Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2025 Results; Raises 2025 Sales Outlook

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2025 Results; Raises 2025 Sales Outlook

  • 2025 Third-Quarter reported sales growth of 6.8% to $24.0 Billion with operational growth of 5.4%* and adjusted operational growth of 4.4%*
  • 2025 Third-Quarter reflects earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 and adjusted EPS of $2.80
  • Significant innovation including approvals of INLEXZO for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and TREMFYA subcutaneous in ulcerative colitis, submission of icotrokinra for plaque psoriasis, landmark data for RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer, and DanGer Shock long-term survival benefit of Impella Heart Pump
  • Company increases full year estimated reported sales 5 guidance to $93.7B or 5.7% at the midpoint; reaffirms full year adjusted EPS 4 guidance of $10.85 at the midpoint, absorbing higher tax costs

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2025. "Johnson & Johnson delivered another strong performance in the third quarter fueled by the depth and strength of our portfolio and significant progress across our pipeline," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "With a sharpened focus on the six priority areas of Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Surgery and Vision, Johnson & Johnson is in a new era of accelerated growth and innovation, with pioneering treatments that will continue to transform lives."

Overall financial results

Q3

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2025

2024

% Change

Reported Sales

$23,993

$22,471

6.8%

Net Earnings

$5,152

$2,694

91.2%

EPS (diluted)

$2.12

$1.11

91.0%

Q3

Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2025

2024

% Change

Operational Sales 1,2

5.4%

Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3

4.4%

Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4

$6,801

$5,876

15.7%

Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4

$2.80

$2.42

15.7%

Free Cash Flow 6,7

~$14,200

$14,471

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

6

Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.

7

Third-quarter YTD 2025 is estimated as of October 14, 2025

Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q3

% Change

($ in Millions)

2025

2024

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational 1,3

U.S.

$13,708

$12,909

6.2%

6.2

-

4.4

International

10,285

9,562

7.6

4.4

3.2

4.4

Worldwide

$23,993

$22,471

6.8%

5.4

1.4

4.4

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q3

% Change

($ in Millions)

2025

2024

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational 1,3

Innovative Medicine

$15,563

$14,580

6.8%

5.3

1.5

3.7

MedTech

8,430

7,891

6.8

5.6

1.2

5.7

Worldwide

$23,993

$22,471

6.8%

5.4

1.4

4.4

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Third-Quarter 2025 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 5.3%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.6% due to CAPLYTA. Growth was primarily driven by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (1,070) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology, as well as IMBRUVICA in Oncology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 5.6%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures negatively impacting growth by 0.1%. Growth was primarily driven by electrophysiology products, Abiomed and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, wound closure products in General Surgery, as well as Surgical Vision.

Full-year 2025 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS)

October 2025

July 2025

Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2,5

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

3.5% – 4.0% / 3.8%

3.2% – 3.7% / 3.5%

Operational Sales 2,5 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$93.0B – $93.4B / $93.2B

4.8% – 5.3% / 5.1%

$92.7B – $93.1B / $92.9B

4.5% – 5.0% / 4.8%

Estimated Reported Sales 3,5 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$93.5B – $93.9B / $93.7B

5.4% – 5.9% / 5.7%

$93.2B – $93.6B / $93.4B

5.1% – 5.6% / 5.4%

Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68

6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%

$10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68

6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85

8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7%

$10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85

8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7%

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: Oct 2025 = $1.13 and July 2025 = $1.13 (Illustrative purposes only)

4

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Investor News , as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom , MedTech News & Events , and www.factsabouttalc.com .

Regulatory

U.S. FDA approves TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of pediatric plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis, marking a first and only approval for an IL-23 inhibitor 1

Press Release

TREMFYA (guselkumab) achieves U.S. approval for subcutaneous induction in adults with ulcerative colitis, now the first and only IL-23 inhibitor with a fully subcutaneous regimen

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson receives positive CHMP opinion of nipocalimab to treat a broad population of antibody-positive patients living with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG)

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson files with U.S. FDA to include new evidence in TREMFYA (guselkumab) label as the only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate significant inhibition of joint structural damage in active psoriatic arthritis

Press Release

European Commission approves DARZALEX (daratumumab) as the first licensed treatment for patients with high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma

Press Release

European Commission approves IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) as the first targeted therapy for patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma who would be eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson seeks first icotrokinra U.S. FDA approval aiming to revolutionize treatment paradigm for adults and adolescents with plaque psoriasis

Press Release

Data Releases

Johnson & Johnson to highlight breadth of its major depressive disorder portfolio at 2025 ECNP Congress 1

Press Release

Icotrokinra data in ulcerative colitis show potential for a standout combination of therapeutic benefit and a favorable safety profile in once-daily pill 1

Press Release

TREMFYA (guselkumab) is first and only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate sustained clinical and endoscopic outcomes with a fully subcutaneous regimen through 48 weeks in ulcerative colitis 1

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Unveils New Data Demonstrating Superior Clarity of Vision and Comfort of ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM, and MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM Contact Lenses 1

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson's investigational seltorexant shows numerically higher response in patients with depression with insomnia symptoms, with fewer side effects compared to quetiapine XR

Press Release

TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO treatment demonstrates 100 percent overall response rate in transplant-eligible patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma

Press Release

Icotrokinra shows superiority to deucravacitinib in first reported head-to-head trials reinforcing promise of novel targeted oral peptide for treatment of plaque psoriasis

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson to showcase industry-leading neuropsychiatry innovations at the 2025 Psych Congress Annual Meeting

Press Release

Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) is re-setting survival expectations in first-line EGFR-mutated lung cancer

Press Release

RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) prevents acquired resistance versus osimertinib in first-line EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

Press Release

New real-world data elevating patient perspectives highlight the need for scientific advancement in maternal fetal immunology at ISUOG 2025

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Unveils Results from the VARIPURE Substudy of SECURE, a Real-World Study on VARIPULSE Platform, at 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress

Press Release

New Data from the DanGer Shock Randomized Control Trial, Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Confirms the Long-Term Survival Benefit of the Impella CP Heart Pump

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson showcases latest advancements in Alzheimer's research at AAIC 2025

Press Release

Product Launch

U.S. FDA approval of INLEXZO (gemcitabine intravesical system) set to transform how certain bladder cancers are treated

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Launches VIRTUGUIDE AI-Powered Patient-Matched Lapidus System in U.S. to Reduce Complexity in Bunion Surgery for Millions

Press Release

Other

Johnson & Johnson Elects John Morikis, Retired Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Sherwin-Williams Company, to its Board of Directors

Press Release

1 Subsequent to the quarter

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations .

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com .

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; and increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , investor.jnj.com , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

Percent Change

Percent Change

2025

2024

Total

Operations

Currency

2025

2024

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by
segment of business
Innovative Medicine
U.S.

$

9,402

8,871

6.0

%

6.0

-

$

26,655

24,993

6.7

%

6.7

-

International

6,161

5,709

7.9

4.3

3.6

17,983

17,639

1.9

1.3

0.6

15,563

14,580

6.8

5.3

1.5

44,638

42,632

4.7

4.5

0.2

MedTech
U.S.

4,306

4,038

6.6

6.6

-

12,902

12,105

6.6

6.6

-

International

4,124

3,853

7.0

4.5

2.5

12,089

11,564

4.5

3.9

0.6

8,430

7,891

6.8

5.6

1.2

24,991

23,669

5.6

5.3

0.3

U.S.

13,708

12,909

6.2

6.2

-

39,557

37,098

6.6

6.6

-

International

10,285

9,562

7.6

4.4

3.2

30,072

29,203

3.0

2.3

0.7

Worldwide

$

23,993

22,471

6.8

%

5.4

1.4

$

69,629

66,301

5.0

%

4.7

0.3

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

Percent Change

Percent Change

2025

2024

Total

Operations

Currency

2025

2024

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.

$

13,708

12,909

6.2

%

6.2

-

$

39,557

37,098

6.6

%

6.6

-

Europe

5,440

4,914

10.7

4.4

6.3

15,937

15,291

4.2

1.5

2.7

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,231

1,173

4.9

7.3

(2.4

)

3,604

3,579

0.7

7.6

(6.9

)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

3,614

3,475

4.0

3.4

0.6

10,531

10,333

1.9

1.8

0.1

International

10,285

9,562

7.6

4.4

3.2

30,072

29,203

3.0

2.3

0.7

Worldwide

$

23,993

22,471

6.8

%

5.4

1.4

$

69,629

66,301

5.0

%

4.7

0.3

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER

2025

2024

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

23,993

100.0

$

22,471

100.0

6.8

Cost of products sold

7,303

30.4

6,963

31.0

4.9

Gross Profit

16,690

69.6

15,508

69.0

7.6

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

5,922

24.7

5,478

24.3

8.1

Research and development expense

3,672

15.3

4,952

22.0

(25.8

)

Interest (income) expense, net

18

0.1

(99

)

(0.4

)

Other (income) expense, net

(478

)

(2.0

)

1,798

8.0

Restructuring

63

0.3

41

0.2

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

7,493

31.2

3,338

14.9

124.5

Provision for taxes on income

2,341

9.7

644

2.9

263.5

Net earnings

$

5,152

21.5

$

2,694

12.0

91.2

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

2.12

$

1.11

91.0

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,428.6

2,427.9

Effective tax rate

31.2

%

19.3

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

8,436

35.2

$

7,277

32.4

15.9

Net earnings

$

6,801

28.3

$

5,876

26.1

15.7

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

2.80

$

2.42

15.7

Effective tax rate

19.4

%

19.3

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS

2025

2024

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

69,629

100.0

$

66,301

100.0

5.0

Cost of products sold

22,288

32.0

20,343

30.7

9.6

Gross Profit

47,341

68.0

45,958

69.3

3.0

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

16,923

24.3

16,416

24.8

3.1

Research and development expense

10,413

15.0

11,934

18.0

(12.7

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

194

0.3

Interest (income) expense, net

(62

)

(0.1

)

(433

)

(0.7

)

Other (income) expense, net

(7,692

)

(11.1

)

4,855

7.3

Restructuring

144

0.2

192

0.3

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

27,615

39.7

12,800

19.3

115.7

Provision for taxes on income

5,927

8.6

2,165

3.3

173.8

Net earnings

$

21,688

31.1

$

10,635

16.0

103.9

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

8.94

$

4.38

104.1

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,424.8

2,429.5

Effective tax rate

21.5

%

16.9

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

24,635

35.4

$

23,558

35.5

4.6

Net earnings

$

20,206

29.0

$

19,296

29.1

4.7

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

8.33

$

7.94

4.9

Effective tax rate

18.0

%

18.1

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Third Quarter

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$5,152

$2,694

$21,688

$10,635

Pre-tax Adjustments
Litigation related

15

2,388

(6,894

)

5,466

Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,048

1,171

3,435

3,355

COVID-19 Vaccine related costs

-

4

-

77

Restructuring related 1

168

47

302

207

Medical Device Regulation

-

38

-

157

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related

97

328

475

928

(Gains)/losses on securities

(387

)

(37

)

(327

)

374

IPR&D impairments

-

-

-

194

Other

2

-

29

-

Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 2

(168

)

(762

)

826

(2,055

)

Tax legislation and other tax related

874

5

672

(42

)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax

$6,801

$5,876

$20,206

$19,296

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,428.6

2,427.9

2,424.8

2,429.5

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.80

$2.42

$8.33

$7.94

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.72

$8.24

Notes:

1

In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits were primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expense of $19 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($100 million Q3 2024 YTD) included the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs, asset impairments and asset divestments. This program was completed in Q4 2024.

In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $40 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($145 million Q3 2025 YTD) and $28 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($107 million Q3 2024 YTD) primarily includes costs related to market and product exits.

In fiscal 2025, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. The restructuring expense of $128 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($157 million Q3 2025 YTD) primarily includes costs related to asset impairments and market and product exits.

2

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
THIRD QUARTER 2025 ACTUAL vs. 2024 ACTUAL
Segments
Innovative Medicine MedTech Total
WW As Reported

6.8%

6.8%

6.8%

U.S.

6.0%

6.6%

6.2%

International

7.9%

7.0%

7.6%

WW Currency

1.5

1.2

1.4

U.S.

-

-

-

International

3.6

2.5

3.2

WW Operational

5.3%

5.6%

5.4%

U.S.

6.0%

6.6%

6.2%

International

4.3%

4.5%

4.4%

Caplyta

(1.6)

(1.1)

U.S.

(2.7)

(1.9)

International

0.0

0.0

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.0

0.1

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.2

0.1

International

0.0

0.1

0.0

WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

3.7%

5.7%

4.4%

U.S.

3.3%

6.8%

4.4%

International

4.3%

4.6%

4.4%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
NINE MONTHS 2025 ACTUAL vs. 2024 ACTUAL
Segments
Innovative Medicine MedTech Total
WW As Reported

4.7%

5.6%

5.0%

U.S.

6.7%

6.6%

6.6%

International

1.9%

4.5%

3.0%

WW Currency

0.2

0.3

0.3

U.S.

-

-

-

International

0.6

0.6

0.7

WW Operational

4.5%

5.3%

4.7%

U.S.

6.7%

6.6%

6.6%

International

1.3%

3.9%

2.3%

Shockwave

(1.9)

(0.6)

U.S.

(2.9)

(0.9)

International

(0.8)

(0.2)

Caplyta

(1.1)

(0.7)

U.S.

(1.8)

(1.2)

International

0.0

0.0

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.0

0.3

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.4

0.1

International

0.1

0.2

0.1

WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

3.4%

3.7%

3.5%

U.S.

4.9%

4.1%

4.6%

International

1.4%

3.3%

2.2%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

ONCOLOGY
US

$

3,468

2,816

23.2

%

23.2

%

-

$

9,866

7,835

25.9

%

25.9

%

-

Intl

3,060

2,565

19.3

%

14.8

%

4.5

%

8,652

7,450

16.1

%

15.0

%

1.1

%

WW

6,529

5,380

21.3

%

19.2

%

2.1

%

18,519

15,284

21.2

%

20.6

%

0.6

%

CARVYKTI
US

396

258

53.3

%

53.3

%

-

1,072

565

89.6

%

89.6

%

-

Intl

128

27

*

*

*

260

63

*

*

*

WW

524

286

83.5

%

81.4

%

2.1

%

1,332

629

*

*

*

DARZALEX
US

2,088

1,684

24.0

%

24.0

%

-

5,934

4,789

23.9

%

23.9

%

-

Intl

1,584

1,332

18.9

%

14.7

%

4.2

%

4,514

3,797

18.9

%

17.9

%

1.0

%

WW

3,672

3,016

21.7

%

19.9

%

1.8

%

10,448

8,586

21.7

%

21.3

%

0.4

%

ERLEADA
US

378

337

12.3

%

12.3

%

-

1,048

940

11.5

%

11.5

%

-

Intl

558

453

23.0

%

17.6

%

5.4

%

1,567

1,275

22.9

%

21.1

%

1.8

%

WW

936

790

18.4

%

15.3

%

3.1

%

2,615

2,215

18.0

%

17.0

%

1.0

%

IMBRUVICA
US

211

259

(18.3

)%

(18.3

)%

-

685

770

(11.0

)%

(11.0

)%

-

Intl

483

494

(2.3

)%

(6.6

)%

4.3

%

1,453

1,537

(5.4

)%

(6.4

)%

1.0

%

WW

695

753

(7.8

)%

(10.6

)%

2.8

%

2,139

2,307

(7.3

)%

(7.9

)%

0.6

%

RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE (3)
US

136

68

99.7

%

99.7

%

-

388

156

*

*

-

Intl

61

21

*

*

*

130

49

*

*

*

WW

198

89

*

*

*

518

205

*

*

*

TALVEY
US

85

64

34.2

%

34.2

%

-

235

173

35.8

%

35.8

%

-

Intl

37

12

*

*

*

79

29

*

*

*

WW

122

75

60.8

%

59.1

%

1.7

%

314

202

55.3

%

54.9

%

0.4

%

TECVAYLI
US

115

105

9.3

%

9.3

%

-

334

310

7.5

%

7.5

%

-

Intl

62

30

*

*

*

160

93

73.0

%

72.6

%

0.4

%

WW

177

135

31.3

%

29.9

%

1.4

%

494

403

22.6

%

22.5

%

0.1

%

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US

5

5

(25.0

)%

(25.0

)%

-

18

25

(30.4

)%

(30.4

)%

-

Intl

108

144

(25.1

)%

(26.8

)%

1.7

%

365

470

(22.3

)%

(23.0

)%

0.7

%

WW

113

150

(25.1

)%

(26.8

)%

1.7

%

383

496

(22.8

)%

(23.4

)%

0.6

%

OTHER ONCOLOGY
US

56

36

54.6

%

54.6

%

-

153

106

44.8

%

44.8

%

-

Intl

39

50

(22.2

)%

(25.6

)%

3.4

%

123

136

(9.7

)%

(10.6

)%

0.9

%

WW

94

86

9.7

%

7.7

%

2.0

%

276

242

14.0

%

13.6

%

0.4

%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

IMMUNOLOGY
US

$

2,676

3,068

(12.8

)%

(12.8

)%

-

$

7,377

8,499

(13.2

)%

(13.2

)%

-

Intl

1,493

1,552

(3.9

)%

(6.3

)%

2.4

%

4,492

5,090

(11.8

)%

(11.5

)%

(0.3

)%

WW

4,168

4,621

(9.8

)%

(10.6

)%

0.8

%

11,868

13,590

(12.7

)%

(12.6

)%

(0.1

)%

REMICADE
US

326

281

16.2

%

16.2

%

-

923

778

18.7

%

18.7

%

-

US Exports (4)

19

27

(30.9

)%

(30.9

)%

-

63

89

(29.6

)%

(29.6

)%

-

Intl

132

112

17.7

%

16.7

%

1.0

%

413

380

8.6

%

10.4

%

(1.8

)%

WW

476

419

13.6

%

13.3

%

0.3

%

1,398

1,246

12.2

%

12.7

%

(0.5

)%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US

309

299

3.6

%

3.6

%

-

906

820

10.5

%

10.5

%

-

Intl

377

218

73.0

%

69.8

%

3.2

%

1,130

787

43.5

%

44.6

%

(1.1

)%

WW

687

516

32.9

%

31.5

%

1.4

%

2,036

1,607

26.7

%

27.2

%

(0.5

)%

STELARA
US

1,022

1,770

(42.3

)%

(42.3

)%

-

3,081

5,021

(38.6

)%

(38.6

)%

-

Intl

549

906

(39.4

)%

(41.4

)%

2.0

%

1,768

2,991

(40.9

)%

(40.8

)%

(0.1

)%

WW

1,570

2,676

(41.3

)%

(42.0

)%

0.7

%

4,848

8,012

(39.5

)%

(39.5

)%

0.0

%

TREMFYA
US

989

691

43.1

%

43.1

%

-

2,384

1,789

33.3

%

33.3

%

-

Intl

434

316

37.4

%

33.4

%

4.0

%

1,181

932

26.7

%

26.1

%

0.6

%

WW

1,424

1,007

41.3

%

40.1

%

1.2

%

3,566

2,721

31.0

%

30.8

%

0.2

%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US

12

1

*

*

-

21

3

*

*

-

Intl

0

0

-

-

-

0

0

-

-

-

WW

12

1

*

*

-

21

3

*

*

-

NEUROSCIENCE
US

1,367

1,094

25.0

%

25.0

%

-

3,712

3,250

14.2

%

14.2

%

-

Intl

658

662

(0.7

)%

(2.6

)%

1.9

%

2,011

2,090

(3.8

)%

(3.7

)%

(0.1

)%

WW

2,024

1,755

15.3

%

14.6

%

0.7

%

5,722

5,340

7.2

%

7.2

%

0.0

%

CAPLYTA (5)
US

240

-

*

*

-

451

-

*

*

-

Intl

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WW

240

-

*

*

-

451

-

*

*

-

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US

14

26

(49.2

)%

(49.2

)%

-

76

101

(24.9

)%

(24.9

)%

-

Intl

127

117

9.0

%

8.5

%

0.5

%

376

382

(1.4

)%

(0.4

)%

(1.0

)%

WW

140

142

(1.4

)%

(1.8

)%

0.4

%

452

482

(6.3

)%

(5.5

)%

(0.8

)%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
US

664

780

(14.9

)%

(14.9

)%

-

2,021

2,329

(13.2

)%

(13.2

)%

-

Intl

267

269

(0.9

)%

(3.0

)%

2.1

%

804

830

(3.1

)%

(3.0

)%

(0.1

)%

WW

929

1,049

(11.3

)%

(11.9

)%

0.6

%

2,824

3,159

(10.6

)%

(10.5

)%

(0.1

)%

SPRAVATO
US

405

243

67.1

%

67.1

%

-

1,047

660

58.7

%

58.7

%

-

Intl

53

42

28.9

%

23.8

%

5.1

%

146

120

21.9

%

21.4

%

0.5

%

WW

459

284

61.5

%

60.8

%

0.7

%

1,193

780

53.0

%

52.9

%

0.1

%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US

46

46

0.4

%

0.4

%

-

119

161

(26.4

)%

(26.4

)%

-

Intl

210

235

(10.7

)%

(12.3

)%

1.6

%

684

759

(9.8

)%

(9.9

)%

0.1

%

WW

256

281

(8.9

)%

(10.2

)%

1.3

%

803

920

(12.7

)%

(12.8

)%

0.1

%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US

$

815

815

(0.1

)%

(0.1

)%

-

$

2,358

2,324

1.5

%

1.5

%

-

Intl

300

287

4.8

%

2.0

%

2.8

%

895

866

3.4

%

2.6

%

0.8

%

WW

1,115

1,102

1.1

%

0.4

%

0.7

%

3,253

3,190

2.0

%

1.8

%

0.2

%

OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI
US

409

417

(1.6

)%

(1.6

)%

-

1,175

1,149

2.3

%

2.3

%

-

Intl

168

166

1.1

%

(1.8

)%

2.9

%

507

506

0.2

%

(0.7

)%

0.9

%

WW

578

583

(0.8

)%

(1.7

)%

0.9

%

1,682

1,655

1.7

%

1.4

%

0.3

%

UPTRAVI
US

392

379

3.5

%

3.5

%

-

1,139

1,120

1.7

%

1.7

%

-

Intl

92

80

15.2

%

12.0

%

3.2

%

272

232

17.0

%

16.4

%

0.6

%

WW

484

458

5.6

%

5.0

%

0.6

%

1,411

1,352

4.3

%

4.2

%

0.1

%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US

13

21

(36.5

)%

(36.5

)%

-

44

56

(21.5

)%

(21.5

)%

-

Intl

39

39

(1.0

)%

(2.5

)%

1.5

%

116

127

(8.9

)%

(9.1

)%

0.2

%

WW

53

60

(13.1

)%

(14.1

)%

1.0

%

160

183

(12.7

)%

(12.9

)%

0.2

%

INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US

326

365

(10.5

)%

(10.5

)%

-

961

1,023

(6.0

)%

(6.0

)%

-

Intl

501

471

6.4

%

0.5

%

5.9

%

1,472

1,599

(7.9

)%

(9.8

)%

1.9

%

WW

829

836

(0.9

)%

(4.3

)%

3.4

%

2,434

2,622

(7.2

)%

(8.3

)%

1.1

%

EDURANT / rilpivirine
US

7

8

(7.9

)%

(7.9

)%

-

21

24

(11.8

)%

(11.8

)%

-

Intl

378

323

16.9

%

9.9

%

7.0

%

1,082

926

16.8

%

13.6

%

3.2

%

WW

385

330

16.4

%

9.5

%

6.9

%

1,103

950

16.1

%

13.0

%

3.1

%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US

315

355

(11.0

)%

(11.0

)%

-

932

990

(5.8

)%

(5.8

)%

-

Intl

81

94

(13.6

)%

(18.5

)%

4.9

%

264

315

(16.1

)%

(16.6

)%

0.5

%

WW

397

449

(11.6

)%

(12.6

)%

1.0

%

1,196

1,305

(8.3

)%

(8.4

)%

0.1

%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US

4

3

57.3

%

57.3

%

-

8

10

(11.0

)%

(11.0

)%

-

Intl

42

54

(21.2

)%

(22.3

)%

1.1

%

126

358

(64.7

)%

(64.6

)%

(0.1

)%

WW

47

56

(17.5

)%

(18.5

)%

1.0

%

135

367

(63.3

)%

(63.2

)%

(0.1

)%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
US

750

713

5.3

%

5.3

%

-

2,381

2,061

15.5

%

15.5

%

-

Intl

149

170

(13.1

)%

(15.6

)%

2.5

%

461

543

(15.2

)%

(14.7

)%

(0.5

)%

WW

899

884

1.7

%

1.2

%

0.5

%

2,842

2,605

9.1

%

9.2

%

(0.1

)%

XARELTO
US

635

592

7.4

%

7.4

%

-

1,946

1,697

14.7

%

14.7

%

-

Intl

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WW

635

592

7.4

%

7.4

%

-

1,946

1,697

14.7

%

14.7

%

-

OTHER
US

115

121

(5.2

)%

(5.2

)%

-

435

364

19.4

%

19.4

%

-

Intl

149

170

(13.1

)%

(15.6

)%

2.5

%

461

543

(15.2

)%

(14.7

)%

(0.5

)%

WW

264

292

(9.8

)%

(11.3

)%

1.5

%

896

908

(1.3

)%

(1.0

)%

(0.3

)%

TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
US

9,402

8,871

6.0

%

6.0

%

-

26,655

24,993

6.7

%

6.7

%

-

Intl

6,161

5,709

7.9

%

4.3

%

3.6

%

17,983

17,639

1.9

%

1.3

%

0.6

%

WW

$

15,563

14,580

6.8

%

5.3

%

1.5

%

$

44,638

42,632

4.7

%

4.5

%

0.2

%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CARDIOVASCULAR
US

$

1,306

1,148

13.8

%

13.8

%

-

$

3,931

3,292

19.4

%

19.4

%

-

Intl

908

819

10.8

%

8.4

%

2.4

%

2,698

2,353

14.6

%

13.8

%

0.8

%

WW

2,213

1,966

12.6

%

11.6

%

1.0

%

6,629

5,645

17.4

%

17.1

%

0.3

%

ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
US

720

660

9.1

%

9.1

%

-

2,145

2,057

4.3

%

4.3

%

-

Intl

698

619

12.6

%

10.4

%

2.2

%

2,064

1,889

9.2

%

8.6

%

0.6

%

WW

1,418

1,279

10.8

%

9.7

%

1.1

%

4,209

3,946

6.7

%

6.4

%

0.3

%

ABIOMED
US

336

293

14.5

%

14.5

%

-

1,035

905

14.3

%

14.3

%

-

Intl

86

68

26.8

%

20.2

%

6.6

%

256

207

23.9

%

20.7

%

3.2

%

WW

423

362

16.8

%

15.6

%

1.2

%

1,291

1,112

16.1

%

15.5

%

0.6

%

SHOCKWAVE (6)
US

220

163

34.4

%

34.4

%

-

659

240

*

*

-

Intl

59

66

(11.2

)%

(12.4

)%

1.2

%

169

66

*

*

*

WW

278

229

21.2

%

20.9

%

0.3

%

828

306

*

*

*

OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR
US

30

30

0.0

%

0.0

%

-

93

89

4.2

%

4.2

%

-

Intl

65

66

(1.0

)%

(2.5

)%

1.5

%

209

192

9.0

%

8.7

%

0.3

%

WW

95

96

(0.7

)%

(1.7

)%

1.0

%

302

281

7.5

%

7.2

%

0.3

%

ORTHOPAEDICS
US

1,396

1,359

2.7

%

2.7

%

-

4,200

4,229

(0.7

)%

(0.7

)%

-

Intl

878

832

5.6

%

1.9

%

3.7

%

2,620

2,614

0.3

%

(1.1

)%

1.4

%

WW

2,274

2,191

3.8

%

2.4

%

1.4

%

6,820

6,843

(0.3

)%

(0.8

)%

0.5

%

HIPS
US

262

250

4.7

%

4.7

%

-

796

785

1.3

%

1.3

%

-

Intl

144

131

9.7

%

5.9

%

3.8

%

440

435

1.2

%

0.0

%

1.2

%

WW

405

381

6.4

%

5.1

%

1.3

%

1,235

1,220

1.3

%

0.9

%

0.4

%

KNEES
US

216

212

2.1

%

2.1

%

-

673

684

(1.5

)%

(1.5

)%

-

Intl

160

140

14.3

%

10.9

%

3.4

%

482

463

4.0

%

3.0

%

1.0

%

WW

377

352

7.0

%

5.6

%

1.4

%

1,155

1,147

0.7

%

0.3

%

0.4

%

TRAUMA
US

512

497

3.0

%

3.0

%

-

1,515

1,499

1.1

%

1.1

%

-

Intl

281

265

6.4

%

2.5

%

3.9

%

818

786

4.1

%

2.7

%

1.4

%

WW

793

761

4.2

%

2.9

%

1.3

%

2,333

2,285

2.1

%

1.6

%

0.5

%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
US

406

400

1.3

%

1.3

%

-

1,216

1,262

(3.7

)%

(3.7

)%

-

Intl

293

296

(1.1

)%

(4.8

)%

3.7

%

881

930

(5.3

)%

(6.8

)%

1.5

%

WW

698

696

0.3

%

(1.3

)%

1.6

%

2,096

2,191

(4.3

)%

(5.0

)%

0.7

%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2025

2024

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

SURGERY
US

$

1,031

983

4.9

%

4.9

%

-

$

3,076

2,965

3.8

%

3.8

%

-

Intl

1,511

1,451

4.1

%

2.2

%

1.9

%

4,417

4,373

1.0

%

0.9

%

0.1

%

WW

2,542

2,434

4.4

%

3.3

%

1.1

%

7,493

7,338

2.1

%

2.1

%

0.0

%

ADVANCED
US

477

448

6.2

%

6.2

%

-

1,411

1,360

3.7

%

3.7

%

-

Intl

688

661

4.2

%

2.1

%

2.1

%

1,991

1,977

0.7

%

0.5

%

0.2

%

WW

1,165

1,109

5.0

%

3.8

%

1.2

%

3,402

3,337

1.9

%

1.8

%

0.1

%

GENERAL
US

555

535

3.8

%

3.8

%

-

1,666

1,605

3.8

%

3.8

%

-

Intl

823

791

4.0

%

2.2

%

1.8

%

2,426

2,397

1.2

%

1.3

%

(0.1

)%

WW

1,378

1,325

3.9

%

2.9

%

1.0

%

4,092

4,001

2.3

%

2.3

%

0.0

%

VISION
US

571

549

4.2

%

4.2

%

-

1,694

1,619

4.7

%

4.7

%

-

Intl

828

751

10.2

%

7.5

%

2.7

%

2,354

2,224

5.8

%

5.0

%

0.8

%

WW

1,400

1,300

7.7

%

6.1

%

1.6

%

4,048

3,843

5.3

%

4.8

%

0.5

%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
US

456

441

3.5

%

3.5

%

-

1,337

1,288

3.8

%

3.8

%

-

Intl

562

527

6.6

%

3.4

%

3.2

%

1,565

1,508

3.8

%

2.4

%

1.4

%

WW

1,018

968

5.2

%

3.5

%

1.7

%

2,902

2,796

3.8

%

3.1

%

0.7

%

SURGICAL
US

116

108

7.0

%

7.0

%

-

358

331

8.0

%

8.0

%

-

Intl

266

225

18.7

%

17.1

%

1.6

%

789

717

10.1

%

10.3

%

(0.2

)%

WW

383

333

14.9

%

13.8

%

1.1

%

1,147

1,048

9.4

%

9.6

%

(0.2

)%

TOTAL MEDTECH
US

4,306

4,038

6.6

%

6.6

%

-

12,902

12,105

6.6

%

6.6

%

-

Intl

4,124

3,853

7.0

%

4.5

%

2.5

%

12,089

11,564

4.5

%

3.9

%

0.6

%

WW

$

8,430

7,891

6.8

%

5.6

%

1.2

%

$

24,991

23,669

5.6

%

5.3

%

0.3

%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Includes the sales of RYBREVANT and RYBREVANT + LAZCLUZE
(4) Reported as U.S. sales
(5) Acquired with Intra-Cellular Therapies on April 2, 2025
(6) Due to the timing of the integration of the US and foreign affiliates in the year of acquisition (2024), prior quarter (Q3 2024) Shockwave International revenue includes ~$20M of sales that should be reflected in the U.S. business. Year-to-date and total Shockwave sales are not impacted, and the amount was immaterial to recast prior year reporting.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

$ in Millions

Quarter to Date
Innovative Medicine

Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP

Intangible asset amortization

Litigation

related

Restructuring

related

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related

(Loss)/gain on securities

Tax legislation and other tax related

Other

Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP

Cost of products sold

$

3,672

(568

)

(11

)

3,093

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,869

2,869

Research and development expense

2,944

2,944

Other segment items

(368

)

5

(48

)

174

(1

)

(238

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

6,446

568

(5

)

-

59

(174

)

-

1

6,895

MedTech Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,612

(480

)

(12

)

(1

)

3,119

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,801

2,801

Research and development expense

728

728

Other segment items

2

5

(156

)

(48

)

213

(1

)

15

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

1,287

480

(5

)

168

49

(213

)

-

1

1,767

Expenses not allocated to segments Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

19

19

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

252

252

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

(31

)

(25

)

11

(45

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(240

)

-

25

-

(11

)

-

-

-

(226

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Third Quarter
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

7,303

(1,048

)

(12

)

(12

)

6,231

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

5,922

5,922

Research and development expense

3,672

3,672

Other (Income) / Expense

(478

)

(15

)

(93

)

(85

)

387

(2

)

(286

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

18

18

Restructuring

63

(63

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

7,493

1,048

15

168

97

(387

)

-

2

8,436

Provision for taxes on income

2,341

193

3

34

16

(87

)

(874

)

9

1,635

Net Earnings

5,152

855

12

134

81

(300

)

874

(7

)

6,801

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

$ in Millions

Quarter to Date
Innovative Medicine Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,549

(695

)

(2

)

2,852

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,491

2,491

Research and development expense

4,213

(2

)

4,211

Other segment items

(155

)

(356

)

(19

)

(6

)

41

(495

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

4,482

695

356

19

6

(41

)

-

4

-

5,521

MedTech Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,381

(476

)

(6

)

(156

)

(16

)

2,727

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,723

(3

)

2,720

Research and development expense

739

(36

)

(19

)

684

Other segment items

(11

)

(19

)

(22

)

(85

)

(4

)

(141

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

1,059

476

19

28

277

4

38

-

-

1,901

Expenses not allocated to segments Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

33

33

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

264

264

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

1,906

(2,013

)

(45

)

(152

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(2,203

)

-

2,013

-

45

-

-

-

-

(145

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Third Quarter
Sept 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

6,963

(1,171

)

(6

)

(156

)

(16

)

(2

)

5,612

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

5,478

(3

)

5,475

Research and development expense

4,952

(36

)

(19

)

(2

)

4,895

Other (Income) / Expense

1,798

(2,388

)

(136

)

37

(689

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

(99

)

(99

)

Restructuring

41

(41

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

3,338

1,171

2,388

47

328

(37

)

38

4

-

7,277

Provision for taxes on income

644

169

527

9

59

(9

)

6

1

(5

)

1,401

Net Earnings

2,694

1,002

1,861

38

269

(28

)

32

3

5

5,876

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

$ in Millions

Year to Date
Innovative Medicine Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

11,670

(2,002

)

(24

)

9,644

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

7,919

7,919

Research and development expense

8,361

8,361

Other segment items

(520

)

74

(275

)

164

(14

)

(571

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

17,208

2,002

(74

)

-

299

(164

)

-

14

19,285

MedTech Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

10,576

(1,433

)

(35

)

(52

)

9,056

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

8,319

8,319

Research and development expense

2,052

37

2,089

Other segment items

132

(78

)

(267

)

(155

)

163

(15

)

(220

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

3,912

1,433

78

302

170

(163

)

-

15

5,747

Expenses not allocated to segments Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

42

42

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

685

685

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

(7,222

)

6,898

(6

)

(330

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

6,495

-

(6,898

)

-

6

-

-

-

(397

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Nine Months
Sept 28, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

22,288

(3,435

)

(35

)

(76

)

18,742

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

16,923

16,923

Research and development expense

10,413

37

10,450

Other (Income) / Expense

(7,692

)

6,894

(123

)

(436

)

327

(29

)

(1,059

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

(62

)

(62

)

Restructuring

144

(144

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

27,615

3,435

(6,894

)

302

475

(327

)

-

29

24,635

Provision for taxes on income

5,927

603

(1,541

)

58

118

(73

)

(672

)

9

4,429

Net Earnings

21,688

2,832

(5,353

)

244

357

(254

)

672

20

20,206

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

$ in Millions

Year to Date
Innovative Medicine Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

10,522

(2,087

)

(8

)

8,427

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

7,594

7,594

Research and development expense

9,831

(19

)

9,812

Other segment items

(225

)

(399

)

(194

)

(100

)

(54

)

26

(50

)

(996

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

14,910

2,087

399

194

100

54

(26

)

-

77

-

17,795

MedTech Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

9,749

(1,268

)

(15

)

(206

)

(66

)

8,194

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

7,976

(12

)

7,964

Research and development expense

2,103

(69

)

(79

)

1,955

Other segment items

173

(15

)

(92

)

(472

)

(48

)

(454

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

3,668

1,268

15

-

107

747

48

157

-

-

6,010

Expenses not allocated to segments Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

72

72

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

846

846

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

4,860

(5,052

)

(127

)

(352

)

(671

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(5,778

)

-

5,052

-

-

127

352

-

-

-

(247

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Nine Months
Sept 29, 2024
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Medical Device Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs Tax legislation and other tax related Nine Months
Sept. 29, 2024
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

20,343

(3,355

)

(15

)

(206

)

(66

)

(8

)

16,693

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

16,416

(12

)

16,404

Research and development expense

11,934

(69

)

(79

)

(19

)

11,767

Other (Income) / Expense

4,855

(5,466

)

(653

)

(374

)

(50

)

(1,688

)

In-process research and development impairments

194

(194

)

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

(433

)

(433

)

Restructuring

192

(192

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

12,800

3,355

5,466

194

207

928

374

157

77

-

23,558

Provision for taxes on income

2,165

473

1,224

43

42

222

5

29

17

42

4,262

Net Earnings

10,635

2,882

4,242

151

165

706

369

128

60

(42

)

19,296

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJNYSE:JNJ
JNJ
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.These advanced European technologies... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition,... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at... Keep Reading...

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). As quoted in the press release: The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

lithium investing

EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

rare earth investing

Eclipse Raises $4M to Accelerate Drilling and Resource Upgrade at Greenland Rare Earths Project