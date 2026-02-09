Kautex Textron Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status and Improves Water Security Stewardship Score

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, is proud to announce its latest results from CDP (formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project), the global standard for environmental transparency and performance. In the 2025 assessment, Kautex earned an A score for Climate Change, placing us in the Leadership category, and a B score for Water Security, marking a significant improvement from last year.
What is CDP and Why It Matters
CDP is an internationally recognized disclosure system that evaluates companies on their environmental impact and management practices. Its scoring framework helps customers and other stakeholders understand how organizations are addressing climate and water-related risks and opportunities.
CDP assesses companies across four levels—Disclosure, Awareness, Management, and Leadership—based on the transparency of disclosure, understanding of climate related impacts, and the implementation of actions to address environmental risks and opportunities.
Leadership level scores reflect best practice and ambitious action; companies achieving 80% or more are awarded A List status. In the latest disclosure cycle, only around 4% of companies achieved an A score, highlighting the high bar for environmental leadership.
Our 2025 Results
Achieving an A for Climate Change reflects our commitment to integrating climate action into core business strategy, setting science-based targets, and demonstrating best practices in governance and emissions reduction. This top-tier score positions Kautex among global leaders in climate stewardship.
Our B score for Water Security represents strong progress from last year's C rating. It acknowledges the steps we have taken to identify water-related risks, implement management systems, and take meaningful action toward sustainable water use. This improvement underscores our dedication to responsible resource management.
"Earning an "A" in Climate Change marks an important milestone on a long journey, built one step at a time—and one we are very proud of," said Sophie Louis, director, Energy & Sustainability, Kautex.
Continuous Improvement
These results highlight our ongoing efforts to embed sustainability into every aspect of our operations. Over the past year, we have advanced initiatives such as expanding renewable energy use across global facilities, strengthening water management programs in high-risk regions, and aligning with evolving regulatory frameworks like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. These actions reflect our commitment to transparency and resilience in a rapidly changing environment.
Looking Ahead
Added Jörg Rautenstrauch, President & CEO, Kautex, "Achieving the Climate Change Leadership category and improving our Water Security score demonstrates that sustainability is not just a goal—it's a core part of how we operate and innovate. We will continue to push forward, ensuring that our actions create long-term value for our customers, employees, and the planet."
About Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG
As a Tier One automotive supplier with 30 plants in 13 countries, Kautex is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of traditional and hybrid fuel systems, engine camshafts and plastic industrial packaging solutions. For the era of new mobility, Kautex is also expanding its portfolio to offer thermoplastic composite and composite-metal hybrid battery systems as well as assisted and autonomous drive vehicle cleaning systems.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
