Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report that it has appointed Manuele (Lele) Lazzarotto, Ph.D., as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

﻿Mr. Lazzarotto has over a decade of experience in the mineral exploration industry, taking projects from inception to defined deposits. He has extensive experience in volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits and gold systems in Canada. Most recently, Mr. Lazzarotto has acted as Chief Geologist, instrumental in the discovery of Goliath Resources' Surebet Discovery from 2019 to 2025. He holds a BSc and an MSc in Earth Sciences from ETH Zurich, Switzerland, and a PhD in Metamorphic Petrology from the University of Calgary, Canada.

Dan Stuart, CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states: "Having Manuele (Lele) Lazzarotto, with his proven track record of success, including Goliath's Surebet and Juggernaut's Big One discovery, will help unlock long-term value for our shareholders." Juggernaut is preparing to launch its fully funded ~10,000-meter program at its Big One property.

Manuele Lazzarotto, President and COO of Juggernaut Exploration, states: "It is an honor to join Juggernaut Exploration as President and COO as the Company embarks on its inaugural drill program on the high-grade gold Big One discovery. With its high-grade gold and silver grades from hundreds of veins exposed on surface for up to 1 km and hosted within shear zones that are up to 50 m wide, the Big One discovery clearly demonstrates exceptional potential at depth. I look forward to working with the entire team to successfully execute our inaugural drill program, a critical step toward realizing the significant value this asset holds, and unlocking the full value for our shareholders and local stakeholders."

 

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are located in globally recognized geological settings and in geopolitically stable jurisdictions, making them amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

