Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Host Annual Investor Meeting

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) ("Jefferies") will host its annual Investor Meeting on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations regarding Jefferies' major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management. Registration details to be announced.
About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Jefferies is one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms. We primarily serve public companies, private companies, and their sponsors and owners, institutional investors, and government entities. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, our differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure.
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For inquiries, please contact:
Jonathan Freedman
Head of Marketing and Communications
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
mediacontact@jefferies.com