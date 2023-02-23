Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.
Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2022 Results versus Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
- Revenue increased by 48.5% to $192.8 million;
- Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 56.3%, with organic growth of 5.6%;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 44.7% to $48.9 million;
- Net earnings were $22.1 million and Adjusted net earnings (1) increased 30.6% to $26.8 million; and
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.52, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) increased 26.5% to $0.62
Highlights of Full Year 2022 Results versus Full Year 2021 Results
- Revenue increased by 21.4% to $547.4 million;
- Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 27.9%, with organic growth of 8.1%;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 23.6% to $123.8 million;
- Net earnings were $52.8 million and Adjusted net earnings (1) increased 18.0% to $65.1 million; and
- Diluted earnings per share were $1.25, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) increased 17.4% to $1.55
"2022 was a transformative year for Jamieson Wellness," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "In addition to celebrating our 100th year of improving the world's health and wellness with our Jamieson brand, we made significant advancements in our primary growth pillars as we continue to expand our category leadership globally beyond this milestone year.
"Throughout 2022, we saw consistent growth in our brands in Canada, as Canadian consumers continued to trust Jamieson for their health and wellness needs. In July, we closed on our acquisition of the youtheory brand, providing us with a strong platform and premium brand offering in the United States. In just a few short months we have identified and begun to execute multiple opportunities to leverage our combined strengths across channels, product innovation and capabilities to drive revenues and profitability in 2023 and beyond. In November, we announced the pending acquisition of our Chinese distributor's assets. This is a natural evolution of our strategy and supports significant brand expansion as we transition to full control of the value chain, enabling us to capitalize on our strong momentum in the world's second largest VMS market.
"These major strategic actions defined our centennial year and have placed us in a strong position for growth as we enter our next century of helping consumers around the world optimize their health and wellness. We delivered solid performance across our business in 2022 with total revenues up 21%, while profitability was similarly strong with adjusted EBITDA increasing 24%. We are extremely proud of our team for our achievements in 2022, and equally excited for the future. In 2023, we will continue to invest in our long-term opportunities, with a focus on our four primary growth pillars of Canada, U.S., China and International. We will continue to build our world-class brands by leveraging our best-in-class marketing, innovation and omni channel distribution capabilities to drive significant global expansion of our high-quality products and enhance value for all stakeholders."
Fourth Quarter 2022 versus Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Revenue increased 48.5% to $192.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by 56.3% growth in the Jamieson Brands segment and 22.4% growth in the Strategic Partners segment.
- Jamieson Brands segment revenue increased by $56.2 million or 56.3% driven by the following:
- Jamieson Canada revenue growth of 6.3%, reflecting continued consumer demand, higher average retailer inventories in conjunction with a severe cold & flu season, and in-year pricing;
- Jamieson China revenue growth of 41.5%, reflecting strong consumer demand as COVID-19 related lockdowns were eliminated in the quarter;
- Jamieson International revenue decline of 21.0%, largely resulting from geopolitical and economic pressures in eastern Europe and delayed entry into certain markets due to regulatory changes;
- Newly acquired youtheory business in 2022 contributed revenue of $50.6 million driven by seasonally higher promotions ahead of new year offset by lower customer inventory levels as specific partners reduced stocks on-hand in support of 2023 innovation plans.
- Strategic Partners segment revenue increased by $6.7 million or 22.4%, to $36.8 million reflecting pricing to maintain existing margin structure and volume changes of customer products.
Gross profit increased 44.1% to $71.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin (3) decreased by 120 basis points to 36.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by 80 basis points from youtheory gross profit margins which are inherently lower than the base business and 40 basis points due to a higher proportion of Strategic Partner sales.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by $13.2 million to $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Normalized SG&A (1) increased by $8.8 million driven by the inclusion of the youtheory acquisition of $7.0 million while expanding its resources and marketing activity plus $1.8 million in the base business.
Earnings from operations increased 28.5% to $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and operating margin (3) decreased by 300 basis points to 19.2% due to factors affecting gross profit margin and higher SG&A investments discussed above. Normalized earnings from operations (1) increased by $13.4 million or 46.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and normalized operating margin (2) was 22.0% compared with 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44.7% to $48.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) was 25.4% compared with 26.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as youtheory Adjusted EBITDA margins are inherently lower than the base business.
Interest expense and other financing costs increased by $4.4 million to $5.8 million due to higher average borrowing rates and higher borrowings to support the youtheory acquisition.
Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.1 million compared with $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net earnings increased by $6.3 million, or 30.6%, to $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Adjusted net earnings in the quarter exclude costs associated with foreign exchange gain/loss, acquisition related costs, IT system improvements, and other non-operating earnings or expenses net of related tax effects. A quantitative reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and non-IFRS normalized gross profit, normalized SG&A, normalized earnings from operations and Adjusted net earnings are included in the table accompanying this release under the heading "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
The Company generated $40.8 million in cash from operations during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $34.3 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations (1) of $29.1 million was $4.5 million higher due to increased earnings in the current quarter. Cash generated from working capital increased by $1.9 million mainly driven by favourable timing of payables and accelerated inventory purchases realized earlier in 2022. The Company's cash as at December 31, 2022 was $26.2 million compared with $6.8 million on December 31, 2021 due to foreign currencies (U.S. dollars) held for short-term obligations in Canada as well as the impact of its expanded global operations. The Company ended the year with approximately $126.2 million in cash and available operating lines and net debt (1) of $373.8 million.
|Three months ended
|December 31
|($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
|Cash, beginning of period
7,316
9,150
(1,834
)
(20.0
%)
|Cash flows from (used in):
|Operating activities
40,799
34,309
6,490
18.9
%
|Investing activities
(2,692
)
(5,399
)
2,707
50.1
%
|Financing activities
(19,183
)
(31,285
)
12,102
38.7
%
|Cash, end of period
26,240
6,775
19,465
287.3
%
|Cash flows from operating activities
40,799
34,309
6,490
18.9
%
|Net Change in non-cash working capital
(11,741
)
(9,799
)
(1,942
)
(19.8
%)
|Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations
29,058
24,510
4,548
18.6
%
|($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted)
As at December
31, 2022
As at December
31, 2021
|Long-term debt
400,000
149,125
|Cash
(26,240
)
(6,775
)
|Net debt
373,760
142,350
Fiscal 2023 Outlook
The Company is introducing its outlook for fiscal 2023 and anticipates revenue in a range of $670.0 to $700.0 million, which represents annual growth of 22.0% to 28.0%. The Company estimates Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140.0 to $146.0 million representing approximately 13.0% to 18.0% growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.62 to $1.72.
This outlook for revenue growth reflects the following assumptions:
- Jamieson Brands segment revenue growth of 24.0% to 30.0%, driven by the following:
- Jamieson Canada revenue growth of 3.0% to 6.0%, reflecting continued consumer demand, marketing plans, innovation, and the impact of prior year pricing;
- Youtheory revenue of between $145.0 and $155.0 million (approximately 11.5% to 19.0% on a pro-forma basis) driven by product innovation, expanded e-commerce initiatives and distribution gains;
- Jamieson China revenue to increase by 65.0% to 75.0%, reflecting a transition to an owned distribution model and the related step-up in distributor level pricing realized on revenues beginning the second quarter of 2023 along with continued consumer demand in e-commerce and distribution gains in the domestic retail channels (approximately 25.0% to 30.0% growth on a pro-forma basis);
- Jamieson International revenue growth of 5.0% to 20.0% driven by marketing, innovation, and distribution into new markets as well as expansion across key regions.
- Strategic Partners segment revenue growth of 15.0% to 20.0%, reflecting pricing to maintain existing margin structure and program changes with existing customers.
The outlook for Adjusted EBITDA growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the following assumptions:
- Gross profit margin to remain consistent with the prior year as the expected decline in Jamieson Brands margins is offset by favourable customer and program mix impacting Strategic Partners. Jamieson Brands margins will be approximately 100 basis points lower impacted by the full year inclusion of youtheory and the transition to an owned distribution model in China;
- Normalized SG&A including marketing expenses are expected to increase 35.0% to 40.0% based on the acquisition of youtheory and an accelerated investment in marketing, resources and infrastructure to support long-term growth opportunities in the United States and in China;
- Based on the resource and marketing investments being made to drive long term growth, adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to decline by 175 basis points in 2023. The decline includes the margin profile of the acquired businesses and proportionate revenue growth within Strategic Partners;
- Interest expense of $17.5 to $18.5 million reflecting incremental debt to fund the acquisition and higher prevailing interest rates.
For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2023 outlook, including guidance for the first quarter of 2023, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("2022 MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Declaration of Fourth Quarter Dividend
The board of directors of the Company authorized and declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.17 per common share, or approximately $7.1 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
New Partnership with DCP Capital to Support Strategic Growth Plan in China
Also announced today, the Company has entered into a partnership with DCP Capital ("DCP"), a leading international private equity firm with a long-term track record of success in Greater China and broader Asian markets. DCP will purchase a minority interest in the Company's Chinese operations and make a preferred share investment in Jamieson Wellness. In conjunction with these investments, DCP will be granted warrants to purchase a fixed number of common shares of the Company. The partnership will leverage the combined expertise of both companies and is expected to accelerate Jamieson Wellness' strong organic growth in China. Details on the pending transaction can be found in a separate media release issued this afternoon.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, February 23, 2023. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-394-8218 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 1883631 and it will be available until Thursday March 9, 2023.
Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594444&tp_key=5d1e64a28e . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2023 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, February 23, 2023. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.
The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.
____________________
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
(3) This is a supplementary financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenue
192,775
129,838
547,369
451,032
|Cost of sales
121,586
80,422
349,031
288,591
|Gross profit
71,189
49,416
198,338
162,441
|Gross profit margin
36.9
%
38.1
%
36.2
%
36.0
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,768
19,521
110,239
80,739
|Share-based compensation
1,317
1,021
4,910
5,672
|Earnings from operations
37,104
28,874
83,189
76,030
|Operating margin
19.2
%
22.2
%
15.2
%
16.9
%
|Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
978
352
269
(92
)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
5,757
1,366
12,417
5,657
|Earnings before income taxes
30,369
27,156
70,503
70,465
|Provision for income taxes
8,278
6,966
17,695
18,383
|Net earnings
22,091
20,190
52,808
52,082
|Adjusted net earnings
26,759
20,489
65,149
55,217
|EBITDA
41,201
32,225
100,168
90,396
|Adjusted EBITDA
48,871
33,771
123,761
100,096
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.4
%
26.0
%
22.6
%
22.2
%
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
41,683,753
40,371,018
40,998,065
40,150,724
|Diluted
42,817,044
41,921,765
42,116,350
41,680,934
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic, earnings per share
0.53
0.50
1.29
1.30
|Diluted, earnings per share
0.52
0.48
1.25
1.25
|Adjusted diluted, earnings per share
0.62
0.49
1.55
1.32
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
26,240
6,775
|Accounts receivable
160,798
104,186
|Inventories
154,488
119,006
|Derivatives
6,580
2,149
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,298
5,029
352,404
237,145
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
111,709
96,977
|Goodwill
272,916
122,975
|Intangible assets
367,205
192,676
|Deferred income tax
3,029
2,702
|Total assets
1,107,263
652,475
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
142,566
74,533
|Income taxes payable
7,387
2,896
|Derivatives
-
3,317
|Current portion of other long-term liabilities
4,852
2,876
154,805
83,622
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
400,000
149,125
|Post-retirement benefits
929
3,544
|Deferred income tax
58,007
53,291
|Other long-term liabilities
61,931
20,872
|Total liabilities
675,672
310,454
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
307,200
268,214
|Contributed surplus
17,115
14,786
|Retained earnings
85,483
58,998
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
21,793
23
|Total shareholders' equity
431,591
342,021
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,107,263
652,475
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
Jamieson Brands
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
155,996
99,784
56,212
56.3
%
|Gross profit
65,345
45,157
20,188
44.7
%
|Gross profit margin
41.9
%
45.3
%
-
(3.4
%)
|Normalized gross profit
66,138
45,157
20,981
46.5
%
|Normalized gross profit margin
42.4
%
45.3
%
-
(2.9
%)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
31,165
17,905
13,260
74.1
%
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
26,583
17,781
8,802
49.5
%
|Share-based compensation
1,317
1,021
296
29.0
%
|Earnings from operations
32,863
26,231
6,632
25.3
%
|Operating margin
21.1
%
26.3
%
-
(5.2
%)
|Normalized earnings from operations
38,238
26,355
11,883
45.1
%
|Normalized operating margin
24.5
%
26.4
%
-
(1.9
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
43,832
30,468
13,364
43.9
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
28.1
%
30.5
%
-
(2.4
%)
Strategic Partners
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
36,779
30,054
6,725
22.4
%
|Gross profit
5,844
4,259
1,585
37.2
%
|Gross profit margin
15.9
%
14.2
%
-
1.7
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,603
1,616
(13
)
(0.8
%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
1,603
1,567
36
2.3
%
|Earnings from operations
4,241
2,643
1,598
60.5
%
|Operating margin
11.5
%
8.8
%
-
2.7
%
|Normalized earnings from operations
4,241
2,692
1,549
57.5
%
|Normalized operating margin
11.5
%
9.0
%
-
2.6
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
5,039
3,303
1,736
52.6
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
13.7
%
11.0
%
-
2.7
%
|Jamieson Brands
Twelve months ended
December 31
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
439,147
343,245
95,902
27.9
%
|Gross profit
184,039
148,371
35,668
24.0
%
|Gross profit margin
41.9
%
43.2
%
-
(1.3
%)
|Normalized gross profit
184,832
149,024
35,808
24.0
%
|Normalized gross profit margin
42.1
%
43.4
%
-
(1.3
%)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
103,996
74,056
29,940
40.4
%
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
86,423
70,854
15,569
22.0
%
|Share-based compensation
4,910
5,672
(762
)
(13.4
%)
|Earnings from operations
75,133
68,643
6,490
9.5
%
|Operating margin
17.1
%
20.0
%
-
(2.9
%)
|Normalized earnings from operations
93,499
73,412
20,087
27.4
%
|Normalized operating margin
21.3
%
21.4
%
-
(0.1
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
113,088
90,301
22,787
25.2
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.8
%
26.3
%
-
(0.5
%)
|Strategic Partners
Twelve months ended
December 31
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
108,222
107,787
435
0.4
%
|Gross profit
14,299
14,070
229
1.6
%
|Gross profit margin
13.2
%
13.1
%
-
0.1
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,243
6,683
(440
)
(6.6
%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
6,195
6,417
(222
)
(3.5
%)
|Earnings from operations
8,056
7,387
669
9.1
%
|Operating margin
7.4
%
6.9
%
-
0.5
%
|Normalized earnings from operations
8,104
7,653
451
5.9
%
|Normalized operating margin
7.5
%
7.1
%
-
0.4
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
10,673
9,795
878
9.0
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.9
%
9.1
%
-
0.8
%
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the " How we Assess the Performance of our Business " section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.
The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net earnings
22,091
20,190
52,808
52,082
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
8,278
6,966
17,695
18,383
|Interest expense and other financing costs
5,757
1,366
12,417
5,657
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
3,579
2,629
12,153
10,006
|Amortization of intangible assets
1,496
1,074
5,095
4,268
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
41,201
32,225
100,168
90,396
|Add EBITDA adjustments:
|Share-based compensation (1)
1,317
1,021
4,910
5,672
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
978
352
269
(92
)
|Acquisition related cost (2)
3,165
-
12,919
-
|IT system implementation (3)
1,417
-
4,527
-
|COVID-19 related costs (4)
-
72
175
2,409
|Business integration (5)
-
-
-
1,852
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (6)
793
-
793
-
|Other
-
101
-
(141
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
48,871
33,771
123,761
100,096
|Provision for income taxes
(8,278
)
(6,966
)
(17,695
)
(18,383
)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
(5,757
)
(1,366
)
(12,417
)
(5,657
)
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
(3,579
)
(2,629
)
(12,153
)
(10,006
)
|Amortization of intangible assets
(1,496
)
(1,074
)
(5,095
)
(4,268
)
|Share-based compensation (7)
(1,317
)
(1,108
)
(6,309
)
(5,497
)
|Tax effect of normalization adjustments
(1,685
)
(139
)
(4,943
)
(1,068
)
|Adjusted net earnings
26,759
20,489
65,149
55,217
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Gross profit
71,189
49,416
198,338
162,441
|Business integration (5)
-
-
-
653
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (6)
793
-
793
-
|Normalized gross profit
71,982
49,416
199,131
163,094
|Normalized gross profit margin
37.3
%
38.1
%
36.4
%
36.2
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,768
19,521
110,239
80,739
|Acquisition related cost (2)
(3,165
)
-
(12,919
)
-
|IT system implementation (3)
(1,417
)
-
(4,527
)
-
|COVID-19 related costs (4)
-
(72
)
(175
)
(2,409
)
|Business integration (5)
-
-
-
(1,200
)
|Other
-
(101
)
-
141
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
28,186
19,348
92,618
77,271
|Earnings from operations
37,104
28,874
83,189
76,030
|Acquisition related cost (2)
3,165
-
12,919
-
|IT system implementation (3)
1,417
-
4,527
-
|COVID-19 related costs (4)
-
72
175
2,409
|Business integration (5)
-
-
-
1,853
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (6)
793
-
793
-
|Share based compensation
-
-
-
914
|Other
-
101
-
(141
)
|Normalized earnings from operations
42,479
29,047
101,603
81,065
|Normalized operating margin
22.0
%
22.4
%
18.6
%
18.0
%
(1)
Pertains to the expenses relating to our equity based long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), along with associated payroll taxes.
(2)
Expenses relating to the youtheory acquisition and integration.
(3)
Relates to system implementation costs to advance our supply chain planning infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.
(4)
Costs related to COVID-19 which do not reflect the ongoing costs of operation.
(5)
Prior year expenses mainly pertained to start-up costs to complete our transition to a third-party logistics provider to make room for capacity expansion at our existing operations.
(6)
Represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the youtheory acquisition.
(7)
Costs pertaining to our LTIP and tax benefits realized on the vesting of certain share-based awards. Prior year expenses included the acceleration of share-based compensation expense in relation to our CEO transition.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005771/en/
Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com