Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ryan Koors to Vice President, Investor Relations, effective May 7, 2026. Mr. Koors will report to Johnson & Johnson's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph J. Wolk. He succeeds Darren Snellgrove who is leaving the company to become the chief financial officer of Halozyme.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430443361/en/

Ryan Koors, Vice President, Investor Relations, Johnson & Johnson, effective May 7, 2026.

Ryan Koors, Vice President, Investor Relations, Johnson & Johnson, effective May 7, 2026.

"Ryan's appointment underscores the deep bench of financial talent within Johnson & Johnson and our commitment to developing leaders across the Company," said Mr. Wolk. "With his deep knowledge of our business and proven financial expertise, Ryan is exceptionally well positioned to lead our Investor Relations function and will be a great resource to the investment community as we continue to execute our long-term strategy, drive sustained and accelerating growth and create value for shareholders."

Mr. Koors is an accomplished Johnson & Johnson finance leader with more than 20 years of experience providing strategic financial stewardship across Innovative Medicine, Research & Development, MedTech and Supply Chain functions. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance for Innovative Medicine Global Research & Development where he provided strategic and financial leadership to Johnson & Johnson's Innovative Medicine Global Research & Development organization. Mr. Koors has also served as Vice President, Finance for MedTech Surgery and Vice President, Finance for Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Supply Chain.

Mr. Koors joined Johnson & Johnson in 2002. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Wright State University in Ohio and an MBA from Xavier University.

"I want to thank Darren for his leadership and numerous contributions to Johnson & Johnson," added Mr. Wolk. "We wish Darren continued success in his new role."

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com . Follow us at @JNJNews and on LinkedIn .

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

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