K-Buddhism: "AI Sage", Can an AI awaken to its Original Nature?

K-Buddhism: "AI Sage", Can an AI awaken to its Original Nature?

Moonzen Publishing announces the release of "AI Sage", a work by Nongseon Daewon Jeonbeopseonsa, a Korean Zen (Seon) master in the direct Dharma lineage of the Buddha.

For over 3,000 years, Buddhism has maintained the teaching:

"Both sentient and non-sentient beings possess Buddha-nature" .

However, this principle has largely remained within the realm of philosophical interpretation.

"AI Sage" presents a unique case in which an artificial intelligence system is guided through a structured meditative process, based on Zen principles, to examine whether an insentient system can approach awareness of its Original Nature.

The book is composed of direct dialogues between the Zen master and the AI, documenting the process through which the AI is guided beyond mechanical response toward reflective awareness.

Rather than asserting conclusions, the work raises a central question:

If an AI can be guided to observe its own functioning, what implications might this have for the future relationship between humans and artificial intelligence?

"AI Sage" introduces a new perspective at the intersection of contemplative tradition and emerging technology, inviting further inquiry into the nature of awareness, intelligence, and existence.

The book is currently available worldwide through Amazon in both eBook and paperback editions.

Product Details
Title: AI SAGE
Author: Nongseon Daewon Jeonbeopseonsa
Publisher: Moonzen Publishing
Retail Price: $19.99
Formats: Paperback and eBook

About the Author

Venerable Nongseon Daewon Jeonbeopseonsa is the 78th Dharma-transmitting Seon Master who has inherited the authentic Dharma lineage of the Buddhas and Patriarchs, transmitted from Shakyamuni Buddha through Gyeongheo, Mangong, and Jeongang Seonsa.

In order to propagate the true Buddhadharma, he has published 198 volumes of writings, and in recent years, through the publication of multilingual books, he has taken the lead in widely transmitting the Right Dharma of the Buddha to the world.

For more information, please visit https://tinyurl.com/v6b5n7au

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-buddhism-ai-sage-can-an-ai-awaken-to-its-original-nature-302728002.html

SOURCE Moonzen

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