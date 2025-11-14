K9 Gold Corp. Closes 2nd Tranche of PP

K9 Gold Corp. Closes 2nd Tranche of PP

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC,OTC:WDFCF) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) ("K9 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 2, 2025 and amended on October 8, 2025 (the "Offering"). The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on October 30, 2025.

Under the Second Tranche, the Company issued 400,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid no finder's fees.

All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company confirms that no insiders participated in the Second Tranche.

Marketing

On October 2, 2025, the Company announced that it had entered into a marketing and investor awareness agreement with 1123963 B.C. Ltd. (d.b.a. Capitaliz) ("Capitaliz"). The agreement (the "Capitaliz Agreement"), which subsequently received Exchange approval, was dated October 1, 2025, and under the terms of the agreement, Capitaliz will provide marketing and promotional services to the Company for a period of six months in exchange for a fee of $100,000. The Company wishes to announce that it has elected to increase the amount of services it is obtaining under the Capitaliz Agreement and that these increased services cost an additional $100,000 which it has paid. Payment for the services under the Capitaliz Agreement has been made from the Company's existing general working capital.

About K9 Gold Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's primary asset is the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, which covers approximately 14,523 acres of owned and leased land and hosts a historic open-pit, heap-leach silver operation.

Kosta Tsoutsis
Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com
Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison
Chief Financial Officer and Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: brian@k9goldcorp.com
telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding K9's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits K9 will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including K9's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that K9 does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and K9 assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274625

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

K9 GoldTSXV:KNCGold Investing
KNC:CA
The Conversation (0)
K9 Gold

K9 Gold

Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland's Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland's Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction Keep Reading...
Mike Maloney, gold and silver bars.

Mike Maloney: Gold, Silver Bull Run in Final Phase, I Expect "Spectacular" Prices

Mike Maloney, founder of GoldSilver.com, explains why this time really is different for gold and silver, pointing to factors including growing mainstream adoption. "This to me signals the beginning of the third and final phase of the bull market — and that is where you have the greatest amount... Keep Reading...
Dana Samuelson, silver bars.

Dana Samuelson: Gold, Silver in Global Bank Run, Prices on Hair Trigger

Dana Samuelson, president of American Gold Exchange, discusses this year's unusual market dynamics for gold and silver, saying there have been three big moves of physical metal. "To me, this is literally a run on the bank of gold globally — it's global, it's widespread and it's deep, and I don't... Keep Reading...
Canadian Gold Resources (TSXV:CAN)

Canadian Gold Resources to Expand Maiden Diamond Drill Program & Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program at Lac Arsenault, LIFE Offering Update; Disclosure Corrections

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") provides an operational update regarding its maiden diamond drill program and the planned 5,000-tonne bulk sampling program at the 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Project in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula, as well as recent changes... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spelling "value added tax."

China’s Gold Market Enters Turbulent Transition as New VAT Rules Take Effect

China’s gold industry is entering a period of rapid adjustment after Beijing implemented a major overhaul of value-added tax (VAT) rules on physical gold. The reform, which took effect on the first of November run through December 31, 2027, ending the long-standing practice of allowing full tax... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Nova Minerals Rides on Growing Antimony Interest

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Antimony-focused gold company Nova Minerals takes the lead in this week's list, alongside mining stocks focused on gold, lithium and... Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins and currency on a table with a warm background.

Gold Price Rallies "Like a Meme Stock," Breaks US$4,200 Again

As its record-setting year continues, gold is on its way to posting its strongest annual performance since 1979, up an impressive 58 percent year-to-date as of Wednesday (November 12). The yellow metal once again broke past US$4,200 per ounce this week, moving closer to its all-time high of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Gold Resources to Expand Maiden Diamond Drill Program & Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program at Lac Arsenault, LIFE Offering Update; Disclosure Corrections

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Emerita Intersects 9.6 Meters Grading 2.7% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold and 6.9 Meters Grading 1.4% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold at El Cura Deposit

Related News

Graphite Investing

India Overhauls Critical Minerals Royalties to Boost Domestic Mining

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 9.6 Meters Grading 2.7% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold and 6.9 Meters Grading 1.4% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold at El Cura Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine

Base Metals Investing

Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M