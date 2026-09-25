Jefferies to Host Investor Day on October 19, 2026

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) will host its annual Investor Day on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations from Rich Handler, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Friedman, our President, and leaders of our major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management.
To register for the event, which will be hosted both in-person and virtually, investors should provide their contact information via https://www.jefferies.com/InvestorMeeting2026 by 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 16, 2026. Only registered guests will be allowed to participate.
About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Jefferies is one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms. We primarily serve public companies, private companies, and their sponsors and owners, institutional investors, and government entities. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, our differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260925572459/en/
Laura Ulbrandt
SVP, Corporate Secretary
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
ir_jfg@jefferies.com
or
Jonathan Freedman
Head of Marketing and Communications
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
mediacontact@jefferies.com