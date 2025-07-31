Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 30, 2025
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced June 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow
Sign up to get your FREE
Provaris Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
25 May
Provaris Energy
Investor Insight
Provaris Energy is at the forefront of developing integrated compressed hydrogen and liquid CO₂ storage and transport infrastructure. With proprietary technology, a capital-light license model, and a growing portfolio of European hydrogen supply chain projects, Provaris is well-positioned to support global decarbonization efforts.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary tank IP and vessel designs enable scalable, low-cost storage and transport solutions.
- Compression technology offers the lowest cost for regional hydrogen supply.
- Term sheet signed with Uniper Global Commodities for 42,500 tpa hydrogen supply; binding Hydrogen SPA targeted mid-2025.
- Second MoU signed in March 2025 for 30,000 tpa hydrogen supply from Norway to Germany; term sheet expected Q2 2025.
- Early cash flow via license and origination fees; no capex required for Provaris to participate in shipping infrastructure.
- Partnership with Yinson Production AS to deliver new liquid CO₂ tank designs targeting maritime, floating, and onshore storage.
- High-volume inbound interest (>150 ktpa) from Nordic and Spanish developers confirms market demand.
- Prototype compressed hydrogen tank in construction, with class approvals expected Q3 2025.
Overview
Provaris (ASX:PV1) offers innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lowering the cost of hydrogen and CO₂ supply chains. With offices in Sydney and Oslo, the company is strategically focused on Europe, where decarbonization goals and energy security demand scalable and efficient clean energy solutions.
Provaris has developed a proprietary compressed hydrogen shipping solution designed to deliver “ready-to-use” green hydrogen with the lowest delivered cost for regional markets. Compression has been validated as the most energy- and cost-efficient method for hydrogen delivery, eliminating the need for complex conversion to carriers like ammonia. Studies show Provaris’ model delivers ~50 percent more hydrogen at ~20 percent lower cost compared to ammonia, with emissions well below EU RED II thresholds.
The company's “capital lite” model enables early cash flow and long-term recurring revenue through license and origination fees, without requiring ownership of ships or infrastructure. Each hydrogen supply project can generate ~US$34 million in total revenue for Provaris, including a technology license fee of ~US$16.5 million per project.
With binding commercial milestones targeted for 2025, including two supply agreements with German utilities totaling over 70,000 tonnes per annum of hydrogen, Provaris is well positioned to enable Europe’s transition to clean hydrogen. Europe's hydrogen import needs are forecast to reach 7 million tonnes (Mt) by 2030, with less than 1 percent of that currently supplied by low-carbon sources.
The company is also pioneering bulk liquid CO₂ tank technology in partnership with Yinson Production AS, opening a second stream of licensing revenue and addressing bottlenecks in carbon capture and storage infrastructure. This innovation aligns with Provaris’ mission to enable practical, efficient, and scalable zero-carbon energy supply chains across Europe and beyond.
Advanced Supply Chain Project Pipeline in Europe
Provaris is advancing several green hydrogen export projects from the Nordics to continental Europe:
- Norway: Two hydrogen export projects under MoUs with German utilities (Uniper and a second unnamed utility).
- Germany: Import infrastructure collaboration with utilities; aligned with TSO build-out and industrial decarbonization targets.
- Spain: Ongoing discussions with developers and offtake partners for hydrogen export hubs.
- Finland: Working with local partners to identify export-capable hydrogen production sites.
- The Netherlands: Joint pre-feasibility with Global Energy Storage (GES) for 40,000 tpa hydrogen import terminal in Rotterdam.
These projects underpin a cumulative pipeline of over 150 ktpa and demonstrate Provaris’ ability to meet Europe’s growing hydrogen demand.
Key Features and Benefits of Compressed Hydrogen
- Enhanced Safety: Provaris’ compressed hydrogen technology prioritizes safety in storage and transportation.
- Cost-effectiveness: By eliminating the need for complex liquefaction or ammonia synthesis processes, the company's solutions reduce overall costs.
- Scalability: The technology is adaptable to various project sizes, from regional supply chains to large-scale international exports.
- Environmental Sustainability: Compressed green hydrogen aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.
Multiple studies reaffirm the simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen enables low-cost supply for Europe.
Innovative Hydrogen Vessel Designs: H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge for export efficiency
Complementing its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology, Provaris is progressing the final design and classification approval phases of two purpose-built vessel types—the H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge—designed to safely and efficiently transport compressed hydrogen across regional maritime routes.
These vessels are central to Provaris' strategy to unlock flexible and cost-effective green hydrogen supply chains. The H₂Neo Carrier is engineered with a cargo capacity of 27,000 cubic meters (equivalent to 450 tonnes of hydrogen at 250 bar pressure) and features a closed containment system that eliminates boil-off losses and minimizes emissions. FEED level design has been completed and approved by classification societies, including safety studies. Final Class approval is expected in 2025, aligning with the company’s targeted project final investment decisions in 2026.
H2Neo carrier solution together with barge storage for loading and discharge sites
The combination proprietary tank technology, automated shipbuilding processes, and flexible infrastructure options, Provaris offers a lower total cost of ownership and faster deployment compared to alternative hydrogen carriers such as ammonia or liquid hydrogen. These innovations position Provaris as a first mover in delivering safe, scalable, and cost-competitive maritime transport for green hydrogen across Europe.
Innovating CO2 Storage and Transport
As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Provaris is expanding its portfolio in 2024 to include CO₂ storage. This strategic move commenced with a ground-breaking partnership with Norway’s Yinson Production AS to bring innovation to liquid CO₂ storage and transport, for both maritime and onshore applications. Yinson is a US$3 billion global energy infrastructure leader in FPSOs and renewable technologies, having raised US$1.6 billion in late-2024 for growth funding, including the establishment of CO₂ supply chains.
A Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop new bulk liquid CO₂ (LCO2) tank designs for floating, onshore and ship-based storage applications, solves an industry bottleneck for CO₂ tank capacity limited to ~7,500 cbm. Targeting major gains in storage volume and reduced storage costs, tank designs at low pressure and temperature maximise storage and efficiency to reduce storage and transport costs.
Aligned with its technology license model for hydrogen, Yinson is funding Provaris’ development of new tank designs to be jointly owned and then licensed to owners of floating storage, shipping and land-based storage solutions, which will include Yinson.
In March 2025, Provaris completed a concept design for a large-volume, low-pressure tank solution, unlocking a new stream of license fee revenue. The initial license fee of US$200,000 has already been received, and further payments are anticipated as development progresses.
Milestones for June 2025 include the completion of Phase 2 of the JDA which will include a type rating approval of a LCO2 tank and integrated with Yinson’s development of a Floating Storage Injection Unit (FSIU) proposed for the use in offtshore CCS injection projects under development in Europe and Asia.
Management Team
Martin Carolan – Managing Director & CEO
Greg Martin – Chairman
Andrew Pickering – Non-executive Director
David Palmer – Non-executive Director
Per Roed – Chief Technical Officer
Mats Fagerberg – Business Development, Europe
Garry Triglavcanin – Product Development Director
Norman Marshall – Group Commercial Manager
John Stevenson – Group Financial Controller
Jessica Roed – Operations Manager, Norway
Keep reading...Show less
Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.
8h
RaaS Research Sees Major Upside for Provaris’ Hydrogen Play
Description:
Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1,OTC:GBBLF) innovative hydrogen storage technology presents a compelling investment opportunity leveraging the global transition to low-carbon energy, a recent analyst report from RaaS Research Group said.
Provaris’ ‘storage tank’ IP enables greater volumes of compressed gases to be transported at lower cost, underpinning a fundamental change in the economics of the hydrogen supply chain, according to the report.
“The company holds a material early-mover advantage with a number of strategic partnerships and two hydrogen supply, offtake and shipping agreements expected to become unconditional over the next 12 months,” RaaS added.
The analysis highlights several factors contributing to Povaris’ investment value proposition: hydrogen as a critical element essential to the growing alternative energy supply chain; Povaris’ use of Norwegian renewable energy ensuring compliance with EU fuel standards; and Povaris’ innovative ‘capital-lite’ financial model for early cash.
Illustration of a FSIU in the foreground, receiving cargo from a LCO2 carrier in the background (Source: Yinson Production AS)
Key highlights of the report:
- Disruptive Tank Technology: Provaris owns proprietary compressed hydrogen tank IP designed for cost-efficient maritime transport — a potential game-changer in hydrogen and CO₂ logistics.
- Major Hydrogen Projects: Two European hydrogen export projects (with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen) are targeting FID by mid-2026 and commercial start-up by 2029.
- Capital-Lite Model: Revenue is expected via license and origination fees, avoiding large upfront costs; early cash flow potential through third-party ship funding and revenue sharing.
- Valuation Upside: Analyst values PV1 at $123m ($0.16/share) mid-point – a 12x premium to current share price ($0.013), driven by hydrogen project potential and IP value.
- Carbon Capture Expansion: Provaris is co-developing LCO₂ storage and transport solutions with Yinson, including the EU-backed STARFISH CCS project, with JV funding and global applications.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Keep reading...Show less
04 July
Capital Raising to Advance European Development
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising to Advance European Development
01 July
Trading Halt
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading Halt
19 June
Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping
17 June
LCO2 Design Milestone and Yinson Joint Venture
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced LCO2 Design Milestone and Yinson Joint Venture
10h
Westport Fuel Systems
Investor Insight
Westport Fuel Systems’ innovative technologies and pioneered alternative fuel delivery systems offer a compelling case for investors looking to participate in the opportunities of a low-carbon economy.
Overview
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT,TSX:WPRT) specializes in delivering advanced fuel technologies, with a focus on heavy-duty vehicles, aimed at reducing carbon emissions without compromising engine performance. As a key player in the clean transportation space, Westport offers innovative solutions that enable internal combustion engines to operate on alternative low-carbon fuels, including natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), propane and hydrogen.
Westport is focused on the following transportation market opportunities:
- HPDI (via Cespira): The new home of Westport’s keystone innovation, the High-Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) system, targeting long-haul trucking and heavy-duty off-road applications. This technology allows trucks to operate on natural gas or hydrogen with diesel-like or better performance but lower CO₂ emissions. Launched in June of 2024, Cespira is Westport’s joint venture with Volvo Group and has already generated $16.2 million in revenue during Q3 2024.
- High-pressure Controls and Systems: Focuses on high-pressure fuel management solutions for hydrogen and other alternative fuel engines. Westport is embracing early-stage hydrogen infrastructure development and offers key components such as pressure regulators, injectors and fuel rails for both internal combustion engines and fuel cell applications. While hydrogen is key to the future decarbonization of transport, Westport’s components and solutions are already powering innovation today across a range of gaseous fuels.
In 2025, Westport Fuel Systems completed the sale of its Light-Duty Segment to Heliaca Investments, allowing the company to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on high-growth opportunities in heavy-duty and industrial markets.
Market Position and Competitive Advantage
Westport operates in a rapidly growing and changing clean transportation market driven by stringent emission regulations, increasing fuel costs, and rising demand for sustainable mobility solutions. The company’s competitive edge lies in its proprietary HPDI technology, which uniquely delivers diesel-equivalent performance while significantly reducing carbon emissions. Westport’s joint venture with Volvo Group, under the Cespira name, enhances its ability to scale HPDI solutions globally.Fleet operators and logistics companies are increasingly turning to alternative fuel vehicles to reduce operational costs and meet stringent ESG goals. In response, Westport continues to invest in innovation, particularly in hydrogen and renewable natural gas solutions.
Company Highlights
- Westport is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of alternative fuel delivery systems for natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), propane, and hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICEs).
- The company is rooted in heavy-duty vehicle market, leveraging Westport’s proprietary fuel technologies to deliver reductions in carbon emissions for both commercial and passenger vehicles.
- Westport’s High-Pressure Controls and Systems segment focuses on fuel management solutions for hydrogen and other pressurized alternative fuels.
- The flagship HPDI technology, now part of the company’s Cespira joint venture with Volvo Group, enables heavy-duty trucks to operate on natural gas or hydrogen, thereby substantially lowering CO₂ emissions while delivering diesel-equivalent or better performance.
- Westport’s growth trajectory is enhanced by key collaborations, most notably via the formation of Cespira, a joint venture with Volvo Group aimed at accelerating the global adoption of the HPDI technology.
Key Technologies
HPDI Fuel System (transferred into the Cespira JV with Volvo Group)
The HPDI fuel system is engineered for heavy-duty trucks and industrial applications. By injecting high-pressure natural gas or hydrogen directly into the combustion chamber, HPDI delivers diesel-like torque and power with up to 98 percent lower CO₂ emissions when using hydrogen. This technology is critical for long-haul trucking and other high-load applications, where maintaining performance and range is essential. This technology is now owned under the Cespira JV, which generated a revenue of $16.2 million in Q3 2024.
The HPDI system features a revolutionary, patented injector with a dual concentric needle design that delivers small quantities of diesel fuel and large quantities of natural gas, at high pressure, to the combustion chamber.
High-pressure Controls and Components
Westport’s high-pressure gaseous controls segment is at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, designing, developing and producing high-demand components for transportation and industrial applications. The company partners with the world's leading fuel cell manufacturers and companies committed to decarbonizing transport, offering versatile solutions that serve a variety of fuel types. While hydrogen is key to the future decarbonization of transport, Westport components and solutions are already powering innovation today across a range of gaseous fuels. With decades of experience, market-leading brands, and unmatched engineering expertise, the company is a leader in the market. While still small, its strategic position and innovative capabilities put Westport on the cusp of significant growth, ensuring it is the go-to choice for those shaping the future of clean energy, today and tomorrow.
Management
Westport is helmed by an accomplished executive team with extensive experience in automotive technology, alternative fuels and corporate strategy.
Dan Sceli - CEO
Dan Sceli was appointed as CEO in January of 2024. His distinguished 37-year career in the global manufacturing sector marks him as a visionary leader, whose strategic acumen and commitment to excellence have propelled companies to new heights.
Bill Larkin - CFO
Bill Larkin has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s financial position since joining in 2022. With prior experience as CFO of Fuel Systems Solutions and Westport Innovations, Larkin’s experience spans a diverse set of corporate environments ranging from entrepreneurial startups, high growth small-caps and mature multi-billion dollar enterprises across various industries.
Ashley Nuell - VP of Investor Relations
Ashley Nuell joined Westport in May of 2022 and currently has approximately 20 years of experience in investor relations. Her career includes roles with companies at various parts of the energy sector value chain, as well as in the investor relations and stakeholder communications practice area of a global consulting firm.
Keep reading...Show less
24 July
Carbonxt Group
Investor Insight
In an increasingly eco-conscious global market, Carbonxt presents a compelling investment case, leveraging a growing addressable market driven by strategic partnerships and regulatory changes that are set to drive demand for activated carbon through 2029.
Overview
Activated carbon, derived from materials like wood, coconut husks and coal, is a critical tool for filtering contaminants from air and water. Its effectiveness comes from a unique oxidation process that creates a vast network of microscopic pores, dramatically increasing surface area. This versatility makes activated carbon essential across industries, including healthcare, agriculture, oil and gas, food processing, and environmental remediation.
For large-scale industrial applications, activated carbon is available in powdered, pelletized and granular forms, with prices ranging from US$2,000 to US$6,000 per ton – presenting a significant and growing market opportunity.
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) is positioned to capitalize on this demand. As an innovative manufacturer of custom activated carbon, Carbonxt has expanded its production footprint in the United States through a joint venture with Kentucky Carbon Processing, forming NewCarbon. This partnership enhances the company’s gross margins and improves access to high-quality raw materials.
A key driver of Carbonxt’s growth is its newly commissioned Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant in Kentucky, which focuses on liquid-phase applications, particularly for PFAS water treatment – a segment twice the size of the air-phase market. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” are persistent in the environment and linked to a range of health risks including cancer and developmental disorders.
The EPA’s 2024 National Primary Drinking Water Regulations and federal infrastructure funding are accelerating the need for advanced PFAS treatment solutions. Carbonxt’s premium-grade granular and pelletized activated carbon is designed to meet this demand, enabling US water utilities to achieve compliance and improve water quality.
With more than 50,000 water utilities across the US, including 4,000 serving populations greater than 10,000, Carbonxt is strategically positioned to supply this rapidly expanding market segment and compete with incumbent providers.
In addition to theKentucky facility, Carbonxt operates two other US-based plants: the Black Birch Powdered Activated Carbon Facility in Georgia, and the Arden Hills Pelletization Plant in Minnesota. These three sites have a combined production capacity of 13,500 tons per annum, with an expansion pathway to 43,500 tons by 2027.
Company Highlights
- Environmental Market Opportunity: Carbonxt operates in the US activated carbon market valued at over US$1 billion, with its products addressing both air and water-phase applications. Regulatory changes, including the EPA’s 2024 NPDWR for PFAS – are expected to triple market size in the next five years to more than US$2 billion.
- Cutting-edge Manufacturing Footprint: The company now operates three US-based production plants with a combined current capacity of 13,500 tons and a path to expand this to 43,500 tons by 2027.
- NewCarbon JV Strength: The strategic partnership with Kentucky Carbon Processing through the NewCarbon JV is enabling the successful commissioning of the Inez Power AC plant in Kentucky. The plant positions Carbonxt as a premium supplier in the PFAS-focused water treatment market.
- Product Differentiation: Carbonxt produces powdered, pelletized and granular activated carbon. Notably, its Inez carbon achieved a 99 percent PFOA removal rate, surpassing competitors in early trials. Meanwhile, its PAC products are non-brominated, reducing corrosiveness and improving plant safety.
- Strong Demand Outlook: Tightening federal and state regulations on mercury and PFAS emissions are accelerating the adoption of Carbonxt's technologies. Water utilities in more than 11 US states have adopted enforceable PFAS limits, with others expected to follow.
Core Product
High-performance Activated Carbon
Carbonxt designs and manufactures high-performance activated carbon products for customers in the industrial, utility and municipal sectors. The company's product range includes powdered, pelletized and granular activated carbon, engineered for optimal efficiency in air purification and water treatment. Carbonxt’s non-brominated, oxidizing formulations are non-corrosive and maintain performance throughout their lifecycle, reducing plant wear and lowering operational costs.
Although listed in Australia, Carbonxt’s operations are focused in the United States, with production based out of three strategically located facilities. These enable Carbonxt to meet rising US demand for clean technology solutions in compliance-driven industries.
A major catalyst for growth is the newly commissioned Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant in Kentucky, developed through Carbonxt’s joint venture with Kentucky Carbon Processing (NewCarbon). The facility produces granular and pelletized activated carbon targeting the liquid-phase water treatment market, particularly PFAS removal. This segment is expected to drive a larger share of Carbonxt’s future revenue mix, with early product samples showing 99 percent PFOA removal and 92 percent geosmin removal – outperforming leading competitors.
Highlights:
- Strong Market Outlook: Demand for activated carbon – especially for PFAS treatment and industrial air control – continues to rise amid tightening EPA regulations and state-level mandates.
- Pricing Trends: Average pricing for granular activated carbon in municipal bids has risen steadily, with recent public tenders ranging from US$2.34 to US$2.57/lb.
- Looking Up: Carbonxt’s H1 FY25 gross margin rose to 49 percent, up from 44 percent in H1 FY24, driven by higher product pricing and cost efficiency at its Georgia and Minnesota plants.
- Market Momentum: Early samples from the Kentucky plant have been well received by target customers. The company is actively negotiating offtake agreements with several large US water utilities.
- Use Cases:
- Powdered Activated Carbon – For mercury, acid gas and flue gas removal in coal-fired power stations, cement plants and industrial incinerators. Products include MatsPAC, AquaPAC and CEMPAC.
- Pelletized Activated Carbon – Used for VOC and hydrogen sulphide removal from air and gas streams. Tailored for emissions-heavy industries and energy applications.
- Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) – Designed for PFAS, taste and odor removal in municipal drinking water systems. Developed at the Inez plant with superior performance metrics.
- Contract Agreements: In 2025, Carbonxt secured a US$4.3 million purchase order from Wisconsin Public Service for activated carbon supply. The company also extended a four-year supply agreement with Reworld Waste, valued at approximately AU$6 million per annum, for premium powdered activated carbon products.
Production Facilities
Carbonxt operates three U.S.-based production facilities, each specializing in a key segment of the activated carbon market.
Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant (Kentucky)
Carbonxt’s newest and most advanced facility, Inez has reached full mechanical completion and is currently in the commissioning phase. It produces granular and pelletized activated carbon, specifically formulated for PFAS removal and drinking water treatment. Early product samples have demonstrated 99 percent PFOA removal efficiency and 92 percent geosmin removal, outperforming key competitors. The plant’s initial capacity of 6,000 tons will scale to 10,000 tons, positioning Carbonxt as a premium GAC supplier in the North American water treatment market.
Black Birch Powdered Activated Carbon Facility (Georgia)
This facility manufactures wood-based powdered activated carbon, supporting industrial applications including mercury and flue gas control. It produces specialized products such as MatsPAC, AquaPAC and CEMPAC, with an annual capacity of 6,000 tons, expandable to 10,000 tons. Cost-reduction initiatives at this site have contributed to Carbonxt’s improved gross margins in FY25.
Arden Hills Pelletization Plant (Minnesota)
Focused on pelletized wood and lignite-based carbons, Arden Hills supplies products like NAQ-ACP and CTC-ACP, used in mercury removal, tolling arrangements and VOC capture. The facility currently operates at 7,500 tons per annum.
Capacity Expansion Outlook
Combined, Carbonxt’s facilities currently operate at 13,500 tons of annual production, with an established path to expand to 43,500 tons by 2027. The diverse geographic locations provide resilience against weather disruptions and ensure uninterrupted supply across markets.
Management Team
David Mazyck – President, NewCarbon and Director of Technology
Dr. David Mazyck is a world-leading expert on activated carbon (AC) and its applications including mercury capture. He has developed AC products for major multinational AC manufacturers and has regularly consulted them on technical issues. Mazyck is the former chairman of the Activated Carbon Standards Committee for the American Waterworks Association and has developed products for NASA.
He received his PhD in environmental engineering from Penn State University, where he also earned a PhD minor in fuel science.
Matthew Driscoll - Chairman
Matthew Driscoll has significant experience across several industries, including online technologies, financial services, fintech, cleantech, property and resources. He has more than 30 years’ experience in capital markets and the financial services industry and is an accomplished company director in roles across listed and private companies.
He has significant experience in international business growth, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt raisings and building strategic alliances. His current directorships include NED Energy Technologies, NED Blina Minerals, NED Eco Systems, and NED Smoke Alarms Holdings.
Warren Murphy - Managing Director
Warren Murphy has led a large number of acquisitions and financings across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. This includes the development of over 2,000 MW of Greenfields power stations and the acquisition of over 3,000 MW of generation assets.
He was co-head of the Australian Infrastructure & Project Finance Group and Head of Energy at Babcock & Brown based in the Sydney office and led the development of Babcock & Brown’s energy sector capability in Australia and New Zealand, including the founding of Infigen Energy and its unlisted predecessor, Global Wind Partner, where he served as a director from inception until June 2009.
Murphy was also a director of the ASX-listed Alinta and Sydney Gas, as well as the unlisted Coogee Resources.
Nicholas Andrews – Independent Director
Nicholas Andrews has held the role of executive chairman and CEO at Magontec (ASX:MGL), an established business in the global magnesium sector. He is a member of the executive committee and serves on the board of the International Magnesium Association. Prior to his executive career, Andrews held several senior roles in the financial services sector across both investment management and investment banking.
Keep reading...Show less
24 July
HyProMag USA Enters Into Agreement with Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, for Feedstock Supply and Pre-Processing Site Share in South Carolina and Nevada
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce a feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between global electronics recycling company, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS"), and HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") (the "Supply Agreement").
- ILS will secure and store neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") feedstock from hard disk drives ("HDDs") and other sources for HyProMag USA at the ILS pre-processing sites in Williston, South Carolina and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS pre-processing sites") in advance of the commissioning of HyProMag USA's advanced stage rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing plant to be located in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (the "DFW Hub")
- ILS will utilise the INSERMA ANOIA SL ("Inserma") "3rd generation" HDD magnet separation system at its pre-processing sites. An exclusive agreement was signed between the HyProMag Group and Inserma in September 2024[i], and the Inserma technology is being rolled out across multiple jurisdictions
- The improved Inserma units provide fast, efficient magnet separation from HDDs for Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") processing together with clean separation of the printed circuit board for immediate resale to 3rd parties
- HyProMag USA is, inter alia, targeting HDD recycling geared to the growth of hyperscale data centers, which is expected to accelerate significantly in coming years
- HyProMag USA will include the ILS pre-processing sites in its detailed design and engineering. The ILS pre-processing sites will be able to source multiple feed types to provide supply feed to the Project's magnet recycling and manufacturing hub in Dallas-Fort Worth. Other NdFeB feedstock sources being successfully processed to date by HyProMag include rotors from electric motors, wind turbine magnets, speaker assemblies and MRIs
- The Supply Agreement is expected to be the first in several supply agreements to be entered into by HyProMag USA as the Project advances to construction and commissioning
ILS is a global electronics recycling company processing electronic waste. It is a full-service IT asset disposition, electronics recycling and scrap purchasing company and is fully compliant in ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and "Responsible Recycling R2v3 Recycler" at its USA locations. Through ILS, HyProMag USA will provide full traceability on its products to support the "closed loop" circular economy and critical mineral supply chains within the United States.
The collaboration builds on the relationship established between ILS, HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag") and the Magnetic Materials Group ("MMG") at the University of Birmingham ("UoB") through a number of European projects, including the 2020 Innovate UK[ii] grant funded project, "Rare-Earth Recycling for E-Machines" ("RaRE") project with Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") in which HyProMag produced sintered NdFeB magnets from ILS feedstock, and HyProMag continues to work closely with ILS across multiple jurisdictions.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented:
"We are very excited to partner with ILS to grow the feed supply market in the United States and this collaboration is a first step in securing reliable long-term feed supply for HyProMag USA to sustain the Project as we advance towards construction. We believe that over time we will be able to build sufficient feedstock to sustain several magnet recycling and manufacturing hubs as the Company establishes itself as a key player in the US REE magnet industry."
"HyProMag USA is progressing with its financing and detailed design and has the potential to supply the U.S. market with a sustainable, long term domestic supply of NdFeB permanent magnets, enabling the creation of secure, low carbon and traceable rare-earth supply chains."
Will Dawes, Mkango CEO commented:
"The agreement with ILS, coupled with the Inserma and HPMS technologies, creates a highly competitive and integrated circular solution for recycling of NdFeB from HDDs, encompassing procurement of HDDs via ILS, pre-processing using Inserma technologies, magnet liberation using HPMS and short-loop magnet manufacturing to produce a high value rare earth NdFeB magnet with a very low carbon footprint. Furthermore, the agreement kick-starts operations on the ground, securing NdFeB inventory in advance of commissioning of the DFW hub, and will facilitate increased engagement in USA markets as we move towards project development."
Graham Davy, ILS CEO, commented:
"We are delighted to be formalising our longstanding partnership with HyProMag. Lifecycle Solutions will be using our infrastructure to procure nationally rare earth material from government, manufacturing, and businesses as well as other recycling sources. Our clients value HyProMag's short-loop, low carbon solution whist retaining critical materials within the USA. Lifecycle Solutions will use its R2 accredited facilities in South Carolina, Nevada, to acquire and preprocess Rare Earth material for HyProMag USA. Magnets recovered from its subsidiary hard disk drive business will also be supplied."
HyProMag USA Feasibility Study
The Feasibility Study includes the DFW Hub, and two pre-processing facilities located in South Carolina and Nevada respectively[iii]. In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the expansion of the detailed engineering phase to include three HPMS vessels[iv] and that it was initiating concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" recycling[v]. The DFW Hub's annual production is expected to be 750 metric tons per annum of recycled sintered NdFeB magnets and 807 metric tons per annum of associated NdFeB co-products (total payable capacity - 1,557 metric tons NdFeB within five years of commissioning) over a 40-year operating life. It is expected the production facility will provide significant optionality to supply the U.S. market with additional NdFeB alloy powder while assisting in revitalising the U.S. magnet sector with the creation of 90-100 skilled magnet manufacturing jobs.
In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the results of an independent ISO-Compliant product carbon footprint study which confirmed an exceptionally low CO2 footprint of 2.35 kg CO2 eq. per kg of NdFeB cut sintered block product.[vi]
Ownership
HyProMag USA is owned 50:50 by CoTec and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 per cent owned by Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango and CoTec.
About HyProMag
HyProMag is commercializing HPMS recycling technology in the UK, Germany and the United States. HPMS technology was developed at the Magnetic Materials Group (MMG) at University of Birmingham, underpinned by approximately US$100 million of research and development funding, and has major competitive advantages versus other rare earth magnet recycling technologies, which are largely focused on chemical processes but do not solve the challenges of liberating magnets from end-of-life scrap streams - HPMS provides this solution.
About CoTec Holdings Corp.
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
About Mkango Resources Ltd.
Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito, which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.
Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.
Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.
Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a Business Combination Agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.
For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'), which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango and CoTec. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill, the Recycling Plants being developed by Maginito in the UK, Germany and the United States (the "Maginito Recycling Plants"), governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, geological, technical and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of Maginito and Mkango, availability of scrap supplies for Maginito's recycling activities, government regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the Maginito Recycling Plants, and the Pulawy separation plant and future investments in the United States pursuant to the proposed cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, the outcome and timing of the completion of the Feasibility Studies, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, and the positive results of Feasibility Studies on the various proposed aspects of Mkango's, Maginito's and CoTec's activities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company and CoTec disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company and CoTec undertake no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
For further information on CoTec, please contact:
CoTec Holdings Corp.
Braam Jonker
Chief Financial Officer
braam.jonker@cotec.ca
+1 604 992-5600
For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited
William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca
+1 403 444 5979
Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta
UK: +44 20 3470 0470
Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH, OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
17 July
3 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2025
The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.
Though cleantech's long-term outlook is stable, the industry is facing challenges in western markets as US policy shifts have sparked climate finance concerns. With US leadership on climate finance appearing to recede, there's an opportunity for the Canadian market to take a leading role.
As we enter the second half of 2025, here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date; CSE companies were considered, but none made the list at this time.
Data for this article was gathered on July 14, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million were considered.
1. Tantalus Systems (TSX:GRID)
Year-to-date gain: 76.32 percent
Market cap: C$179.48 million
Share price: C$3.35
Tantalus Systems provides technology that gives utilities greater control and insight into their electric grids.
This includes advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), load management systems and grid analytics, all of which contribute to a more efficient and reliable power grid.
One of its key products, TRUConnect AMI, provides real-time data on energy consumption and grid conditions. The TRUFlex Load+DER Management system helps manage energy demand and integrate distributed energy resources like solar power, while TRUGrid Automation optimizes grid operations and improves response to events like power failures.
On July 7, Tantalus announced that it was extending its partnership with EPB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to deploy 20,000 TRUSense Ethernet Gateways over the next five years, integrating with EPB's fiber network to enhance grid modernization and operational efficiency.
2. Anaergia (TSX:ANRG)
Year-to-date gain: 44.68 percent
Market cap: C$229.36 million
Share price: C$1.36
Anaergia is a global company that specializes in converting waste, including wastewater and agricultural and municipal solid waste, into renewable energy, clean water and organic fertilizer.
In July 2024, Anaeriga announced the completion of a strategic investment, saying it had closed the third tranche of a C$40.8 million investment deal with Marny Investissement that gave Marny a controlling interest of about 60 percent in Anaergia. The investment supported Anaergia's strategic pivot to prioritizing capital-efficient growth and streamlined operations, with a greater focus on technology sales and operation and maintenance contracts.
The company has operations in 17 countries spanning North America, Africa, Asia and Europe. So far in 2025, Anaergia has expanded its global reach through partnerships with companies in Italy and Spain, as well as through a partnership agreement to build a biogas facility in South Korea.
3. CVW CleanTech (TSXV:CVW)
Year-to-date gain: 18.82 percent
Market cap: C$148.28 million
Share price: C$1.01
CVW CleanTech is focused on making the Canadian oil sands industry more sustainable.
The company's Creating Value from Waste (CVW) technology recovers bitumen and valuable minerals like titanium and zircon from oil sands tailings ponds, reducing the environmental impact of oil and gas production.
In 2024, the company transitioned to a royalty-based model, investing in other cleantech companies in exchange for a share of their revenue. Its first royalty investment was in Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF,OTCQB:ROOOF), a company with technology that processes end-of-life asphalt shingles into components including liquid asphalt, as well as aggregate and fiber for industrial use. The deal was finalized in September.
Now, the company is seeking shareholder approval to change its name to CVW Sustainable Royalties and switch its TSX Venture exchange listing from a technology issuer to an investment issuer, further solidifying its change in focus. However, it is still committed to commercializing its CVW technology.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
16 July
Cleantech Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review
The cleantech industry was once again at a crossroads in Q2, as political winds shifted.
Though the cleantech market's long-term outlook is stable, the industry faced challenges during the period as electric vehicle (EV) growth slowed in western markets and as US policy shifts fueled climate finance concerns.
At the same time, interest in energy storage, as well as the nuclear and geothermal sectors, was spurred by ever-increasing energy demand from the artificial intelligence space.
As investors reassess risk and opportunity in this evolving landscape, the second quarter served as both a reality check and a reminder that while cleantech momentum is far from linear, it hasn’t vanished.
Cleantech sector follows divergent paths
The second quarter of 2025 exposed a dichotomy between cleantech initiatives and political-economic realities.
While innovation and long-term demand remain strong across clean energy subsectors, Bloomberg New Energy Finance's (BNEF) analysis of nearly 70,000 funds reveals that global fund managers invested twice as much capital into fossil fuels as they did into low-carbon energy supply. Weakened incentives and supply chain disruptions resulting from the US trade policy have introduced friction in the deployment timeline.
EV rollouts slowed across major western markets as automakers recalibrated strategies toward hybrids and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. General Motors' (NYSE:GM) announcement that it plans to scale back EV plans due to high costs and tepid demand reflected a broader retrenchment.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) deliveries fell in Q2 compared to the same period in 2024; in contrast, China’s EV market continued to surge ahead, solidifying its lead in adoption, battery supply chains and global market share.
China’s market, led by BYD (HKEX:1211) and Xiaomi (HKEX:1810), outperformed Tesla both domestically and abroad for the quarter, with BYD doubling its net profit in the first quarter. As a newer entrant to the EV market, Xiaomi's performance in Q2 was impressive, with orders for its YU7 SUV model reaching 289,000 within the first hour of launch.
Meanwhile, the electric autonomous taxi sector saw some advancement in the second quarter, with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) autonomous vehicle company, Zoox, initiating testing of its self-driving taxi services in Los Angeles, signaling confidence in its technology. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo also expanded its operations to New York, further contributing to the growing adoption of autonomous ride-hailing solutions.
Despite the headwinds, certain subsectors remained resilient. An International Energy Agency report shows higher investment volumes for energy storage, especially in grid-scale deployments. Global spending on power sector storage batteries is forecast to reach US$66 billion in 2025, primarily driven by utility-scale storage.
Data compiled by BNEF analysts also indicates growth in the energy storage market, due in part to large utility-scale projects in markets outside of the US and China.
In terms of policy, the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act reversed or narrowed several key provisions of the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, hastening the phase-out of many clean technology incentives, including tax credits for wind and solar projects. Similarly, clean vehicle and alternative fuel tax credits, as well as residential clean energy credits, were rolled back or saw their timelines significantly shortened. The Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit will also end for projects starting construction after 2027, and the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund has been terminated.
However, some clean energy incentives remained more intact.
The bill preserved the full Section 48E investment and Section 45Y production tax credits for non-wind and solar technologies, allowing projects to begin construction by 2033 with only a gradual phase-down through 2036.
This preservation provides a degree of long-term certainty for the geothermal industry.
“This framework delivers the long-term certainty our industry has pursued for years,” Dr. Bryant Jones, executive director of Geothermal Rising, told the Investing News Network.
“With stable, decade-long incentives, developers can commit capital, utilities can integrate geothermal into resource plans and American workers can apply proven skills to deliver 24/7 clean power.”
“Today’s policy milestone highlights the geothermal industry’s role in fortifying grid resilience and national security. With certainty in place, we look forward to seeing projects advance and innovative partnerships flourish,” said Vanessa Robertson, the company’s director of policy and education.
Nuclear power plant tax credits largely persisted, too, with existing nuclear projects phasing down after 2032.
Nuclear power is seen as a reliable baseload option to meet the increasingly insatiable energy demand of AI and data centers. Fusion, while still in its infancy, drew fresh capital and policy attention, according to a Washington Post report that unveiled billions of dollars of investment by leading tech enterprises.
The White House has issued executive orders to accelerate the deployment of nuclear reactors in the US.
Investor sentiment was bolstered by Constellation Energy's (NASDAQ:CEG) Q1 earnings, which exceeded expectations, sending the company's share price up nearly 6 percent on May 6. CEO Joe Dominguez's indication that the company was close to signing multiple long-term deals to provide nuclear power to meet surging energy demands foreshadowed a power purchase agreement with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) that will keep the nuclear reactor in Illinois operating for the next 20 years. Shares of Constellation are up over 40 percent year-to-date.
This favorable outlook was echoed north of the border by Canada's One Canadian Economy bill, which aims to streamline nuclear project approvals, and Ontario Power Generation securing approvals to build the first GE-Hitachi SMR in a G7 nation at its Darlington site.
Cleantech forecast for 2025
Heading into the third quarter of 2025, the clean energy transition stands at a critical point.
While recent policy rollbacks and trade tensions have shifted investor priorities, targeted growth is still possible in sectors aligned with AI-driven electricity demand and infrastructure.
In the EV sector, BloombergNEF has adjusted its EV passenger vehicle sales forecast to 27 percent of the market by 2030, a notable reduction from last year’s outlook of nearly 48 percent. Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC)'s Car Wars report predicts volatility due to slow consumer adoption and high costs. Analyst Jon Murphy forecasts that automakers will continue to prioritize ICE and hybrid vehicles while seeking long-term opportunities in software and dealer services.
At the macro level, BNEF’s latest New Energy Outlook includes a baseline Economic Transition Scenario (ETS) that forecasts a 22 percent drop in global emissions by 2050, falling well short of Paris Agreement goals. While the ETS anticipates progress for technologies like EVs and renewable power, it also projects a 25 percent rise in natural gas demand and slow progress in hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel. Global emissions may have peaked in 2024, but net-zero alignment remains elusive without new policies and investment.
While US leadership on climate finance appears to be receding, potentially paving the way for the Canadian market to take a leading role, Janet Yellen, former secretary of the treasury, told Axios that she took current treasury secretary Scott Bessent's remarks before the Institute of International Finance — during which Bessent called on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to reallocate resources away from climate change and other social issues — as a “positive” sign that the US will continue to promote energy security, even if its referred to by a different term.
“The (tax) incentives are there,” she said at the time. “This is going to continue to be a vibrant sector.”
While those incentives have since been drastically scaled back, the electricity demand certainly isn’t going anywhere. Simply Wall St. analysts suggest that while the global clean energy transition faces significant hurdles, low market expectations, the push for energy independence and continued innovation in renewables and nuclear power still present investment opportunities for well-positioned companies.
Investor takeaway
Despite setbacks, the enduring demand for energy acts as a powerful catalyst, propelling innovation and investment in renewable energy, energy storage and sustainable resource management technologies. This constant demand inherently underpins the cleantech industry’s vital role and future growth trajectory.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology or real time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
16 July
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Third and Final Closing of Upsized Life Offering, Total Raise to Date of $12.4 Million
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed a third and final closing (the "LIFE Closing") under its previously announced upsized offering under the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering"). As previously announced, the LIFE Offering is being conducted together with a concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering") of up to an aggregate of 17,948,717 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000 (comprised of $9,000,000 under the LIFE Offering and $5,000,000 under the Private Placement). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 18 months following the issuance of the Units.
The LIFE Closing constitutes the final closing under the LIFE Offering, with a final closing under the Private Placement anticipated to occur on or about July 17, 2025, to accommodate the completion of additional subscriptions.
Pursuant to the LIFE Closing, the Company raised gross proceeds of $4,574,546.86 in the LIFE Closing through the issuance of 5,864,800 Units at a price of $0.78 per Unit. Together with the initial closings under the LIFE Offering, the Corporation has issued an aggregate of 10,903,865 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,505,021.13, compared to the Company's initial target of $5 million. Including the $3,921,728.72 raised under the initial closings of the Private Placement, CoTec has raised an aggregate of $12,426,749.85 under the Offering to date.
The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the detailed design and engineering of its HyProMag USA rare earth magnet recycling facility, the upcoming drill program at its Lac Jeannine iron tailings property, additional investment obligations, and for general corporate purposes.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the strong support received for this financing, which resulted in total gross proceeds to date of over $12.4 million-significantly above our originally announced $10 million target. The interest from both existing and new investors underscores market confidence in CoTec's strategy and our unique positioning in critical minerals and technology-enabled resource extraction. We look forward to deploying these funds into our high-impact pipeline, including the detailed design and engineering at HyProMag USA and drilling at our Lac Jeannine project."
In connection with the LIFE Closing, the Corporation paid cash fees and compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") to certain agents and finders as follows: $5,696.23 and 7,303 Compensation Warrants to ECM Capital Advisors Ltd.; $96,505.67 and 123,725 Compensation Warrants to Odeon Capital Group LLC; $78,993.39 and101,274 Compensation Warrants to Integrity Capital Group Inc.; $76,112.06 and 97,580 Compensation Warrants to INTE Securities LLC; $8,872.70 and 11,375 Compensation Warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp.; $624.00 and 800 Compensation Warrants to Research Capital Corporation.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employees a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company, its investments and the Offerings which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known an unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including by not limited to: general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, changes in costs of goods and services, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government relations, industry conditions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings and catastrophic events. The Company's investments are being made in mineral extraction related assets and technologies which are subject to their own inherent risks and the success of such Investments may be adversely impacted by, among other things: environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. As the investments are being made in mineral extraction technology, such investments will also be subject to risks of successful application, scaling and deployment of technology, acceptability of technology within the industry, availability of assets where technology could be applied, protection of intellectual property in relation to such technology, successful promotion of technology and success of competitor technology. Any material adverse change in the Company's financial position or a failure by the Company to successfully make investments in the manner currently contemplated, could have a corresponding material adverse change on the investments and, by extension, the Company.
For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and its other continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Provaris Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00