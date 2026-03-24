Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

What: Jiayin Group Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Webcast: https://ir.jiayintech.cn/


Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7efbea42ba194f0fb2d0443d8e2b4ffe

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.jiayintech.cn/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayintech.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jiayin Group
Ms. Emily Lu
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn


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