Jeep® Brand Teases Cherokee Trailhawk

Following the 2027 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland this month, the Jeep brand is gearing up for more off-road capability with the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. The brand continues to listen to customers and return capability to the core of the brand's ethos. More information will come at a later date.

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: jeep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: @jeep
X: @jeep
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

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SOURCE Stellantis

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