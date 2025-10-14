Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2025 Results; Raises 2025 Sales Outlook

- 2025 Third-Quarter reported sales growth of 6.8% to $24.0 Billion with operational growth of 5.4%* and adjusted operational growth of 4.4%*
- 2025 Third-Quarter reflects earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 and adjusted EPS of $2.80
- Significant innovation including approvals of INLEXZO for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and TREMFYA subcutaneous in ulcerative colitis, submission of icotrokinra for plaque psoriasis, landmark data for RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer, and DanGer Shock long-term survival benefit of Impella Heart Pump
- Company increases full year estimated reported sales 5 guidance to $93.7B or 5.7% at the midpoint; reaffirms full year adjusted EPS 4 guidance of $10.85 at the midpoint, absorbing higher tax costs
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2025. "Johnson & Johnson delivered another strong performance in the third quarter fueled by the depth and strength of our portfolio and significant progress across our pipeline," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "With a sharpened focus on the six priority areas of Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Surgery and Vision, Johnson & Johnson is in a new era of accelerated growth and innovation, with pioneering treatments that will continue to transform lives."
Overall financial results
|
|
Q3
|
($ in Millions, except EPS)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Reported Sales
|
|
$23,993
|
|
$22,471
|
6.8%
|
Net Earnings
|
|
$5,152
|
|
$2,694
|
91.2%
|
EPS (diluted)
|
|
$2.12
|
|
$1.11
|
91.0%
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Operational Sales 1,2
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|
Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4
|
|
$6,801
|
|
$5,876
|
15.7%
|
Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4
|
|
$2.80
|
|
$2.42
|
15.7%
|
Free Cash Flow 6,7
|
|
~$14,200
|
|
$14,471
|
|
1
|
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2
|
|
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
|
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|
4
|
|
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|
5
|
|
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
|
6
|
|
Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.
|
7
|
|
Third-quarter YTD 2025 is estimated as of October 14, 2025
|Note: values may have been rounded
Regional sales results
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
($ in Millions)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Reported
|
Operational 1,2
|
Currency
|
Adjusted
|
U.S.
|
$13,708
|
$12,909
|
6.2%
|
6.2
|
-
|
4.4
|
International
|
10,285
|
9,562
|
7.6
|
4.4
|
3.2
|
4.4
|
Worldwide
|
$23,993
|
$22,471
|
6.8%
|
5.4
|
1.4
|
4.4
|
1
|
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2
|
|
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
|
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|Note: values may have been rounded
Segment sales results
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
($ in Millions)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Reported
|
Operational 1,2
|
Currency
|
Adjusted
Operational 1,3
|
Innovative Medicine
|
$15,563
|
$14,580
|
6.8%
|
5.3
|
1.5
|
3.7
|
MedTech
|
8,430
|
7,891
|
6.8
|
5.6
|
1.2
|
5.7
|
Worldwide
|
$23,993
|
$22,471
|
6.8%
|
5.4
|
1.4
|
4.4
|
1
|
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2
|
|
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
|
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|Note: values may have been rounded
Third-Quarter 2025 segment commentary:
Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 5.3%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.6% due to CAPLYTA. Growth was primarily driven by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (1,070) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology, as well as IMBRUVICA in Oncology.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 5.6%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures negatively impacting growth by 0.1%. Growth was primarily driven by electrophysiology products, Abiomed and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, wound closure products in General Surgery, as well as Surgical Vision.
Full-year 2025 guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
|
($ in Billions, except EPS)
|
October 2025
|
July 2025
|
Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
3.5% – 4.0% / 3.8%
|
3.2% – 3.7% / 3.5%
|
Operational Sales 2,5 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$93.0B – $93.4B / $93.2B
4.8% – 5.3% / 5.1%
|
$92.7B – $93.1B / $92.9B
4.5% – 5.0% / 4.8%
|
Estimated Reported Sales 3,5 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$93.5B – $93.9B / $93.7B
5.4% – 5.9% / 5.7%
|
$93.2B – $93.6B / $93.4B
5.1% – 5.6% / 5.4%
|
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68
6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%
|
$10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68
6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%
|
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85
8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7%
|
$10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85
8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7%
|
1
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
|
2
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: Oct 2025 = $1.13 and July 2025 = $1.13 (Illustrative purposes only)
|
4
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|
5
|
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
|Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .
Notable announcements in the quarter:
The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Investor News , as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom , MedTech News & Events , and www.factsabouttalc.com .
|
Regulatory
|
U.S. FDA approves TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of pediatric plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis, marking a first and only approval for an IL-23 inhibitor 1
|
|
TREMFYA (guselkumab) achieves U.S. approval for subcutaneous induction in adults with ulcerative colitis, now the first and only IL-23 inhibitor with a fully subcutaneous regimen
|
|
Johnson & Johnson receives positive CHMP opinion of nipocalimab to treat a broad population of antibody-positive patients living with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG)
|
|
Johnson & Johnson files with U.S. FDA to include new evidence in TREMFYA (guselkumab) label as the only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate significant inhibition of joint structural damage in active psoriatic arthritis
|
|
European Commission approves DARZALEX (daratumumab) as the first licensed treatment for patients with high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma
|
|
European Commission approves IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) as the first targeted therapy for patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma who would be eligible for autologous stem cell transplant
|
|
Johnson & Johnson seeks first icotrokinra U.S. FDA approval aiming to revolutionize treatment paradigm for adults and adolescents with plaque psoriasis
|
Data Releases
|
Johnson & Johnson to highlight breadth of its major depressive disorder portfolio at 2025 ECNP Congress 1
|
|
Icotrokinra data in ulcerative colitis show potential for a standout combination of therapeutic benefit and a favorable safety profile in once-daily pill 1
|
|
TREMFYA (guselkumab) is first and only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate sustained clinical and endoscopic outcomes with a fully subcutaneous regimen through 48 weeks in ulcerative colitis 1
|
|
Johnson & Johnson Unveils New Data Demonstrating Superior Clarity of Vision and Comfort of ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM, and MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM Contact Lenses 1
|
|
Johnson & Johnson's investigational seltorexant shows numerically higher response in patients with depression with insomnia symptoms, with fewer side effects compared to quetiapine XR
|
|
TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO treatment demonstrates 100 percent overall response rate in transplant-eligible patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma
|
|
Icotrokinra shows superiority to deucravacitinib in first reported head-to-head trials reinforcing promise of novel targeted oral peptide for treatment of plaque psoriasis
|
|
Johnson & Johnson to showcase industry-leading neuropsychiatry innovations at the 2025 Psych Congress Annual Meeting
|
|
Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) is re-setting survival expectations in first-line EGFR-mutated lung cancer
|
|
RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) prevents acquired resistance versus osimertinib in first-line EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer
|
New real-world data elevating patient perspectives highlight the need for scientific advancement in maternal fetal immunology at ISUOG 2025
|
Johnson & Johnson Unveils Results from the VARIPURE Substudy of SECURE, a Real-World Study on VARIPULSE Platform, at 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress
|
New Data from the DanGer Shock Randomized Control Trial, Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Confirms the Long-Term Survival Benefit of the Impella CP Heart Pump
|
Johnson & Johnson showcases latest advancements in Alzheimer's research at AAIC 2025
|
Product Launch
|
U.S. FDA approval of INLEXZO (gemcitabine intravesical system) set to transform how certain bladder cancers are treated
|
Johnson & Johnson Launches VIRTUGUIDE AI-Powered Patient-Matched Lapidus System in U.S. to Reduce Complexity in Bunion Surgery for Millions
|
Other
|
Johnson & Johnson Elects John Morikis, Retired Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Sherwin-Williams Company, to its Board of Directors
|
1 Subsequent to the quarter
Webcast information:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations .
About Johnson & Johnson:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com .
Non-GAAP financial measures:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .
Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; and increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , investor.jnj.com , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|
THIRD QUARTER
|
|
NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
|
Percent Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent Change
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Total
|
|
Operations
|
|
Currency
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Total
|
|
Operations
|
|
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Innovative Medicine
|U.S.
|
$
|
9,402
|
8,871
|
6.0
|
%
|
6.0
|
-
|
$
|
26,655
|
24,993
|
6.7
|
%
|
6.7
|
-
|International
|
|
6,161
|
5,709
|
7.9
|
4.3
|
3.6
|
|
17,983
|
17,639
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
|
15,563
|
14,580
|
6.8
|
5.3
|
1.5
|
|
44,638
|
42,632
|
4.7
|
4.5
|
0.2
|MedTech
|U.S.
|
|
4,306
|
4,038
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
-
|
|
12,902
|
12,105
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
-
|International
|
|
4,124
|
3,853
|
7.0
|
4.5
|
2.5
|
|
12,089
|
11,564
|
4.5
|
3.9
|
0.6
|
|
8,430
|
7,891
|
6.8
|
5.6
|
1.2
|
|
24,991
|
23,669
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
0.3
|U.S.
|
|
13,708
|
12,909
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
-
|
|
39,557
|
37,098
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
-
|International
|
|
10,285
|
9,562
|
7.6
|
4.4
|
3.2
|
|
30,072
|
29,203
|
3.0
|
2.3
|
0.7
|Worldwide
|
$
|
23,993
|
22,471
|
6.8
|
%
|
5.4
|
1.4
|
$
|
69,629
|
66,301
|
5.0
|
%
|
4.7
|
0.3
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|
THIRD QUARTER
|
|
NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
|
Percent Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent Change
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Total
|
|
Operations
|
|
Currency
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Total
|
|
Operations
|
|
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
|
$
|
13,708
|
12,909
|
6.2
|
%
|
6.2
|
-
|
|
$
|
39,557
|
37,098
|
6.6
|
%
|
6.6
|
-
|
|Europe
|
|
5,440
|
4,914
|
10.7
|
4.4
|
6.3
|
|
|
15,937
|
15,291
|
4.2
|
1.5
|
2.7
|
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
|
|
1,231
|
1,173
|
4.9
|
7.3
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
3,604
|
3,579
|
0.7
|
7.6
|
(6.9
|
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
|
|
3,614
|
3,475
|
4.0
|
3.4
|
0.6
|
|
|
10,531
|
10,333
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
0.1
|
|International
|
|
10,285
|
9,562
|
7.6
|
4.4
|
3.2
|
|
|
30,072
|
29,203
|
3.0
|
2.3
|
0.7
|
|Worldwide
|
$
|
23,993
|
22,471
|
6.8
|
%
|
5.4
|
1.4
|
|
$
|
69,629
|
66,301
|
5.0
|
%
|
4.7
|
0.3
|
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|THIRD QUARTER
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Percent
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
Increase
|
Amount
|
|
to Sales
|
|
Amount
|
|
to Sales
|
|
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
|
$
|
23,993
|
|
100.0
|
|
$
|
22,471
|
|
100.0
|
|
6.8
|
|Cost of products sold
|
|
7,303
|
|
30.4
|
|
|
6,963
|
|
31.0
|
|
4.9
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
16,690
|
|
69.6
|
|
|
15,508
|
|
69.0
|
|
7.6
|
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
|
|
5,922
|
|
24.7
|
|
|
5,478
|
|
24.3
|
|
8.1
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
3,672
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
4,952
|
|
22.0
|
|
(25.8
|
)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
18
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(99
|
)
|
(0.4
|
)
|Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(478
|
)
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
1,798
|
|
8.0
|
|Restructuring
|
|
63
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
41
|
|
0.2
|
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
|
7,493
|
|
31.2
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
14.9
|
|
124.5
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
2,341
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
644
|
|
2.9
|
|
263.5
|
|Net earnings
|
$
|
5,152
|
|
21.5
|
|
$
|
2,694
|
|
12.0
|
|
91.2
|
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
91.0
|
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
|
2,428.6
|
|
|
2,427.9
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
31.2
|
|
%
|
|
19.3
|
|
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
$
|
8,436
|
|
35.2
|
|
$
|
7,277
|
|
32.4
|
|
15.9
|
|Net earnings
|
$
|
6,801
|
|
28.3
|
|
$
|
5,876
|
|
26.1
|
|
15.7
|
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$
|
2.80
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
15.7
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
19.4
|
|
%
|
|
19.3
|
|
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|NINE MONTHS
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
Increase
|
Amount
|
|
to Sales
|
|
Amount
|
|
to Sales
|
|
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
|
$
|
69,629
|
|
100.0
|
|
$
|
66,301
|
|
100.0
|
|
5.0
|
|Cost of products sold
|
|
22,288
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
20,343
|
|
30.7
|
|
9.6
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
47,341
|
|
68.0
|
|
|
45,958
|
|
69.3
|
|
3.0
|
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
|
|
16,923
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
16,416
|
|
24.8
|
|
3.1
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
10,413
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
11,934
|
|
18.0
|
|
(12.7
|
)
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
194
|
|
0.3
|
|Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
(62
|
)
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(433
|
)
|
(0.7
|
)
|Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(7,692
|
)
|
(11.1
|
)
|
|
4,855
|
|
7.3
|
|Restructuring
|
|
144
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
192
|
|
0.3
|
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
|
27,615
|
|
39.7
|
|
|
12,800
|
|
19.3
|
|
115.7
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
5,927
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
3.3
|
|
173.8
|
|Net earnings
|
$
|
21,688
|
|
31.1
|
|
$
|
10,635
|
|
16.0
|
|
103.9
|
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$
|
8.94
|
|
$
|
4.38
|
|
104.1
|
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
|
2,424.8
|
|
|
2,429.5
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
21.5
|
|
%
|
|
16.9
|
|
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
$
|
24,635
|
|
35.4
|
|
$
|
23,558
|
|
35.5
|
|
4.6
|
|Net earnings
|
$
|
20,206
|
|
29.0
|
|
$
|
19,296
|
|
29.1
|
|
4.7
|
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$
|
8.33
|
|
$
|
7.94
|
|
4.9
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
18.0
|
|
%
|
|
18.1
|
|
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
|
$5,152
|
|
$2,694
|
|
$21,688
|
|
$10,635
|
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Litigation related
|
15
|
|
2,388
|
|
(6,894
|
)
|
5,466
|
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
|
1,048
|
|
1,171
|
|
3,435
|
|
3,355
|
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
77
|
|Restructuring related 1
|
168
|
|
47
|
|
302
|
|
207
|
|Medical Device Regulation
|
-
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
|
157
|
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|
97
|
|
328
|
|
475
|
|
928
|
|(Gains)/losses on securities
|
(387
|
)
|
(37
|
)
|
(327
|
)
|
374
|
|IPR&D impairments
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
194
|
|Other
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
29
|
|
-
|
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 2
|
(168
|
)
|
(762
|
)
|
826
|
|
(2,055
|
)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|
874
|
|
5
|
|
672
|
|
(42
|
)
|Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
|
$6,801
|
|
$5,876
|
|
$20,206
|
|
$19,296
|
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
2,428.6
|
|
2,427.9
|
|
2,424.8
|
|
2,429.5
|
|Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$2.80
|
|
$2.42
|
|
$8.33
|
|
$7.94
|
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$2.72
|
|
$8.24
|
|Notes:
|
1
|In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits were primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expense of $19 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($100 million Q3 2024 YTD) included the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs, asset impairments and asset divestments. This program was completed in Q4 2024.
|
|
|In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $40 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($145 million Q3 2025 YTD) and $28 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($107 million Q3 2024 YTD) primarily includes costs related to market and product exits.
|
|
|In fiscal 2025, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. The restructuring expense of $128 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($157 million Q3 2025 YTD) primarily includes costs related to asset impairments and market and product exits.
|
|
2
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|THIRD QUARTER 2025 ACTUAL vs. 2024 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
|
6.8%
|
|
6.8%
|
|
6.8%
|U.S.
|
6.0%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
6.2%
|International
|
7.9%
|
|
7.0%
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|WW Currency
|
1.5
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.4
|U.S.
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|International
|
3.6
|
|
2.5
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|WW Operational
|
5.3%
|
|
5.6%
|
|
5.4%
|U.S.
|
6.0%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
6.2%
|International
|
4.3%
|
|
4.5%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|Caplyta
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
(1.1)
|U.S.
|
(2.7)
|
|
|
|
(1.9)
|International
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|U.S.
|
0.0
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|International
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
|
3.7%
|
|
5.7%
|
|
4.4%
|U.S.
|
3.3%
|
|
6.8%
|
|
4.4%
|International
|
4.3%
|
|
4.6%
|
|
4.4%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|NINE MONTHS 2025 ACTUAL vs. 2024 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
|
4.7%
|
|
5.6%
|
|
5.0%
|U.S.
|
6.7%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
6.6%
|International
|
1.9%
|
|
4.5%
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|WW Currency
|
0.2
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|U.S.
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|International
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|WW Operational
|
4.5%
|
|
5.3%
|
|
4.7%
|U.S.
|
6.7%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
6.6%
|International
|
1.3%
|
|
3.9%
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|Shockwave
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
(0.6)
|U.S.
|
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(0.9)
|International
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|Caplyta
|
(1.1)
|
|
|
|
(0.7)
|U.S.
|
(1.8)
|
|
|
|
(1.2)
|International
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
|
0.0
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|U.S.
|
0.0
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|International
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
|
3.4%
|
|
3.7%
|
|
3.5%
|U.S.
|
4.9%
|
|
4.1%
|
|
4.6%
|International
|
1.4%
|
|
3.3%
|
|
2.2%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
|NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reported
|
Operational (1)
|
Currency
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reported
|
Operational (1)
|
Currency
|ONCOLOGY
|US
|
$
|
3,468
|
2,816
|
23.2
|
%
|
23.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
$
|
9,866
|
7,835
|
25.9
|
%
|
25.9
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
3,060
|
2,565
|
19.3
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
8,652
|
7,450
|
16.1
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|WW
|
|
6,529
|
5,380
|
21.3
|
%
|
19.2
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
18,519
|
15,284
|
21.2
|
%
|
20.6
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|CARVYKTI
|US
|
|
396
|
258
|
53.3
|
%
|
53.3
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,072
|
565
|
89.6
|
%
|
89.6
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
128
|
27
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
|
260
|
63
|
*
|
*
|
*
|WW
|
|
524
|
286
|
83.5
|
%
|
81.4
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
1,332
|
629
|
*
|
*
|
*
|DARZALEX
|US
|
|
2,088
|
1,684
|
24.0
|
%
|
24.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
5,934
|
4,789
|
23.9
|
%
|
23.9
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
1,584
|
1,332
|
18.9
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
4,514
|
3,797
|
18.9
|
%
|
17.9
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|WW
|
|
3,672
|
3,016
|
21.7
|
%
|
19.9
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
10,448
|
8,586
|
21.7
|
%
|
21.3
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|ERLEADA
|US
|
|
378
|
337
|
12.3
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,048
|
940
|
11.5
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
558
|
453
|
23.0
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
1,567
|
1,275
|
22.9
|
%
|
21.1
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|WW
|
|
936
|
790
|
18.4
|
%
|
15.3
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
2,615
|
2,215
|
18.0
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
|
|
211
|
259
|
(18.3
|
)%
|
(18.3
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
685
|
770
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
483
|
494
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
1,453
|
1,537
|
(5.4
|
)%
|
(6.4
|
)%
|
1.0
|
%
|WW
|
|
695
|
753
|
(7.8
|
)%
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
2,139
|
2,307
|
(7.3
|
)%
|
(7.9
|
)%
|
0.6
|
%
|RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE (3)
|US
|
|
136
|
68
|
99.7
|
%
|
99.7
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
388
|
156
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
61
|
21
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
130
|
49
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|WW
|
|
198
|
89
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
518
|
205
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|TALVEY
|US
|
|
85
|
64
|
34.2
|
%
|
34.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
235
|
173
|
35.8
|
%
|
35.8
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
37
|
12
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
79
|
29
|
*
|
*
|
|
*
|WW
|
|
122
|
75
|
60.8
|
%
|
59.1
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
314
|
202
|
55.3
|
%
|
54.9
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|TECVAYLI
|US
|
|
115
|
105
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
334
|
310
|
7.5
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
62
|
30
|
*
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
160
|
93
|
73.0
|
%
|
72.6
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|WW
|
|
177
|
135
|
31.3
|
%
|
29.9
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
494
|
403
|
22.6
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
|
|
5
|
5
|
(25.0
|
)%
|
(25.0
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
18
|
25
|
(30.4
|
)%
|
(30.4
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
108
|
144
|
(25.1
|
)%
|
(26.8
|
)%
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
365
|
470
|
(22.3
|
)%
|
(23.0
|
)%
|
0.7
|
%
|WW
|
|
113
|
150
|
(25.1
|
)%
|
(26.8
|
)%
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
383
|
496
|
(22.8
|
)%
|
(23.4
|
)%
|
0.6
|
%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
|
|
56
|
36
|
54.6
|
%
|
54.6
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
153
|
106
|
44.8
|
%
|
44.8
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
39
|
50
|
(22.2
|
)%
|
(25.6
|
)%
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
123
|
136
|
(9.7
|
)%
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
0.9
|
%
|WW
|
|
94
|
86
|
9.7
|
%
|
7.7
|
%
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
276
|
242
|
14.0
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
THIRD QUARTER
|
|
NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
|
$
|
2,676
|
3,068
|
(12.8
|
)%
|
(12.8
|
)%
|
-
|
|
$
|
7,377
|
8,499
|
(13.2
|
)%
|
(13.2
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
1,493
|
1,552
|
(3.9
|
)%
|
(6.3
|
)%
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
4,492
|
5,090
|
(11.8
|
)%
|
(11.5
|
)%
|
(0.3
|
)%
|WW
|
|
4,168
|
4,621
|
(9.8
|
)%
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
11,868
|
13,590
|
(12.7
|
)%
|
(12.6
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|REMICADE
|US
|
|
326
|
281
|
16.2
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
923
|
778
|
18.7
|
%
|
18.7
|
%
|
-
|
|US Exports (4)
|
|
19
|
27
|
(30.9
|
)%
|
(30.9
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
63
|
89
|
(29.6
|
)%
|
(29.6
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
132
|
112
|
17.7
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
413
|
380
|
8.6
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
(1.8
|
)%
|WW
|
|
476
|
419
|
13.6
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
1,398
|
1,246
|
12.2
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
(0.5
|
)%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
|
|
309
|
299
|
3.6
|
%
|
3.6
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
906
|
820
|
10.5
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
377
|
218
|
73.0
|
%
|
69.8
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
1,130
|
787
|
43.5
|
%
|
44.6
|
%
|
(1.1
|
)%
|WW
|
|
687
|
516
|
32.9
|
%
|
31.5
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
2,036
|
1,607
|
26.7
|
%
|
27.2
|
%
|
(0.5
|
)%
|STELARA
|US
|
|
1,022
|
1,770
|
(42.3
|
)%
|
(42.3
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
3,081
|
5,021
|
(38.6
|
)%
|
(38.6
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
549
|
906
|
(39.4
|
)%
|
(41.4
|
)%
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
1,768
|
2,991
|
(40.9
|
)%
|
(40.8
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|WW
|
|
1,570
|
2,676
|
(41.3
|
)%
|
(42.0
|
)%
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
4,848
|
8,012
|
(39.5
|
)%
|
(39.5
|
)%
|
0.0
|
%
|TREMFYA
|US
|
|
989
|
691
|
43.1
|
%
|
43.1
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
2,384
|
1,789
|
33.3
|
%
|
33.3
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
434
|
316
|
37.4
|
%
|
33.4
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
1,181
|
932
|
26.7
|
%
|
26.1
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|WW
|
|
1,424
|
1,007
|
41.3
|
%
|
40.1
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
3,566
|
2,721
|
31.0
|
%
|
30.8
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
|
|
12
|
1
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
-
|
|
|
21
|
3
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|WW
|
|
12
|
1
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
-
|
|
|
21
|
3
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
|
|
1,367
|
1,094
|
25.0
|
%
|
25.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
3,712
|
3,250
|
14.2
|
%
|
14.2
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
658
|
662
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
2,011
|
2,090
|
(3.8
|
)%
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|WW
|
|
2,024
|
1,755
|
15.3
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
5,722
|
5,340
|
7.2
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|CAPLYTA (5)
|US
|
|
240
|
-
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
451
|
-
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|WW
|
|
240
|
-
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
451
|
-
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
|
|
14
|
26
|
(49.2
|
)%
|
(49.2
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
76
|
101
|
(24.9
|
)%
|
(24.9
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
127
|
117
|
9.0
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
376
|
382
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
(1.0
|
)%
|WW
|
|
140
|
142
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
452
|
482
|
(6.3
|
)%
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
(0.8
|
)%
| INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
|
|
664
|
780
|
(14.9
|
)%
|
(14.9
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
2,021
|
2,329
|
(13.2
|
)%
|
(13.2
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
267
|
269
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
804
|
830
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|WW
|
|
929
|
1,049
|
(11.3
|
)%
|
(11.9
|
)%
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
2,824
|
3,159
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
(10.5
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|SPRAVATO
|US
|
|
405
|
243
|
67.1
|
%
|
67.1
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,047
|
660
|
58.7
|
%
|
58.7
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
53
|
42
|
28.9
|
%
|
23.8
|
%
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
146
|
120
|
21.9
|
%
|
21.4
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|WW
|
|
459
|
284
|
61.5
|
%
|
60.8
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
1,193
|
780
|
53.0
|
%
|
52.9
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
|
|
46
|
46
|
0.4
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
119
|
161
|
(26.4
|
)%
|
(26.4
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
210
|
235
|
(10.7
|
)%
|
(12.3
|
)%
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
684
|
759
|
(9.8
|
)%
|
(9.9
|
)%
|
0.1
|
%
|WW
|
|
256
|
281
|
(8.9
|
)%
|
(10.2
|
)%
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
803
|
920
|
(12.7
|
)%
|
(12.8
|
)%
|
0.1
|
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
THIRD QUARTER
|
|
NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
|
$
|
815
|
815
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,358
|
2,324
|
1.5
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
300
|
287
|
4.8
|
%
|
2.0
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
895
|
866
|
3.4
|
%
|
2.6
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|WW
|
|
1,115
|
1,102
|
1.1
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
3,253
|
3,190
|
2.0
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI
|US
|
|
409
|
417
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
1,175
|
1,149
|
2.3
|
%
|
2.3
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
168
|
166
|
1.1
|
%
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
507
|
506
|
0.2
|
%
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
0.9
|
%
|WW
|
|
578
|
583
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
1,682
|
1,655
|
1.7
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|UPTRAVI
|US
|
|
392
|
379
|
3.5
|
%
|
3.5
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,139
|
1,120
|
1.7
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
92
|
80
|
15.2
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
272
|
232
|
17.0
|
%
|
16.4
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|WW
|
|
484
|
458
|
5.6
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
1,411
|
1,352
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
|
|
13
|
21
|
(36.5
|
)%
|
(36.5
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
44
|
56
|
(21.5
|
)%
|
(21.5
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
39
|
39
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
116
|
127
|
(8.9
|
)%
|
(9.1
|
)%
|
0.2
|
%
|WW
|
|
53
|
60
|
(13.1
|
)%
|
(14.1
|
)%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
160
|
183
|
(12.7
|
)%
|
(12.9
|
)%
|
0.2
|
%
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
|
|
326
|
365
|
(10.5
|
)%
|
(10.5
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
961
|
1,023
|
(6.0
|
)%
|
(6.0
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
501
|
471
|
6.4
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
1,472
|
1,599
|
(7.9
|
)%
|
(9.8
|
)%
|
1.9
|
%
|WW
|
|
829
|
836
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
(4.3
|
)%
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
2,434
|
2,622
|
(7.2
|
)%
|
(8.3
|
)%
|
1.1
|
%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
|
|
7
|
8
|
(7.9
|
)%
|
(7.9
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
21
|
24
|
(11.8
|
)%
|
(11.8
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
378
|
323
|
16.9
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
1,082
|
926
|
16.8
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|WW
|
|
385
|
330
|
16.4
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
1,103
|
950
|
16.1
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
|
|
315
|
355
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
932
|
990
|
(5.8
|
)%
|
(5.8
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
81
|
94
|
(13.6
|
)%
|
(18.5
|
)%
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
264
|
315
|
(16.1
|
)%
|
(16.6
|
)%
|
0.5
|
%
|WW
|
|
397
|
449
|
(11.6
|
)%
|
(12.6
|
)%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
1,196
|
1,305
|
(8.3
|
)%
|
(8.4
|
)%
|
0.1
|
%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
|
|
4
|
3
|
57.3
|
%
|
57.3
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
8
|
10
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
42
|
54
|
(21.2
|
)%
|
(22.3
|
)%
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
126
|
358
|
(64.7
|
)%
|
(64.6
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|WW
|
|
47
|
56
|
(17.5
|
)%
|
(18.5
|
)%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
135
|
367
|
(63.3
|
)%
|
(63.2
|
)%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
|
|
750
|
713
|
5.3
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
2,381
|
2,061
|
15.5
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
149
|
170
|
(13.1
|
)%
|
(15.6
|
)%
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
461
|
543
|
(15.2
|
)%
|
(14.7
|
)%
|
(0.5
|
)%
|WW
|
|
899
|
884
|
1.7
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
2,842
|
2,605
|
9.1
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|XARELTO
|US
|
|
635
|
592
|
7.4
|
%
|
7.4
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,946
|
1,697
|
14.7
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|WW
|
|
635
|
592
|
7.4
|
%
|
7.4
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,946
|
1,697
|
14.7
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
-
|
|OTHER
|US
|
|
115
|
121
|
(5.2
|
)%
|
(5.2
|
)%
|
-
|
|
|
435
|
364
|
19.4
|
%
|
19.4
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
149
|
170
|
(13.1
|
)%
|
(15.6
|
)%
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
461
|
543
|
(15.2
|
)%
|
(14.7
|
)%
|
(0.5
|
)%
|WW
|
|
264
|
292
|
(9.8
|
)%
|
(11.3
|
)%
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
896
|
908
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
(0.3
|
)%
|TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
|US
|
|
9,402
|
8,871
|
6.0
|
%
|
6.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
26,655
|
24,993
|
6.7
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
6,161
|
5,709
|
7.9
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
17,983
|
17,639
|
1.9
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|WW
|
$
|
15,563
|
14,580
|
6.8
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
$
|
44,638
|
42,632
|
4.7
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
THIRD QUARTER
|
|
NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|CARDIOVASCULAR
|US
|
$
|
1,306
|
1,148
|
13.8
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
-
|
|
$
|
3,931
|
3,292
|
19.4
|
%
|
19.4
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
908
|
819
|
10.8
|
%
|
8.4
|
%
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
2,698
|
2,353
|
14.6
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|WW
|
|
2,213
|
1,966
|
12.6
|
%
|
11.6
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
6,629
|
5,645
|
17.4
|
%
|
17.1
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
|US
|
|
720
|
660
|
9.1
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
2,145
|
2,057
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
698
|
619
|
12.6
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
2,064
|
1,889
|
9.2
|
%
|
8.6
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|WW
|
|
1,418
|
1,279
|
10.8
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
4,209
|
3,946
|
6.7
|
%
|
6.4
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|ABIOMED
|US
|
|
336
|
293
|
14.5
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,035
|
905
|
14.3
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
86
|
68
|
26.8
|
%
|
20.2
|
%
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
256
|
207
|
23.9
|
%
|
20.7
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|WW
|
|
423
|
362
|
16.8
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
1,291
|
1,112
|
16.1
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|SHOCKWAVE (6)
|US
|
|
220
|
163
|
34.4
|
%
|
34.4
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
659
|
240
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
59
|
66
|
(11.2
|
)%
|
(12.4
|
)%
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
169
|
66
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|WW
|
|
278
|
229
|
21.2
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
828
|
306
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR
|US
|
|
30
|
30
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
93
|
89
|
4.2
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
65
|
66
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
209
|
192
|
9.0
|
%
|
8.7
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|WW
|
|
95
|
96
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
302
|
281
|
7.5
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|US
|
|
1,396
|
1,359
|
2.7
|
%
|
2.7
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
4,200
|
4,229
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
878
|
832
|
5.6
|
%
|
1.9
|
%
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
2,620
|
2,614
|
0.3
|
%
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
1.4
|
%
|WW
|
|
2,274
|
2,191
|
3.8
|
%
|
2.4
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
6,820
|
6,843
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
0.5
|
%
|HIPS
|US
|
|
262
|
250
|
4.7
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
796
|
785
|
1.3
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
144
|
131
|
9.7
|
%
|
5.9
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
440
|
435
|
1.2
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|WW
|
|
405
|
381
|
6.4
|
%
|
5.1
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
1,235
|
1,220
|
1.3
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|KNEES
|US
|
|
216
|
212
|
2.1
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
673
|
684
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
160
|
140
|
14.3
|
%
|
10.9
|
%
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
482
|
463
|
4.0
|
%
|
3.0
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|WW
|
|
377
|
352
|
7.0
|
%
|
5.6
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
1,155
|
1,147
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|TRAUMA
|US
|
|
512
|
497
|
3.0
|
%
|
3.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,515
|
1,499
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
281
|
265
|
6.4
|
%
|
2.5
|
%
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
818
|
786
|
4.1
|
%
|
2.7
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|WW
|
|
793
|
761
|
4.2
|
%
|
2.9
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
2,333
|
2,285
|
2.1
|
%
|
1.6
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|US
|
|
406
|
400
|
1.3
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,216
|
1,262
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
293
|
296
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
881
|
930
|
(5.3
|
)%
|
(6.8
|
)%
|
1.5
|
%
|WW
|
|
698
|
696
|
0.3
|
%
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
2,096
|
2,191
|
(4.3
|
)%
|
(5.0
|
)%
|
0.7
|
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
THIRD QUARTER
|
|
NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|SURGERY
|US
|
$
|
1,031
|
983
|
4.9
|
%
|
4.9
|
%
|
-
|
|
$
|
3,076
|
2,965
|
3.8
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
1,511
|
1,451
|
4.1
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
4,417
|
4,373
|
1.0
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|WW
|
|
2,542
|
2,434
|
4.4
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
7,493
|
7,338
|
2.1
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|ADVANCED
|US
|
|
477
|
448
|
6.2
|
%
|
6.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,411
|
1,360
|
3.7
|
%
|
3.7
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
688
|
661
|
4.2
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
1,991
|
1,977
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|WW
|
|
1,165
|
1,109
|
5.0
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
3,402
|
3,337
|
1.9
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|GENERAL
|US
|
|
555
|
535
|
3.8
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,666
|
1,605
|
3.8
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
823
|
791
|
4.0
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
2,426
|
2,397
|
1.2
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|WW
|
|
1,378
|
1,325
|
3.9
|
%
|
2.9
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
4,092
|
4,001
|
2.3
|
%
|
2.3
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|VISION
|US
|
|
571
|
549
|
4.2
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,694
|
1,619
|
4.7
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
828
|
751
|
10.2
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
2,354
|
2,224
|
5.8
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|WW
|
|
1,400
|
1,300
|
7.7
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
4,048
|
3,843
|
5.3
|
%
|
4.8
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|US
|
|
456
|
441
|
3.5
|
%
|
3.5
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
1,337
|
1,288
|
3.8
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
562
|
527
|
6.6
|
%
|
3.4
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
1,565
|
1,508
|
3.8
|
%
|
2.4
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|WW
|
|
1,018
|
968
|
5.2
|
%
|
3.5
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
2,902
|
2,796
|
3.8
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|SURGICAL
|US
|
|
116
|
108
|
7.0
|
%
|
7.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
358
|
331
|
8.0
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
266
|
225
|
18.7
|
%
|
17.1
|
%
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
789
|
717
|
10.1
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)%
|WW
|
|
383
|
333
|
14.9
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
1,147
|
1,048
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.6
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)%
|TOTAL MEDTECH
|US
|
|
4,306
|
4,038
|
6.6
|
%
|
6.6
|
%
|
-
|
|
|
12,902
|
12,105
|
6.6
|
%
|
6.6
|
%
|
-
|
|Intl
|
|
4,124
|
3,853
|
7.0
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
12,089
|
11,564
|
4.5
|
%
|
3.9
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|WW
|
$
|
8,430
|
7,891
|
6.8
|
%
|
5.6
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
$
|
24,991
|
23,669
|
5.6
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
|(2) Unaudited
|(3) Includes the sales of RYBREVANT and RYBREVANT + LAZCLUZE
|(4) Reported as U.S. sales
|(5) Acquired with Intra-Cellular Therapies on April 2, 2025
|(6) Due to the timing of the integration of the US and foreign affiliates in the year of acquisition (2024), prior quarter (Q3 2024) Shockwave International revenue includes ~$20M of sales that should be reflected in the U.S. business. Year-to-date and total Shockwave sales are not impacted, and the amount was immaterial to recast prior year reporting.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
$ in Millions
|Quarter to Date
|Innovative Medicine
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
|
Litigation
related
|
|
Restructuring
related
|
|
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|
|
(Loss)/gain on securities
|
|
Tax legislation and other tax related
|
|
Other
|
|
Third Quarter
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
3,672
|
|
(568
|
)
|
(11
|
)
|
3,093
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,869
|
|
2,869
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
2,944
|
|
2,944
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(368
|
)
|
5
|
|
(48
|
)
|
174
|
|
(1
|
)
|
(238
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
6,446
|
|
568
|
|
(5
|
)
|
-
|
|
59
|
|
(174
|
)
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
6,895
|
|MedTech
| Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|Other
| Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
3,612
|
|
(480
|
)
|
(12
|
)
|
(1
|
)
|
3,119
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,801
|
|
2,801
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
728
|
|
728
|
|Other segment items
|
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
(156
|
)
|
(48
|
)
|
213
|
|
(1
|
)
|
15
|
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
1,287
|
|
480
|
|
(5
|
)
|
168
|
|
49
|
|
(213
|
)
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1,767
|
|Expenses not allocated to segments
| Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|Other
| Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
19
|
|
19
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
252
|
|
252
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(31
|
)
|
(25
|
)
|
11
|
|
(45
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
(240
|
)
|
-
|
|
25
|
|
-
|
|
(11
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(226
|
)
|Johnson & Johnson Consolidated
| Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|Other
| Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
7,303
|
|
(1,048
|
)
|
(12
|
)
|
(12
|
)
|
6,231
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
5,922
|
|
5,922
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
3,672
|
|
3,672
|
|Other (Income) / Expense
|
|
(478
|
)
|
(15
|
)
|
(93
|
)
|
(85
|
)
|
387
|
|
(2
|
)
|
(286
|
)
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Interest (Income)/Expense
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|Restructuring
|
|
63
|
|
(63
|
)
|
-
|
|Adjusted Income Before Tax
|
|
7,493
|
|
1,048
|
|
15
|
|
168
|
|
97
|
|
(387
|
)
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
8,436
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
2,341
|
|
193
|
|
3
|
|
34
|
|
16
|
|
(87
|
)
|
(874
|
)
|
9
|
|
1,635
|
|Net Earnings
|
|
5,152
|
|
855
|
|
12
|
|
134
|
|
81
|
|
(300
|
)
|
874
|
|
(7
|
)
|
6,801
|
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
$ in Millions
|Quarter to Date
|Innovative Medicine
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
3,549
|
|
(695
|
)
|
(2
|
)
|
2,852
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,491
|
|
2,491
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
4,213
|
|
(2
|
)
|
4,211
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(155
|
)
|
(356
|
)
|
(19
|
)
|
(6
|
)
|
41
|
|
(495
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
4,482
|
|
695
|
|
356
|
|
19
|
|
6
|
|
(41
|
)
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
5,521
|
|MedTech
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
(476
|
)
|
(6
|
)
|
(156
|
)
|
(16
|
)
|
2,727
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,723
|
|
(3
|
)
|
2,720
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
739
|
|
(36
|
)
|
(19
|
)
|
684
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(11
|
)
|
(19
|
)
|
(22
|
)
|
(85
|
)
|
(4
|
)
|
(141
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
1,059
|
|
476
|
|
19
|
|
28
|
|
277
|
|
4
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,901
|
|Expenses not allocated to segments
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
33
|
|
33
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
264
|
|
264
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Other segment items
|
|
1,906
|
|
(2,013
|
)
|
(45
|
)
|
(152
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
(2,203
|
)
|
-
|
|
2,013
|
|
-
|
|
45
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(145
|
)
|Johnson & Johnson Consolidated
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
6,963
|
|
(1,171
|
)
|
(6
|
)
|
(156
|
)
|
(16
|
)
|
(2
|
)
|
5,612
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
5,478
|
|
(3
|
)
|
5,475
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
4,952
|
|
(36
|
)
|
(19
|
)
|
(2
|
)
|
4,895
|
|Other (Income) / Expense
|
|
1,798
|
|
(2,388
|
)
|
(136
|
)
|
37
|
|
(689
|
)
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Interest (Income)/Expense
|
|
(99
|
)
|
(99
|
)
|Restructuring
|
|
41
|
|
(41
|
)
|
-
|
|Adjusted Income Before Tax
|
|
3,338
|
|
1,171
|
|
2,388
|
|
47
|
|
328
|
|
(37
|
)
|
38
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
7,277
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
644
|
|
169
|
|
527
|
|
9
|
|
59
|
|
(9
|
)
|
6
|
|
1
|
|
(5
|
)
|
1,401
|
|Net Earnings
|
|
2,694
|
|
1,002
|
|
1,861
|
|
38
|
|
269
|
|
(28
|
)
|
32
|
|
3
|
|
5
|
|
5,876
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
$ in Millions
|Year to Date
|Innovative Medicine
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|Other
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
11,670
|
|
(2,002
|
)
|
(24
|
)
|
9,644
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
7,919
|
|
7,919
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
8,361
|
|
8,361
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(520
|
)
|
74
|
|
(275
|
)
|
164
|
|
(14
|
)
|
(571
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
17,208
|
|
2,002
|
|
(74
|
)
|
-
|
|
299
|
|
(164
|
)
|
-
|
|
14
|
|
19,285
|
|MedTech
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|Other
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
10,576
|
|
(1,433
|
)
|
(35
|
)
|
(52
|
)
|
9,056
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
8,319
|
|
8,319
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
2,052
|
|
37
|
|
2,089
|
|Other segment items
|
|
132
|
|
(78
|
)
|
(267
|
)
|
(155
|
)
|
163
|
|
(15
|
)
|
(220
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
3,912
|
|
1,433
|
|
78
|
|
302
|
|
170
|
|
(163
|
)
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
5,747
|
|Expenses not allocated to segments
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|Other
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
42
|
|
42
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
685
|
|
685
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(7,222
|
)
|
6,898
|
|
(6
|
)
|
(330
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
6,495
|
|
-
|
|
(6,898
|
)
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(397
|
)
|Johnson & Johnson Consolidated
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|Other
| Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
22,288
|
|
(3,435
|
)
|
(35
|
)
|
(76
|
)
|
18,742
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
16,923
|
|
16,923
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
10,413
|
|
37
|
|
10,450
|
|Other (Income) / Expense
|
|
(7,692
|
)
|
6,894
|
|
(123
|
)
|
(436
|
)
|
327
|
|
(29
|
)
|
(1,059
|
)
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Interest (Income)/Expense
|
|
(62
|
)
|
(62
|
)
|Restructuring
|
|
144
|
|
(144
|
)
|
-
|
|Adjusted Income Before Tax
|
|
27,615
|
|
3,435
|
|
(6,894
|
)
|
302
|
|
475
|
|
(327
|
)
|
-
|
|
29
|
|
24,635
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
5,927
|
|
603
|
|
(1,541
|
)
|
58
|
|
118
|
|
(73
|
)
|
(672
|
)
|
9
|
|
4,429
|
|Net Earnings
|
|
21,688
|
|
2,832
|
|
(5,353
|
)
|
244
|
|
357
|
|
(254
|
)
|
672
|
|
20
|
|
20,206
|
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
$ in Millions
|Year to Date
|Innovative Medicine
| Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
10,522
|
|
(2,087
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
8,427
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
7,594
|
|
7,594
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
9,831
|
|
(19
|
)
|
9,812
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(225
|
)
|
(399
|
)
|
(194
|
)
|
(100
|
)
|
(54
|
)
|
26
|
|
(50
|
)
|
(996
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
14,910
|
|
2,087
|
|
399
|
|
194
|
|
100
|
|
54
|
|
(26
|
)
|
-
|
|
77
|
|
-
|
|
17,795
|
|MedTech
| Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
9,749
|
|
(1,268
|
)
|
(15
|
)
|
(206
|
)
|
(66
|
)
|
8,194
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
7,976
|
|
(12
|
)
|
7,964
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
2,103
|
|
(69
|
)
|
(79
|
)
|
1,955
|
|Other segment items
|
|
173
|
|
(15
|
)
|
(92
|
)
|
(472
|
)
|
(48
|
)
|
(454
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
3,668
|
|
1,268
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
|
107
|
|
747
|
|
48
|
|
157
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6,010
|
|Expenses not allocated to segments
| Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
72
|
|
72
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
846
|
|
846
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Other segment items
|
|
4,860
|
|
(5,052
|
)
|
(127
|
)
|
(352
|
)
|
(671
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
(5,778
|
)
|
-
|
|
5,052
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
127
|
|
352
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(247
|
)
|Johnson & Johnson Consolidated
| Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Medical Device Regulation
|COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
20,343
|
|
(3,355
|
)
|
(15
|
)
|
(206
|
)
|
(66
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
16,693
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
16,416
|
|
(12
|
)
|
16,404
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
11,934
|
|
(69
|
)
|
(79
|
)
|
(19
|
)
|
11,767
|
|Other (Income) / Expense
|
|
4,855
|
|
(5,466
|
)
|
(653
|
)
|
(374
|
)
|
(50
|
)
|
(1,688
|
)
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
194
|
|
(194
|
)
|
-
|
|Interest (Income)/Expense
|
|
(433
|
)
|
(433
|
)
|Restructuring
|
|
192
|
|
(192
|
)
|
-
|
|Adjusted Income Before Tax
|
|
12,800
|
|
3,355
|
|
5,466
|
|
194
|
|
207
|
|
928
|
|
374
|
|
157
|
|
77
|
|
-
|
|
23,558
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
2,165
|
|
473
|
|
1,224
|
|
43
|
|
42
|
|
222
|
|
5
|
|
29
|
|
17
|
|
42
|
|
4,262
|
|Net Earnings
|
|
10,635
|
|
2,882
|
|
4,242
|
|
151
|
|
165
|
|
706
|
|
369
|
|
128
|
|
60
|
|
(42
|
)
|
19,296
|
