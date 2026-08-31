Kalaris to Present at Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS) ("Kalaris"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, today announced that management will participate in a Fireside Chat at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Kalaris is currently developing TH103, a dual-action anti-VEGF therapeutic, in a Phase 1b2 multiple ascending dose study for neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD).
Details:
- Type: Fireside chat
- Speakers: Andrew Oxtoby, Chief Executive Officer & Matthew Feinsod, Chief Medical Officer
- Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
- Time: 4:05 – 4:40pm EDT
- Location: New York, NY
Kalaris management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.
About TH103
TH103 is an investigational dual-targeting biologic with the potential to be best-in class for neovascular and exudative retinal diseases. TH103 was engineered by VEGF scientific discoverer Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to achieve extended intraocular retention with enhanced VEGF inhibition through optimized binding to VEGF receptor 1 ligands and concurrent heparan sulfate proteoglycan (HSPG) anchoring. It is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein designed for intravitreal delivery, with potential applications as a treatment for exudative and/or neovascular retinal diseases, such as neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD), diabetic eye disease and retinal vein occlusion. TH103 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with nAMD.
About Kalaris
Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions with major unmet medical needs.
For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.
Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
ir@kalaristx.com