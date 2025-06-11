Juggernaut Exploration: Advancing High-grade Precious Metals Assets in Northern BC’s Golden Triangle

Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV: UGR,OTCQB:JUGRF,FSE:4JE) is a precious metals exploration company focused on British Columbia’s Golden Triangle — a world-renowned region for high-grade gold, VMS, and porphyry systems.

The company operates in a stable, well-developed area, near Newmont’s Galore Creek project and close to key roads and air access.The company holds 100 percent ownership of three key projects — Big One, Midas, and Bingo — spanning nearly 60,000 hectares in the heart of British Columbia’s most mineral-rich belt.

Juggernaut Exploration is on aggressive exploration at the flagship Big One project, where the rapid retreat of glacial cover recently revealed over 200 mineralized veins in just a few days. Early results, combined with compelling geophysical and geochemical indicators, suggest the presence of a large, buried porphyry system with significant discovery potential.

Location map of Juggernaut Exploration's Big One property

The Big One project is Juggernaut’s flagship asset and the centerpiece of its 2025 exploration campaign. Situated in the heart of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle, the project covers 36,989 hectares of highly prospective ground, with 95 percent of the property still unexplored, offering substantial discovery upside.

Company Highlights

  • The Big One property has uncovered an 11-km gold-rich porphyry system, described as a “highway of gold,” adjacent to Newmont’s $100 billion Galore Creek project.
  • Founded by the team behind Goliath Resources, which returned 2,400 percent to early investors in just 20 months. Juggernaut is supported by world-renowned geologist Dr. Quinton Hennigh.
  • Crescat Capital is a cornerstone investor, holding a 19.99 percent stake and providing both financial and technical backing.
  • The company controls three 100 percent owned projects – Big One, Midas and Bingo – totaling nearly 60,000 hectares in the heart of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia.
  • With $11.5 million recently raised, the 2025 field season is fully funded. The upcoming campaign aims to scale and define the scope of the porphyry system discovered in just five days of boots-on-the-ground work.
  • Over 70 percent of the company’s shares are held by management, insiders and accredited investors. The company is debt-free.

JUGR:CC
Juggernaut Exploration
Advancing high-grade precious metals assets in northern BC’s Golden Triangle

Juggernaut Announces Financing of $1,100,000 from Institutions and Accredited Investors

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia June 4 th 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), is pleased to announce a fully subscribed $1,100,000 hard dollar financing further confirming the quality of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a globally ranked tier 1 jurisdiction with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Juggernaut Files for Final Approval of Oversubscribed Financing

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 30, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its April 14 th April 23 rd April 25 th 2025, and May 15, 2025, news releases, the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval to close its private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,362,735.

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $9,557,000 due to Tremendous Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

DR. QUINTON HENNIGH TECHNICAL ADVISOR

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 25 th, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its April 14 th and April 23 rd 2025, news releases, the Company is pleased to announce a further increase in its non-brokered financing of up to $9,557,000. Juggernaut welcomes this strategic investment from Crescat Capital Funds LLC ("Crescat") and technical support from Dr Quinton Hennigh. Juggernaut's Big One Project is garnering strong interest and support from leading institutions and miners globally, confirming the quality of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The exciting discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a world-class geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Juggernaut Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $8,600,000 due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 23 rd, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its April 14, 2025, news release, the Company is pleased to announce an increase in its non-brokered financing of up to $8,600,000. Juggernaut welcomes this strategic investment from Crescat Capital Funds LLC ("Crescat") and technical support from Dr Quinton Hennigh. Juggernaut's Big One Project is garnering strong interest and support from leading institutions and miners globally, confirming the quality of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The exciting discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a world-class geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Latest News

×