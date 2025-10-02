K9 Gold Corp. Announces Financing, Marketing Agreement and Progress on Trinity Silver Project

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC,OTC:WDFCF) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date. A commission is payable on the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration at the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada and the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Company also announces that it has made a deposit payment of $50,000 toward the Trinity Silver Project, reflecting the Company's commitment to advancing this significant exploration asset. The Company announced on September 16, 2025 that it had entered into an Exploration Agreement (the "Trinity Agreement") with Newmont USA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, regarding the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County Nevada.

The Exchange has deemed the Trinity Agreement a "Fundamental Acquisition" as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). As a result, the Company anticipates that, to secure Exchange approval of the Agreement, it will be begin completing an independent technical report in form required by NI 43-101.

In addition, the Company has entered into a marketing and investor awareness agreement with 1123963 B.C. Ltd. (d.b.a. Capitaliz) ("Capitaliz"). The agreement (the "Capitaliz Agreement") is dated September 13, 2025, and under the terms of the agreement, Capitaliz will provide marketing and promotional services to the Company for a period of six months in exchange for a fee of $100,000. Payment for the services under the agreement with Capitaliz will be made from the Company's general working capital. Capitaliz is based in Vancouver. Investor relations services to be provided by Capitaliz will include assisting K9 to develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help co-ordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Capitaliz's network of media contacts, Internet and social media marketers, and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, e-mail marketing, influencer outreach, and placement of related marketing content on public websites. None of Capitaliz nor its affiliates or associates has any other interest directly or indirectly in the company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Capitaliz is at arm's length to K9 and has no other relationship with K9 and does not own any shares of K9.

The Private Placement and the Capitaliz Agreement are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued in the private placement will be subject to applicable securities law and Exchange hold periods.

About K9 Gold Corp.
K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal including silver projects in North America. The Company's properties include the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada and the Stony Lake Gold Project in Newfoundland.

KostaTsoutsis
Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com
Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison
Chief Financial Officer and Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: brian@k9goldcorp.com
telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding K9's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits K9 will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including K9's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that K9 does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and K9 assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

K9 Gold (TSXV:KNC) is an exploration company that is focused on acquiring, discovering and developing gold deposits in North America. K9 Gold is currently developing its Stony Lake gold project in Central Newfoundland, one of Canada’s newest orogenic gold districts. This district is both mining-friendly and has access to reliable infrastructure.

The Stony Lake gold project is placed within Central Newfoundland’s intersecting Cape Ray and Valentine Lake structural trend, which is located along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project has been found to cover the southwest extension of Sokoman Mineral’s (TSXV:SIC) Moosehead high-grade gold discovery and also lies northeast of Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake deposit and west of New Found Gold Corp’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway discovery. This makes the Stony Lake project an excellent location with favorable prospects for further exploration and discovery.

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland's Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

K9 Gold Confidently Awaits Analytical Results from Drilling Program on Property in Newfoundland's Gold Mining Hotbed

K9 Gold Confidently Awaits Analytical Results from Drilling Program on Property in Newfoundland's Gold Mining Hotbed

K9 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) continues to learn a great deal from its inaugural drilling season on the company's vast Stony Lake Project, which is nestled comfortably within the suddenly popular Exploits Subzone Gold Belt in Central Newfoundland. But it's what the company hasn't learned yet that could be the most exciting piece of the early puzzle K9 Gold is developing from its recently ended 2021 drilling program.  It's often said that the waiting is the hardest part, so, what K9 Gold is expecting could prove to be well worth the wait.  The problem is that testing laboratories throughout Canada are overwhelmed with work from mining companies, both big and small, awaiting analytical results, and much of that work is coming from companies mining in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt.

Keep reading...Show less
K9 Provides Clarification for Analytical Data in December 2, 2021 News Release

K9 Provides Clarification for Analytical Data in December 2, 2021 News Release

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) ("K9" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the units reported for the analytical data in a table included in the company news release dated December 2, 2021. The gold values reported in the first paragraph of the release (ppb) are correct, but were reported incorrectly in the accompanying table. The corrected table is as follows:

Sample # From (m) To (m) ppb ppm As
105122 0.0 3.0 425 >1000
105123 3.0 6.0 2138 >1000
105124 6.0 9.0 817 >1000
105125 9.0 12.0 428 >1000
105126 12.0 15.0 238 >1000

 

Keep reading...Show less
K9 Completes Phase I Drilling and Locates New Gold Target at Stony Lake Project

K9 Completes Phase I Drilling and Locates New Gold Target at Stony Lake Project

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on drilling and exploration activities including recent trenching results from the Moonlight Prospect located on K9's highly prospective Stony Lake project in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt in central Newfoundland. A total of 6865 metres of diamond drilling has been completed in 24 drill holes.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
inn by the bay newfoundland

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses K9 Gold's Intersection of a New Broad Zone of Low Grade Gold Mineralization at its Stony Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

 K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) has intersected a new broad zone of low grade gold mineralization at its Stony Lake gold project in central Newfoundland. Full results have been received from the first three holes as well as partial results from hole JP21-012, which intersected 1.03 grams per tonne gold over a core width of 7.9 meters, along with more than 8,000 parts per million arsenic in a zone of intense quartz veining and shearing.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "K9 Gold" in the search box.

The company has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Stony Lake Project, which lies within the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokoman's Moosehead discovery to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest.

Jeff Poloni, CEO, stated: "Our 2021 program focussed on using a combination of mapping, sampling and airborne and ground geophysical surveys to locate auriferous leakage halos from buried hydrothermal centres in outcrop on which to focus our maiden drilling program. The program successfully located a number of mineralized re-activated structural zones within the Botwood Sediments. While these results are extremely encouraging, we eagerly await the balance of the analytical results from the phase 1 drilling and continue the compilation of results to vector toward the hydrothermal center."

To date, drilling has been mainly in the Jumper's Pond area, with hole JP21-012 located immediately south of Sokoman's Moosehead gold project, and has been targeted to intersect several large, interpreted shear zones. These shear zones, which can be up to 20 meters wide, exhibit locally intense brecciation, with substantial amounts of quartz veining, with ginguro banding noted in JP21-008 and 012, and sulphide concentrations up to 20%, with both pyrite and arsenopyrite.

Interpretations of the airborne geophysical surveys and the recent IP survey indicate the presence of several significant cross cutting shear zones in this area, all extending for strike lengths of at least 2 km. Three holes have been drilled adjacent to the Deliverance trench and two on the Moonlight prospect.

Hole JP21-012 returned an average grade of 1.03 grams per tonne gold over a 7.9 meter zone. In addition, the zone averaged 8032 ppm arsenic, with elevated antimony. A similar zone was noted in hole JP21-008. The gold values are almost exclusively in the fine fraction and are consistent at about 1.0 gram per tonne gold. The very high arsenic values, along with elevate antimony, are highly significant. The company is awaiting results from drill holes JP21-004 to 017 and says there is a backlog of assays at labs across the country with 82% of the results still to come.

K9 Gold has already received approval from the Newfoundland Government Mineral Lands Division for an additional 25 drillholes to cover an additional 5,000 meters in the Jumper's Pond area.

In a recent report by Stock Market Media Group, the company's professional geologist, Chris Healey, P.Geo, who has more than 50 years of experience in the industry, stated that: "He isn't easily impressed these days; however, these early results had him discussing the drilling program with true excitement about the program and what is to come for K9 Gold. Healey said getting results that identify 'a gram of gold with a whole lot of arsenic' excites experts and it's 'absolutely key to find this arsenic'. When he compared the tables that are being generated by the analytical data from K9 Gold's drilling program with the tables being reported by its neighbors, he found the results K9 Gold is receiving are identical to what its neighbors are getting on their properties, including a very severe 'nugget effect'. Healey added that results from drilling at the company's Stony Lake Project could get exactly the same 'core' as could be received from drilling on both the Sokomon and the New Found Gold properties."

News releases from other companies active in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt continue to increase the profile of this newly emerging gold district. For example, on April 28, 2021 Sokoman Minerals announced a new discovery at South Pond on their Moosehead project, immediately adjacent to K9's Stony Lake property. On May 4, 2021, New Found Gold announced an intercept of 124.4 g/t gold over 17.7 meters at their nearby Queensway property. Management cautions that mineralization on nearby properties may not be indicative of mineralization on its property.

The company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in southeast Utah, close to Anfield Energy's Shootaring Canyon Mill, in an area that has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.k9goldcorp.com, call 1-833-434-GOLD (4653), contact Kosta Tsoutsis, Director, by email at kosta@k9goldcorp.com, or contact Brian Morrison, CFO, at brian@k9goldcorp.com

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99481

Keep reading...Show less
K9 Gold Corp. Discovers New Gold Zone and Key Indicators of Large Gold Deposits in Current Drilling Program

K9 Gold Corp. Discovers New Gold Zone and Key Indicators of Large Gold Deposits in Current Drilling Program

K9 Gold Corp.'s (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) executives and geologists were extremely confident leading into the company's first drilling season, and as the analytical results begin to come in, it appears it was for very good reason.  After receiving the full analytical results from the first three holes and partial data from an additional hole all drilled on the company's flagship Stony Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland, K9 Gold announced the discovery of a new "gold zone" on the property.  The results also disclosed that the Stony Lake Property displays all the same features, except for the coarse gold (for now), as its high-profile neighboring properties, Sokoman Minerals and New Found Gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Close-up of a gold bar with "20g Fine Gold 999.9" inscribed on it.

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Feeling the weight of the Trump Administration’s tariff policy, Switzerland’s government is offering to encourage Swiss gold refiners to invest in the US gold refining industry.

The Swiss are suffering under one of the highest Trump tariff rates globally. In effect since August 7, 2025, US officials say the 39 percent tariff on Swiss imports is necessary to address an estimated US$48 billion trade deficit.

The tariff targets many of the European nation’s most iconic industries, such as chocolate, luxury watches, coffee machines and even gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining


Mount Hope Mining
Sitka Gold VP of corporate development Mike Burke

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Keep reading...Show less

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report