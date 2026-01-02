Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter 2026

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter 2026

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2026 of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2026. The ex-dividend date is February 24, 2026.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ .

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJNYSE:JNJ
JNJ
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.These advanced European technologies... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition,... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at... Keep Reading...

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). As quoted in the press release: The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

zinc investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals