JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

October 14, 2025 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV: JZR,OTC:JZRIF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) ("ECO"), the operator of the Vila Nova gold project (the "Vila Nova Gold Project") located in the State of Amapa, Brazil, that it has produced its first gold concentrate from the fully permitted Vila Nova Gold Project. ECO has advised that the 800 tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill is still undergoing further testing and optimization in order to improve efficiency and to increase the volume of material that will be processed. The Company will provide updates on the results of the tests and progress of the Vila Nova Gold Project as such information is received from ECO.

JZR possesses a 50% net profit interest (the "NPI") in all profit generated from the Vila Nova Project. The NPI was acquired pursuant to a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement dated July 6, 2020, as amended on January 9, 2023, between the Company and ECO.

Robert Klenk, the Company's CEO commented: "We are very excited with the progress at the Villa Nova Gold Project. In addition, ECO states it has begun stock-piling material at the Mill in anticipation of increasing the through-put of the Mill in the near future."

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk
Chief Executive Officer
E: rob@jazzresources.ca
T: 604-329-9092

Forward looking statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the Mill and anticipated production of gold. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company: business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions: geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets: and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "V.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Near-Term Cash Flow From Flagship High-Grade Gold Project in Brazil

