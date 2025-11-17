Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report that it has received a 5 year drill permit for the 100 % controlled Big One property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The permit is in good standing until March 31, 2031.
The Company is planning a drill program targeting several extensive gold-rich shear-hosted veins confirmed on surface in the newly discovered district-scale Eldorado System and Gold Swarm discoveries. These strong drill targets are planned to be tested in the third dimension during the fully-funded inaugural drill program in 2026.
The Eldorado System consists of a 22 Km 2 area that remains open where grab samples assayed up to 263.70 g/t AuEq or 8.48 oz/t AuEq (256.60 g/t Au, 546.00 g/t Ag, 0.43 % Cu, 0.41 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn) from >400 mineralized veins that are up to 10 m wide hosted in shear zones up to 50 m wide, and are exposed on surface for >1 km with >1 km of vertical relief. The Eldorado System hosts the Gold Dome Zone where grab samples assayed up to 263.70 g/t AuEq or 8.48 oz/t AuEq (256.60 g/t Au, 546.00 g/t Ag, 0.43 % Cu, 0.41 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn), the Big Mac Zone where grab samples assayed up to 113.92 g/t AuEq or 3.66 oz/t AuEq (111.35 g/t Au, 159.00 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu, 3.88 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn), and the Whopper Zone where grab samples assayed up to 43.94 g/t AuEq or 1.41 oz/t AuEq (39.84 g/t Au, 333.00 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu, 0.07 % Pb and 0.06 % Zn). See news release from September 8, 2025 and November 10, 2025.
The Gold Swarm discovery is a 3 km 2 area of strong gold potential with >100 gold-rich polymetallic veins exposed on surface for >200 m and up to 4.5 m wide with up to 700 m of vertical relief, where grab samples assayed up to 231.81 g/t AuEq or 7.45 oz/t AuEq (226.94 g/t Au, 335.00 g/t Ag, 0.00 % Cu, 4.99 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn) that remains open. See news release from September 8, 2025 and November 10, 2025.
Link to map with samples > 1 g/t AuEq
Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states: "Now that we have received the drill permit and all regulatory requirements have been met, we are looking forward to testing this amazing district-scale discovery with the drill bit. We are committed to maintaining respectful and collaborative relationships with the Tahltan First Nation and all stakeholders. As we advance exploration on our project, we will continue working closely with the Tahltan First Nation and all the local stakeholders and regulatory agencies to ensure our activities create long-term value and reflect community priorities."
Big One Gold-Rich District-Scale System Highlights:
-
The district-scale Eldorado System covers an area of 22 km that remains wide open where grab samples assayed up to 263.70 g/t AuEq or 8.48 oz/t AuEq (256.60 g/t Au, 546.00 g/t Ag, 0.43 % Cu, 0.41 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn) from 400 mineralized veins that remain open and are up to 10 m wide, hosted in shear zones up to 50 m wide, and are exposed on surface for 500 m with 1 km of vertical relief.
-
The Gold Swarm Discovery is a 3 km area of strong gold potential with 100 gold-rich polymetallic veins exposed on surface for 200 m and up to 4.5 m wide with up to 700 m of vertical relief, where grab samples assayed up to 231.81 g/t AuEq or 7.45 oz/t AuEq (226.94 g/t Au, 335.00 g/t Ag, 0.00 % Cu, 4.99 % Pb and 0.01 % Zn) that remains open.
-
41% (219 samples out of 527) collected within the Eldorado System in 2024 and 2025 assayed 1 g/t AuEq; 65% (28 samples out of 43) collected within the Gold Swarm Zone in 2024 and 2025 assayed 1 g/t AuEq.
-
Gold samples up to 256.60 g/t or 8.25 oz/t, silver samples up 2810 g/t or 90.34 oz/t, and copper samples up to 14.40 % were collected on Big One.
-
Detailed mapping has confirmed common orientations as well as similar geochemical signatures and textures of the gold-mineralized veins along the 15 km Highway of Gold corridor surrounding the snowcap of Deeker Glacier strongly indicating that the gold-rich mineralization found throughout is all part of one district-scale gold system that remains open.
-
The polymetallic veins, alteration signature, geochemical path finder element signature, and geophysical anomalies strongly indicate the presence of a large common buried gold-silver-copper rich porphyry feeder source or similar magmatic source or sources at depth responsible for the extensive high-grade veining confirmed on surface.
-
Detailed geological and structural mapping has been completed on the reported drill targets in order to define the full geometry of these high-grade gold-bearing large shears and veins and will be instrumental in designing the drill plan for the upcoming maiden drill program.
-
A high-resolution UAV photogrammetry survey was completed over an area of 52 km on the Eldorado System and Gold Swarm Zone encompassing all of the maiden drill targets. The data will be used to support modelling and define targeting the high-grade gold mineralization recently discovered.
-
A property wide LiDAR survey covering an area of 385 km has been conducted and will be used to augment information obtained from the mapping as well as plan the upcoming inaugural drill campaign.
The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting globally recognized precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple porphyry systems at Galore Creek, the world's largest known gold reserve at KSM and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek, as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit, and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits, as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil, and rock geochemistry, including path finder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered on the Big One property.
The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) as well as the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $20 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road to within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.
The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are located in globally recognized geological settings and in geopolitically stable jurisdictions, making them amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact:
Dan Stuart
President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604)-559-8028
Follow us on LinkedIn: Click Here
Follow us on Facebook: Click Here
Follow us on X / Twitter: Click Here
Follow us on YouTube: Click Here
Qualified Person
Rein Turna, P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
QA/QC Protocol
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4004.43 USD/oz, Ag 48.80 USD/oz, Cu 5.09 USD/lbs, Pb 2026.43 USD/ton and Zn 3054.88 USD/ton on October 31, 2025. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp with similar style of high-grade gold mineralization where Juggernaut's project is located such as the Brucejack Mine and the Homestake Ridge Gold Project. Here, AuEq values were calculated using multi-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn on Big One are not known but are assumed to be similar with 85 % gold recovery, 75 % silver recovery, 75 % copper recovery, 75 % zinc recovery and 50 % Pb recovery. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Juggernaut's Big One project and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study will be completed on the Big One project.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
Disclaimer
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.