KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

 Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN,OTC:KRLTF) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 23, 2026 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 27,116,057 shares were voted, representing 50.89% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

D.C. ANJARIA

26,228,649

97.44

689,618

2.56

JENNIFER HASKEY

26,600,496

98.82

317,771

1.18

LARRY LONG

26,559,625

98.67

358,642

1.33

DILIP V. PATHAKJEE

26,226,689

97.43

691,578

2.57

PUJAN VAISHNAV

26,232,899

97.45

685,368

2.55

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

ERNST & YOUNG

26,568,823

97.98

547,234

2.02

ABOUT Karnalyte Resources INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage potash company. Karnalyte owns the Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 675,000 tonnes per year ("t/a") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 t/a each, taking total production up to 2.175 million t/a. All environmental permits remain valid, preliminary detailed engineering is complete, and the existing Offtake Agreement with Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited remains in effect. Further development is dependent on the continued strength of potash prices and obtaining financing.

SOURCE Karnalyte Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/23/c0427.html

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