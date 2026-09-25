Jefferies to Host Investor Day on October 19, 2026

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) will host its annual Investor Day on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations from Rich Handler, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Friedman, our President, and leaders of our major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management.

To register for the event, which will be hosted both in-person and virtually, investors should provide their contact information via https://www.jefferies.com/InvestorMeeting2026 by 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 16, 2026. Only registered guests will be allowed to participate.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies is one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms. We primarily serve public companies, private companies, and their sponsors and owners, institutional investors, and government entities. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, our differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure.

Laura Ulbrandt
SVP, Corporate Secretary
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
ir_jfg@jefferies.com

or

Jonathan Freedman
Head of Marketing and Communications
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
mediacontact@jefferies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

JEFNYSE:JEFfintech investing
JEF
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Related News

gold investing

Grafton Options Chile Gold Projects from Newmont

copper investing

Michael Burry Ignores AI Buzz, Bets on Copper

energy investing

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

precious metals investing

Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

precious metals investing

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures