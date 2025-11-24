Jörg Rautenstrauch Named President and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.; Rob Scholl to Assume New Role as Bell Chief Commercial Officer

Jörg Rautenstrauch Named President and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.; Rob Scholl to Assume New Role as Bell Chief Commercial Officer

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today announced that Jörg Rautenstrauch has been named president and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., effective January 4, 2026. Rautenstrauch will continue to serve in his role as president and CEO of Kautex and the Textron Industrial segment.

Rautenstrauch will succeed Rob Scholl, who has been named chief commercial officer of Bell to replace Danny Maldonado who, as previously announced, was appointed as Bell's president and CEO, effective January 4, 2026.

Rautenstrauch joined Textron in 2011. He was named president and CEO of Kautex in 2016, and in 2020, was appointed president and CEO of the Textron Industrial segment.

Commenting on the transition, Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly said, "Jörg has been an outstanding leader for Kautex and possesses a deep understanding of our TSV business. His leadership will allow us to effectively execute on our business plans and meet the demands of our customers."

In joining Bell as chief commercial officer, Scholl brings more than 19 years of experience across Textron businesses. Since 2023, he has led Textron Specialized Vehicles and, prior to this role, built Textron eAviation as a business segment as president and CEO. At Textron Aviation, Scholl held a series of senior sales and marketing roles, including senior vice president, Global Sales & Flight Operations; vice president, Parts & Programs; and vice president, Marketing.

Commenting on Scholl's appointment, Lisa Atherton, Bell president and CEO and the incoming Textron president and CEO as of January 4, 2026, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rob to Bell as our new chief commercial officer. Rob is a respected leader across the Aviation industry and Textron and he is well positioned to continue achieving success across our commercial sales, aftermarket and customer service programs."

ABOUT Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Media Contact:
Michael Maynard 401-457-2362

Investor Contact:
Scott Hegstrom 401-457-2288
Kyle Williams 401-457-2288

