Journey Medical Corporation to Announce Year End 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

Journey Medical Corporation ("Journey Medical" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced the Company will release its year end 2025 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206557/103495af641. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical's website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) ("Journey Medical") is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Journey Medical Corporation
(781) 652-4500
ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com  


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Journey MedicalDERMNASDAQ:DERM
DERM
The Conversation (0)
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

The Spring into Action- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on May 16th - 20th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience The Spring into Action: VIRTUAL begins on Monday, May 16th, 2022,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Lithium Africa Closes $8.8 Million Brokered Private Placement of Units

Sirios Resources Inc. Closes Fully-Subscribed $25 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"

Related News

copper investing

Liberty Gold Sells Utah Critical Minerals Project to Blue Moon

energy investing

GridBeyond Lands 12 Million Euro Investment from Samsung Ventures

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Closes $8.8 Million Brokered Private Placement of Units

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Inc. Closes Fully-Subscribed $25 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"

precious metals investing

RZOLV Reports Preliminary Bench-Scale Silver Recovery Results on Solar Panel Concentrate, Highlighting Opportunity for High-Value PV Recycling