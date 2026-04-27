JPMorganChase to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorganChase, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern).

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

Investor Contact:
Mikael Grubb
212-270-2479

Media Contact:
J oseph Evangelisti
212-270-7438

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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