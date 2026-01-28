JPMorganChase to Match U.S. Government's $1,000 Contribution to Trump Accounts for Employees' Children

Continues firm's commitment to helping employees build a better financial future for their families
JPMorganChase today announced it will match the U.S. government's one-time $1,000 contribution to children of eligible U.S. employees, providing an additional $1,000 per eligible child.
The children's retirement savings account program, known as "Trump Accounts," provides a $1,000 pilot contribution from the U.S. Treasury into a tax-advantaged account for eligible children born in the U.S. between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028. The program is designed to help build long-term financial security for millions of children by encouraging saving and investing from day one.
"JPMorganChase has demonstrated a long-term commitment to the financial health and well-being of all of our employees and their families around the world, including more than 190,000 here in the United States," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorganChase. "By matching this contribution, we're making it easier for them to start saving early, invest wisely, and plan for their family's financial future."
JPMorganChase believes that strong financial health is essential for building resilient families and communities. The firm provides best-in-class benefits and programs to help employees build a financially secure future. This includes employee retirement plans, such as a 401(k) savings plan in the U.S., stock purchase opportunities, and discounted access to certain financial products, depending on individual eligibility.
This year, the firm granted a special award of $1,000 to eligible employees globally earning less than $80,000 in total annual cash compensation, and deposited the funds into employees' 401(k) accounts in the U.S. In addition to financial health benefits, JPMorganChase offers a total of 16 weeks of parental leave for all new parents, regardless of whether they are primary or secondary caregivers.
For the most current information on the accounts, please visit TrumpAccounts.gov. To learn more about the employee benefits at JPMorganChase, please visit jpmcbenefitsguide.com .
