Jeep® Brand Named the Official 4x4 of Moab, Reinforcing the Brand's Commitment to the Communities That Helped Shape Its Off-Road Legacy

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- Two-year partnership formalizes and strengthens the Jeep® brand's presence in Moab through community investment, stewardship, and local engagement
- Demonstrates the brand's ongoing commitment to responsible off-roading and protecting the places that inspire adventure
The Jeep® brand today announced that it has been named the Official 4x4 of Moab by the City, marking a new chapter in the decades-long relationship between an iconic and legendary 4x4 sport utility brand and one of the world's most celebrated off-road destinations.
The partnership, approved by the Moab City Council, establishes a two-year collaboration between Jeep and the City of Moab focused on community investment, trail stewardship, local events, and responsible recreation.
"Moab is more than a destination. It's an integral part of the Jeep brand story," said Branden Coté, Jeep CEO. "The trails, landscapes and community have helped define off-road adventure for generations of Jeep owners. Designating the Jeep brand as the Official 4x4 of Moab recognizes that shared history while creating opportunities to invest in the people, places and experiences that continue to inspire Jeep enthusiasts around the world."
For decades, Jeep 4x4 vehicles have been tested and celebrated on Moab's iconic trails. Annually, the Red Rock 4-Wheelers club hosts Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. This event is one of the largest and most anticipated gatherings in the off-road community, drawing thousands of Jeep enthusiasts to southeastern Utah each year and further cements the connection between the Jeep brand and Moab. As part of the 2027 Easter Jeep Safari, the Jeep brand, in collaboration with the Red Rock 4-Wheelers, the Bureau of Land Management Moab Field Office and Tread Lightly!, will focus its official stewardship project on the Chicken Corners trail corridor.
"This sponsorship agreement is about turning a longstanding relationship between Moab and Jeep into tangible benefits for our community," said Michael Black, Moab City Manager. "The partnership brings new resources through advertising, sponsorship of trail maintenance and Moab City events, as well as support for responsible use and stewardship of the environment. The City is excited to formalize this relationship and partner with Jeep, The Official 4x4 of Moab, to provide meaningful benefits for our community."
As part of the partnership, which officially kicks off this month, Jeep will support local priorities through annual funding, event sponsorships, and trail care efforts designed to preserve trail access and help protect the outdoor spaces that make Moab unique. The agreement also includes support for community events such as the Red Rock Arts Festival and the city's upcoming 125-year celebration.
Advancing Stewardship, Access and Adventure
The Moab partnership reflects the Jeep brand's long-standing commitment to land conservation, responsible off-roading, and preserving access to the trails and public lands that are central to Jeep culture. Throughout 2026, the brand has strengthened that commitment by supporting key off-road events, trail-access initiatives, and like-minded organizations that help protect and sustain the off-road experience for future generations, including:
- Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah
- Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Toledo Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio
- Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Rebelle Rally, the nation's premier all-women off-road navigation competition
- Trail restoration and access initiatives supporting the Rubicon Trail in California
Collectively, these events, initiatives, and partnerships engage hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts who share a passion for adventure, responsible recreation, and ensuring continued access to public lands and trails for future generations.
The Jeep brand and the City of Moab will begin implementing partnership initiatives throughout the coming months, creating new opportunities to celebrate Moab's unique character while preserving the landscapes, experiences and community spirit that have made it a global destination for adventure.
Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
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SOURCE Stellantis