GamingInvesting News

JSAUX has been all the rage in the world of steam deck gaming recently, and rightly so.

JSAUX Steam Deck Accessories

The renowned digital accessories brand rolled out its steam deck docking station in June and became an instant hit amongst steam deck users around the globe.

Following the delay in the launch JSAUX ' s new accessory, the Steam Official Dock – the first third-party docking station made specifically for the steam deck – attracted attention and captured the imagination of many worldwide.

The all-new steam deck offers users multiple customisable and flexible options. Equipped with a desktop mode, the steam deck transforms into a PC gaming by connecting to a monitor or TV.

The docking station also acts as a stand for the steam deck, allowing gamers to optimise their playing experience, functionality, and aesthetics by playing while standing on a table.

Priced at $39.99 , the steam deck docking station is an affordable accessory for users, adding to its functional appeal. Furthermore, with plans for the second batch of products to start shipping globally by the end of June, steam deck gamers can expect to get their hands on their own docking station if they haven ' t already.

With a USB-C male and female and HDMI capabilities, the steam deck allows a stunning power input of 100W and output of 4K60Hz and supports high-intensity data transfers of up to 10Gbps. The advanced steam deck accessory further improves the user experience with a USB-A*2 that supports data transmission of up to 480Mbps and a power supply of 5V/1A. For more connectivity options, it also has an RJ45 option to support 100/ 10M networks.

This isn ' t the first JSAUX product that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of steam deck players worldwide. The brand offers an exclusive range of high-tech and comfort accessories to pair with the steam deck and provide an ultimate gaming experience. Going by the motto, " Connect More, Power More," JSAUX is changing the game with its accessories.

Like the docking stations, JSAUX protective standing case has also added comfort, convenience, and optimisation to steam deck gaming. Along with serving its core purpose of protecting the steam deck from dust and damage with high-quality TPU and PC material, the built-in stand allows users to place the device on any desk and continue gaming uninterrupted.

But that ' s not all. The protective standing case also boasts a reserve heat dissipation port, or in simple terms, a cool vent, that prevents the device from heating up during intense gameplay. Despite such improved features, the usability and gameplay remain as smooth as ever with the case's texture being incredibly adaptable for the skin and not affecting user control.

About JSAUX : JSAUX's range of steam deck accessories covers every area of the gaming experience ensuring users can keep their steam decks in perfect condition while maximising their gameplay performance. From screen glass and silicon cases to storage bags, 90° adapters, stand bases, and much more, the JSAUX collection has it all.

A brand built upon identifying customer needs and tailoring its products to fulfil them, JSAUX is much more than an electronics accessories supplier. Delivering power, enabling data transit, providing audio/video connectivity, and enhancing productivity, the company develops customer-centric solutions beyond what is available in the market.

Transforming its customers ' digital life with comfort, functionality, style, and performance is what drives the JSAUX brand!

Learn more at : www.jsaux.com

Media Contact: official@jsaux.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jsaux-takes-the-lead-in-steam-deck-accessories-301574250.html

SOURCE JSAUX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Hosts 2022 North American Finals in Orlando

First PCA Coach-Led Competitive Gaming League Holds Largest In-Person Youth
Esports Tournament in North America

XP League the first esports franchise in North America is gearing up to host its 2022 North American Finals at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress Esports Arena and Full Sail Live Venue, June 25 -26, 2022. In partnership with Full Sail University, the top 48 XP League teams, coaches, franchise owners and families will come together for the largest in-person youth esports tournament in North America.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 JUNE 2022

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 23 June 2022 all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 13 May 2022 were duly passed.

Poll Results

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Employees give an NPS of -29 to their organizations' online training, despite increased investment in e-learning

Gamelearn has launched its latest, interactive report, Contradictions of Corporate Training 2022 in which more than 1,500 employees and HR and L&D professionals were surveyed. Results reveal that, although 64% of organizations increased their investment in digital training in the past year, there's still a mismatch between their e-learning offerings and employees' expectations .

Employees from organizations in different sectors were asked what they thought about the online training they received, and their verdict was alarming— they rated the e-learning at their companies with an average NPS of -29 . This is in-line with the typical ratings associated with e-learning, which is now exacerbated by digital burnout.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Arcade1Up Partners with The Op to Bring Iconic Board Games and Puzzles To the Best-Selling Infinity Game Table

Infinity Game Table to Feature the First Digital Reimagination of Popular Titles

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, today announced a partnership with The Op (Usaopoly), a leading publisher of best-selling board games and puzzles, to bring some of their most popular games to Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table™ the leading hybrid tabletop gaming device. The partnership marks the first time The Op's iconic games will be available in a digital format and will expand the Infinity Game Table's fast-growing library of 78 games and activities. Games from The Op are expected to be available later this year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

xpression camera Launches as the Only Real-Time AI-Generated Face Filtering App for Video Meetings, Live Streaming and Chatting

Bring Speed and Privacy to Live Video Interactions

Tokyo -based synthetic media developer EmbodyMe, Inc . today announced the U.S. launch of xpression camera the real-time, face-filtering app for video meetings, live streaming and chatting. xpression camera reflects users' facial expressions on any face-featured photo or video in real-time to take video meetings at any time and create content videos, GIFs, memes, and more. As the only real-time, AI-generated, face filtering app on the market, xpression camera lets content creators easily import their videos or stream live, for fun or for work, in Zoom, Twitch, Microsoft Teams, Google Meets, YouTube and more.

With xpression camera, the creator's face becomes the blueprint to instantaneously maneuver expressions, as well as the facial and head movements in a chosen photo or video. EmbodyMe, xpression camera's developer, uses neural rendering and 3D Dense Face-Tracking to capture facial movements in real time and regenerate visual elements immediately.

Setting it apart from others in the real-time filtering space, xpression camera maintains complete privacy of the user by changing the facial and background images on the screen. In addition, all videos and live-streams have a watermark embedded to protect users and viewers of the content from deep-fake confusion.

"xpression camera offers users a transformative experience, whether they are using the app on work calls or are inspired to insert their face or voice into the latest tik-tok trend," said Issay Yoshida , CEO of EmbodyMe Inc. "We are empowering creators to put their best face forward, whether it's their face or not, letting them effortlessly create new content when they want to be off camera or when a spark of creativity takes hold."

Standard PCs and Macs will quickly produce high-quality content using images from the web, camera roll, social media, or the app. Creators can become any image with a face -- pictures, paintings, stuffed animals, dolls, artwork, comics, cartoons, sculptures, illustrations, pets, or a star in a movie or TV clip.

xpression camera – Free/Pro
  • Free App Version : A free version of xpression camera allows creators unlimited access to 7 default face images and 15 default background images.
  • Pro App Version ( $8 a month/ $84 a year): The Pro version of xpression camera allows access to the default images and backgrounds found in the free app, and also features the ability to import local images, create video recordings, image searching and virtual background customization.

The beta version of xpression camera launched in September 2020 . In November, 2020, the app secured the "No. 1 product of the week" spot on Product Hunt. In 2018 it was also awarded the Microsoft Innovation Award and the GTC Japan NVIDIA Inception Award.

About EmbodyMe

EmbodyMe, Inc., based in Tokyo , develops synthetic media using AI, which enables user-generated video and image manipulation content. With specialists in deep learning and computer graphics technologies, the company provides inventive solutions to today's most pressing audio-visual communication challenges. EmbodyMe is supported by well-known investors, including Techstars, IncubateFund, and DeepCore (a Softbank AI-focused fund). The company has released several products, including a VR app called Embody Me, xpression for iOS, a meme generator, and xpression camera.

Thanks to xpression camera, you can take your next video meeting in your pajamas without anyone knowing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xpression-camera-launches-as-the-only-real-time-ai-generated-face-filtering-app-for-video-meetings-live-streaming-and-chatting-301572874.html

SOURCE EmbodyMe

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Venture Valley Video Game Expands Partnership with Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization®

Entrepreneurship Video Game Teaches Business-Concepts to Budding Collegiate Entrepreneurs

The Venture Valley game team today announced a new partnership with the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization ® (CEO) to promote its entrepreneurship-based, business-strategy game. The Venture Valley team and CEO will collaborate on a variety of endeavors, including fall online tournaments; highlighted appearances at conferences; and marketing activities aimed at the CEO audiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×