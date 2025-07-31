June 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

June 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced June 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Download the PDF here.

PV1:AU
Provaris Energy
Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.

RaaS Research Sees Major Upside for Provaris’ Hydrogen Play

Description:

Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1,OTC:GBBLF) innovative hydrogen storage technology presents a compelling investment opportunity leveraging the global transition to low-carbon energy, a recent analyst report from RaaS Research Group said.

Provaris’ ‘storage tank’ IP enables greater volumes of compressed gases to be transported at lower cost, underpinning a fundamental change in the economics of the hydrogen supply chain, according to the report.

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping

Download the PDF here.

LCO2 Design Milestone and Yinson Joint Venture

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced LCO2 Design Milestone and Yinson Joint Venture

Download the PDF here.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems


Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group


CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

HyProMag USA Enters Into Agreement with Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, for Feedstock Supply and Pre-Processing Site Share in South Carolina and Nevada

 CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce a feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between global electronics recycling company, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS"), and HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") (the "Supply Agreement").

  • ILS will secure and store neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") feedstock from hard disk drives ("HDDs") and other sources for HyProMag USA at the ILS pre-processing sites in Williston, South Carolina and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS pre-processing sites") in advance of the commissioning of HyProMag USA's advanced stage rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing plant to be located in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (the "DFW Hub")
  • ILS will utilise the INSERMA ANOIA SL ("Inserma") "3rd generation" HDD magnet separation system at its pre-processing sites. An exclusive agreement was signed between the HyProMag Group and Inserma in September 2024[i], and the Inserma technology is being rolled out across multiple jurisdictions
  • The improved Inserma units provide fast, efficient magnet separation from HDDs for Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") processing together with clean separation of the printed circuit board for immediate resale to 3rd parties
  • HyProMag USA is, inter alia, targeting HDD recycling geared to the growth of hyperscale data centers, which is expected to accelerate significantly in coming years
  • HyProMag USA will include the ILS pre-processing sites in its detailed design and engineering. The ILS pre-processing sites will be able to source multiple feed types to provide supply feed to the Project's magnet recycling and manufacturing hub in Dallas-Fort Worth. Other NdFeB feedstock sources being successfully processed to date by HyProMag include rotors from electric motors, wind turbine magnets, speaker assemblies and MRIs
  • The Supply Agreement is expected to be the first in several supply agreements to be entered into by HyProMag USA as the Project advances to construction and commissioning

ILS is a global electronics recycling company processing electronic waste. It is a full-service IT asset disposition, electronics recycling and scrap purchasing company and is fully compliant in ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and "Responsible Recycling R2v3 Recycler" at its USA locations. Through ILS, HyProMag USA will provide full traceability on its products to support the "closed loop" circular economy and critical mineral supply chains within the United States.

Field with windmills overlayed by Canadian flag.

3 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2025

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.

Though cleantech's long-term outlook is stable, the industry is facing challenges in western markets as US policy shifts have sparked climate finance concerns. With US leadership on climate finance appearing to recede, there's an opportunity for the Canadian market to take a leading role.

As we enter the second half of 2025, here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date; CSE companies were considered, but none made the list at this time.

Hands holding wooden gears with sustainability icons.

Cleantech Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review

The cleantech industry was once again at a crossroads in Q2, as political winds shifted.

Though the cleantech market's long-term outlook is stable, the industry faced challenges during the period as electric vehicle (EV) growth slowed in western markets and as US policy shifts fueled climate finance concerns.

At the same time, interest in energy storage, as well as the nuclear and geothermal sectors, was spurred by ever-increasing energy demand from the artificial intelligence space.

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Third and Final Closing of Upsized Life Offering, Total Raise to Date of $12.4 Million

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed a third and final closing (the "LIFE Closing") under its previously announced upsized offering under the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering"). As previously announced, the LIFE Offering is being conducted together with a concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering") of up to an aggregate of 17,948,717 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000 (comprised of $9,000,000 under the LIFE Offering and $5,000,000 under the Private Placement). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 18 months following the issuance of the Units.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

