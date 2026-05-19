Journey Medical Corporation to Participate in A.G.P.'s Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) ("Journey Medical," "the Company," "we" or "our"), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at A.G.P.'s Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 5:00pm ET.

To register for the conference, visit the A.G.P. Registration Link.

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) ("Journey Medical") is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
(781) 652-4500
ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com


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