo™ Platinum Points*, redeemable on my.Nintendo.com , plus a chance to win a mobile video game party from GameTruck.

For official sweepstakes rules can restrictions, visit KeeblerGamingSweeps.com .

Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Availability

The Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies are available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com starting mid-August, and available nationwide by mid-September for a suggested retail price of $3.19 - $4.57 per 9.7 oz pack.

For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest and YouTube ).

*Abbreviated Rules

No purchase necessary to enter sweepstakes. Must be legal U.S. resident, 18 or older. Sweepstakes begins 8/1/22 & ends 11/1/22. Mobile video game party awarded as a visit from GameTruck®; prize is subject to availability & other restrictions. Void in PR & where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at keeblergamingsweeps.com. Sweepstakes Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A. , Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054.

* My Nintendo™ Platinum Points only available via qualifying product purchase. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply: https://accounts.Nintendo.com/term_point Points expire 6 months after issuance.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

About Keebler

The Keebler elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest and YouTube ).

Media Contact

Gabby Toro-Rosa
Gtoro-rosa@golin.com

Keebler Launches Limited-Edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies

Keebler Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ferrara)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keebler-launches-limited-edition-mario-kart-fudge-stripes-rocky-road-cookies-301595706.html

SOURCE Keebler

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 18

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 second quarter on Thursday, August 18, 2022 before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , August 18, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, August 18, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WEMADE Signs MoU With Blockdaemon To Support The Growth And Development Of WEMIX 3.0 Ecosystem

  • Wemade and Blockdaemon team up to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem
  • Blockdaemon joins the Wemix Node Councip Partnership (40 WONDERS)
  • Under the agreement, Blockdaemon to provide node infrastructure for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory and security terms

Wemade a pioneer in game development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Blockdaemon the leading global institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company, to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Blockdaemon became the 7 th member of the Wemix Node Council Partnership (NCP), also known as the 40 WONDERS following Wemade, Klaytn, Naver Cloud (NC), Logtu Game, Kakao Games, and SK Square. Blockdaemon, as a core infrastructure platform, will become one of the key decision-makers in the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and a driver for efficient decentralization of Wemade's own blockchain mainnet. The terms of the MOU allow for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory, and security terms.

Established in 2017, Blockdaemon's complete 'node stack' supports over 55 protocols, including 31 proof-of-stake protocols such as ETH 2.0, Polkadot, Tezos, Polygon/Matic, Cardano, and NFT API functionality from its Ubiquity API Suite, while providing additional services such as node infrastructure, staking, payments, and API access to on-chain data. With the recent announcement of their ISO 27001:2017 certification, the recognition of a gold-standard information security system, Blockdaemon continues to add to their robust 'security first' approach to enable companies to start, grow and scale their crypto offerings.

"WEMIX3.0 is currently partnering with many global companies and projects to join the node council partners, so we are very happy to welcome Blockdaemon and its world-class blockchain infrastructure specialists," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "With 100% fully-reserved stablecoin WEMIX$ and transparent node councils, we will expand to a more sustainable and open mainnet."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Wemade in support of WEMIX3.0 and we look forward to helping the Wemade community further solidify and strengthen the WEMIX ecosystem, helping set them up for their long-term growth strategies," says Andrew Vranjes , Blockdaemon APAC GM and VP of Sales.

Wemade, founded in February 2000 , is a gaming company based in South Korea . With its flagship game, The Legend of Mir 2, it has maintained its reputation and popularity to this day. Currently it's servicing games on an open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX and issuing its key currency, the WEMIX Token. Through WEMIX3.0, it plans to build a platform-driven, service-oriented mega-ecosystem where the mainnet, WEMIX PLAY, WEMIX DeFi Service and a DAO-based platform, NILE co-exist.

From July 1 , Wemade has been undergoing tests to stabilize the WEMIX3.0 platform. It plans to launch the mainnet after multiple verifications of the testnet.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-mou-with-blockdaemon-to-support-the-growth-and-development-of-wemix-3-0-ecosystem-301597136.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Horror Game Domum Creator on Inflicting Their Vision on the World

This top-down horror game, put together entirely by the anonymous creator interviewed here, brings together compelling storytelling, disturbing themes, and impactful atmosphere for an unforgettable horror experience.

Horror video game Domum just launched on Steam and the creator, who wishes to remain anonymous, couldn't be more relieved.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sony AI Announces New Gran Turismo Sophy Milestone with Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Exhibition Race

Demonstrates progress toward goal of making the Gran Turismo Sophy™ accessible to the greater Gran Turismo driver community

Sony AI this week demonstrated its most recent progress in the development of Gran Turismo Sophy™ (GT Sophy)with an exhibition race against four of the world's top Gran Turismo™ (GT) drivers at the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 (GTWS 2022) Showdown Event organized by Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI), which took place July 30-31 at the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" New Playable Characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" Announced All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Free!

On sale on Steam starting August 4

- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Historic inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships LIVE in Birmingham

Two worlds converge: esports and traditional sports athletes compete in parallel

- On 6 and 7 August 2022 esports athletes will take centre stage in Birmingham, UK and compete at the Commonwealth Esports Championships for the very first time.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

