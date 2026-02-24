Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (February 24, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the completion of a trenching and sampling program at the CZ Gold Prospect in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia.
As previously announced (see Angkor Resources ADVANCES EXPLORATION ON CZ GOLD AND WILD BOAR PROSPECTS, ANDONG MEAS LICENSE, CAMBODIA), the Company's mineral exploration team initiated a large-scale trenching program at the CZ Gold Prospect, located on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect. The program is designed to determine the geology, structure and orientation of the quartz stockwork zone and its wall rocks, and to collect representative samples for analysis.
The trenching program consisted of twelve trenches excavated across the CZ Gold Prospect area. Each trench measured approximately five meters in length, two meters in width, and five meters in depth. Due to the steep slope and required depth of the trenches, the Company made the decision to utilize excavation equipment to safely and efficiently complete the program.
Figure 1: The slope and depth of the trenches contributed to the decision of using equipment for the excavation program at the CZ Gold Prospect.
The excavation process involves digging each trench to the target depth, at which point Angkor's field team entered the trench to collect samples directly from the exposed geology, including veining and stockwork visible in the trench walls. Once sampling was complete, the team exited the trench and all samples are marked, bagged, and prepared for testing and analysis on the surface. As soon as sampling was finished at each location, the trenches were filled in and the site was restored.
Figure 2: Angkor staff sorting sample material and preparing samples for sieving, analysis, and testing,
The Company collected 298 samples of veins, side walls, and cross sections from the twelve trenches. Each sample will be split into three parts for different methods of analysis: one part for panning in the creek adjacent to the prospect, one part for portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis, and one part for fire assay. This multi-method approach is intended to provide a comprehensive geochemical characterization of the stockwork zone and to evaluate gold content across the target area.
The Company completed sampling this weekend and has started several weeks of analysis of the samples before interpretation of the data can be completed.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. Having completed seismic in 2025 and identifying drill targets, the Company looks to advance to drilling Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells in due course.
