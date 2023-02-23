Victory Stakes Additional 953 Hectares Expanding Its Tahlo Lake Property in B.C.’s Babine Copper-Gold Poryphyry District to 1,688 Hectares

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2022 Results versus Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

  • Revenue increased by 48.5% to $192.8 million;
  • Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 56.3%, with organic growth of 5.6%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 44.7% to $48.9 million;
  • Net earnings were $22.1 million and Adjusted net earnings (1) increased 30.6% to $26.8 million; and
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.52, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) increased 26.5% to $0.62

Highlights of Full Year 2022 Results versus Full Year 2021 Results

  • Revenue increased by 21.4% to $547.4 million;
  • Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 27.9%, with organic growth of 8.1%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 23.6% to $123.8 million;
  • Net earnings were $52.8 million and Adjusted net earnings (1) increased 18.0% to $65.1 million; and
  • Diluted earnings per share were $1.25, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) increased 17.4% to $1.55

"2022 was a transformative year for Jamieson Wellness," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "In addition to celebrating our 100th year of improving the world's health and wellness with our Jamieson brand, we made significant advancements in our primary growth pillars as we continue to expand our category leadership globally beyond this milestone year.

"Throughout 2022, we saw consistent growth in our brands in Canada, as Canadian consumers continued to trust Jamieson for their health and wellness needs. In July, we closed on our acquisition of the youtheory brand, providing us with a strong platform and premium brand offering in the United States. In just a few short months we have identified and begun to execute multiple opportunities to leverage our combined strengths across channels, product innovation and capabilities to drive revenues and profitability in 2023 and beyond. In November, we announced the pending acquisition of our Chinese distributor's assets. This is a natural evolution of our strategy and supports significant brand expansion as we transition to full control of the value chain, enabling us to capitalize on our strong momentum in the world's second largest VMS market.

"These major strategic actions defined our centennial year and have placed us in a strong position for growth as we enter our next century of helping consumers around the world optimize their health and wellness. We delivered solid performance across our business in 2022 with total revenues up 21%, while profitability was similarly strong with adjusted EBITDA increasing 24%. We are extremely proud of our team for our achievements in 2022, and equally excited for the future. In 2023, we will continue to invest in our long-term opportunities, with a focus on our four primary growth pillars of Canada, U.S., China and International. We will continue to build our world-class brands by leveraging our best-in-class marketing, innovation and omni channel distribution capabilities to drive significant global expansion of our high-quality products and enhance value for all stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter 2022 versus Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue increased 48.5% to $192.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by 56.3% growth in the Jamieson Brands segment and 22.4% growth in the Strategic Partners segment.

  • Jamieson Brands segment revenue increased by $56.2 million or 56.3% driven by the following:
    • Jamieson Canada revenue growth of 6.3%, reflecting continued consumer demand, higher average retailer inventories in conjunction with a severe cold & flu season, and in-year pricing;
    • Jamieson China revenue growth of 41.5%, reflecting strong consumer demand as COVID-19 related lockdowns were eliminated in the quarter;
    • Jamieson International revenue decline of 21.0%, largely resulting from geopolitical and economic pressures in eastern Europe and delayed entry into certain markets due to regulatory changes;
    • Newly acquired youtheory business in 2022 contributed revenue of $50.6 million driven by seasonally higher promotions ahead of new year offset by lower customer inventory levels as specific partners reduced stocks on-hand in support of 2023 innovation plans.
  • Strategic Partners segment revenue increased by $6.7 million or 22.4%, to $36.8 million reflecting pricing to maintain existing margin structure and volume changes of customer products.

Gross profit increased 44.1% to $71.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin (3) decreased by 120 basis points to 36.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by 80 basis points from youtheory gross profit margins which are inherently lower than the base business and 40 basis points due to a higher proportion of Strategic Partner sales.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by $13.2 million to $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Normalized SG&A (1) increased by $8.8 million driven by the inclusion of the youtheory acquisition of $7.0 million while expanding its resources and marketing activity plus $1.8 million in the base business.

Earnings from operations increased 28.5% to $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and operating margin (3) decreased by 300 basis points to 19.2% due to factors affecting gross profit margin and higher SG&A investments discussed above. Normalized earnings from operations (1) increased by $13.4 million or 46.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and normalized operating margin (2) was 22.0% compared with 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44.7% to $48.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) was 25.4% compared with 26.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as youtheory Adjusted EBITDA margins are inherently lower than the base business.

Interest expense and other financing costs increased by $4.4 million to $5.8 million due to higher average borrowing rates and higher borrowings to support the youtheory acquisition.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.1 million compared with $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net earnings increased by $6.3 million, or 30.6%, to $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net earnings in the quarter exclude costs associated with foreign exchange gain/loss, acquisition related costs, IT system improvements, and other non-operating earnings or expenses net of related tax effects. A quantitative reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and non-IFRS normalized gross profit, normalized SG&A, normalized earnings from operations and Adjusted net earnings are included in the table accompanying this release under the heading "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The Company generated $40.8 million in cash from operations during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $34.3 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations (1) of $29.1 million was $4.5 million higher due to increased earnings in the current quarter. Cash generated from working capital increased by $1.9 million mainly driven by favourable timing of payables and accelerated inventory purchases realized earlier in 2022. The Company's cash as at December 31, 2022 was $26.2 million compared with $6.8 million on December 31, 2021 due to foreign currencies (U.S. dollars) held for short-term obligations in Canada as well as the impact of its expanded global operations. The Company ended the year with approximately $126.2 million in cash and available operating lines and net debt (1) of $373.8 million.

Three months ended
December 31
($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Cash, beginning of period

7,316

9,150

(1,834

)

(20.0

%)

Cash flows from (used in):
Operating activities

40,799

34,309

6,490

18.9

%

Investing activities

(2,692

)

(5,399

)

2,707

50.1

%

Financing activities

(19,183

)

(31,285

)

12,102

38.7

%

Cash, end of period

26,240

6,775

19,465

287.3

%

Cash flows from operating activities

40,799

34,309

6,490

18.9

%

Net Change in non-cash working capital

(11,741

)

(9,799

)

(1,942

)

(19.8

%)

Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations

29,058

24,510

4,548

18.6

%

($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted)

As at December

31, 2022

As at December

31, 2021

Long-term debt

400,000

149,125

Cash

(26,240

)

(6,775

)

Net debt

373,760

142,350

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company is introducing its outlook for fiscal 2023 and anticipates revenue in a range of $670.0 to $700.0 million, which represents annual growth of 22.0% to 28.0%. The Company estimates Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140.0 to $146.0 million representing approximately 13.0% to 18.0% growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.62 to $1.72.

This outlook for revenue growth reflects the following assumptions:

  • Jamieson Brands segment revenue growth of 24.0% to 30.0%, driven by the following:
    • Jamieson Canada revenue growth of 3.0% to 6.0%, reflecting continued consumer demand, marketing plans, innovation, and the impact of prior year pricing;
    • Youtheory revenue of between $145.0 and $155.0 million (approximately 11.5% to 19.0% on a pro-forma basis) driven by product innovation, expanded e-commerce initiatives and distribution gains;
    • Jamieson China revenue to increase by 65.0% to 75.0%, reflecting a transition to an owned distribution model and the related step-up in distributor level pricing realized on revenues beginning the second quarter of 2023 along with continued consumer demand in e-commerce and distribution gains in the domestic retail channels (approximately 25.0% to 30.0% growth on a pro-forma basis);
    • Jamieson International revenue growth of 5.0% to 20.0% driven by marketing, innovation, and distribution into new markets as well as expansion across key regions.
  • Strategic Partners segment revenue growth of 15.0% to 20.0%, reflecting pricing to maintain existing margin structure and program changes with existing customers.

The outlook for Adjusted EBITDA growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the following assumptions:

  • Gross profit margin to remain consistent with the prior year as the expected decline in Jamieson Brands margins is offset by favourable customer and program mix impacting Strategic Partners. Jamieson Brands margins will be approximately 100 basis points lower impacted by the full year inclusion of youtheory and the transition to an owned distribution model in China;
  • Normalized SG&A including marketing expenses are expected to increase 35.0% to 40.0% based on the acquisition of youtheory and an accelerated investment in marketing, resources and infrastructure to support long-term growth opportunities in the United States and in China;
  • Based on the resource and marketing investments being made to drive long term growth, adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to decline by 175 basis points in 2023. The decline includes the margin profile of the acquired businesses and proportionate revenue growth within Strategic Partners;
  • Interest expense of $17.5 to $18.5 million reflecting incremental debt to fund the acquisition and higher prevailing interest rates.

For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2023 outlook, including guidance for the first quarter of 2023, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("2022 MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Declaration of Fourth Quarter Dividend

The board of directors of the Company authorized and declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.17 per common share, or approximately $7.1 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

New Partnership with DCP Capital to Support Strategic Growth Plan in China

Also announced today, the Company has entered into a partnership with DCP Capital ("DCP"), a leading international private equity firm with a long-term track record of success in Greater China and broader Asian markets. DCP will purchase a minority interest in the Company's Chinese operations and make a preferred share investment in Jamieson Wellness. In conjunction with these investments, DCP will be granted warrants to purchase a fixed number of common shares of the Company. The partnership will leverage the combined expertise of both companies and is expected to accelerate Jamieson Wellness' strong organic growth in China. Details on the pending transaction can be found in a separate media release issued this afternoon.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, February 23, 2023. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-394-8218 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 1883631 and it will be available until Thursday March 9, 2023.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594444&tp_key=5d1e64a28e . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2023 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, February 23, 2023. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

____________________
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
(3) This is a supplementary financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

192,775

129,838

547,369

451,032

Cost of sales

121,586

80,422

349,031

288,591

Gross profit

71,189

49,416

198,338

162,441

Gross profit margin

36.9

%

38.1

%

36.2

%

36.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

32,768

19,521

110,239

80,739

Share-based compensation

1,317

1,021

4,910

5,672

Earnings from operations

37,104

28,874

83,189

76,030

Operating margin

19.2

%

22.2

%

15.2

%

16.9

%

Foreign exchange loss/(gain)

978

352

269

(92

)

Interest expense and other financing costs

5,757

1,366

12,417

5,657

Earnings before income taxes

30,369

27,156

70,503

70,465

Provision for income taxes

8,278

6,966

17,695

18,383

Net earnings

22,091

20,190

52,808

52,082

Adjusted net earnings

26,759

20,489

65,149

55,217

EBITDA

41,201

32,225

100,168

90,396

Adjusted EBITDA

48,871

33,771

123,761

100,096

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.4

%

26.0

%

22.6

%

22.2

%

Weighted average number of shares
Basic

41,683,753

40,371,018

40,998,065

40,150,724

Diluted

42,817,044

41,921,765

42,116,350

41,680,934

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic, earnings per share

0.53

0.50

1.29

1.30

Diluted, earnings per share

0.52

0.48

1.25

1.25

Adjusted diluted, earnings per share

0.62

0.49

1.55

1.32

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

In thousands of Canadian dollars

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Assets
Current assets
Cash

26,240

6,775

Accounts receivable

160,798

104,186

Inventories

154,488

119,006

Derivatives

6,580

2,149

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,298

5,029

352,404

237,145

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment

111,709

96,977

Goodwill

272,916

122,975

Intangible assets

367,205

192,676

Deferred income tax

3,029

2,702

Total assets

1,107,263

652,475

Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

142,566

74,533

Income taxes payable

7,387

2,896

Derivatives

-

3,317

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

4,852

2,876

154,805

83,622

Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt

400,000

149,125

Post-retirement benefits

929

3,544

Deferred income tax

58,007

53,291

Other long-term liabilities

61,931

20,872

Total liabilities

675,672

310,454

Shareholders' equity
Share capital

307,200

268,214

Contributed surplus

17,115

14,786

Retained earnings

85,483

58,998

Accumulated other comprehensive income

21,793

23

Total shareholders' equity

431,591

342,021

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,107,263

652,475

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Segment Information

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted

Jamieson Brands

Three months ended

December 31

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

155,996

99,784

56,212

56.3

%

Gross profit

65,345

45,157

20,188

44.7

%

Gross profit margin

41.9

%

45.3

%

-

(3.4

%)

Normalized gross profit

66,138

45,157

20,981

46.5

%

Normalized gross profit margin

42.4

%

45.3

%

-

(2.9

%)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

31,165

17,905

13,260

74.1

%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

26,583

17,781

8,802

49.5

%

Share-based compensation

1,317

1,021

296

29.0

%

Earnings from operations

32,863

26,231

6,632

25.3

%

Operating margin

21.1

%

26.3

%

-

(5.2

%)

Normalized earnings from operations

38,238

26,355

11,883

45.1

%

Normalized operating margin

24.5

%

26.4

%

-

(1.9

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

43,832

30,468

13,364

43.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.1

%

30.5

%

-

(2.4

%)

Strategic Partners

Three months ended

December 31

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

36,779

30,054

6,725

22.4

%

Gross profit

5,844

4,259

1,585

37.2

%

Gross profit margin

15.9

%

14.2

%

-

1.7

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,603

1,616

(13

)

(0.8

%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

1,603

1,567

36

2.3

%

Earnings from operations

4,241

2,643

1,598

60.5

%

Operating margin

11.5

%

8.8

%

-

2.7

%

Normalized earnings from operations

4,241

2,692

1,549

57.5

%

Normalized operating margin

11.5

%

9.0

%

-

2.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

5,039

3,303

1,736

52.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.7

%

11.0

%

-

2.7

%

Jamieson Brands

Twelve months ended

December 31

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

439,147

343,245

95,902

27.9

%

Gross profit

184,039

148,371

35,668

24.0

%

Gross profit margin

41.9

%

43.2

%

-

(1.3

%)

Normalized gross profit

184,832

149,024

35,808

24.0

%

Normalized gross profit margin

42.1

%

43.4

%

-

(1.3

%)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

103,996

74,056

29,940

40.4

%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

86,423

70,854

15,569

22.0

%

Share-based compensation

4,910

5,672

(762

)

(13.4

%)

Earnings from operations

75,133

68,643

6,490

9.5

%

Operating margin

17.1

%

20.0

%

-

(2.9

%)

Normalized earnings from operations

93,499

73,412

20,087

27.4

%

Normalized operating margin

21.3

%

21.4

%

-

(0.1

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

113,088

90,301

22,787

25.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.8

%

26.3

%

-

(0.5

%)

Strategic Partners

Twelve months ended

December 31

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

108,222

107,787

435

0.4

%

Gross profit

14,299

14,070

229

1.6

%

Gross profit margin

13.2

%

13.1

%

-

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,243

6,683

(440

)

(6.6

%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

6,195

6,417

(222

)

(3.5

%)

Earnings from operations

8,056

7,387

669

9.1

%

Operating margin

7.4

%

6.9

%

-

0.5

%

Normalized earnings from operations

8,104

7,653

451

5.9

%

Normalized operating margin

7.5

%

7.1

%

-

0.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA

10,673

9,795

878

9.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.9

%

9.1

%

-

0.8

%

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the " How we Assess the Performance of our Business " section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.

The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In thousands of Canadian dollars

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net earnings

22,091

20,190

52,808

52,082

Add:
Provision for income taxes

8,278

6,966

17,695

18,383

Interest expense and other financing costs

5,757

1,366

12,417

5,657

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

3,579

2,629

12,153

10,006

Amortization of intangible assets

1,496

1,074

5,095

4,268

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

41,201

32,225

100,168

90,396

Add EBITDA adjustments:
Share-based compensation (1)

1,317

1,021

4,910

5,672

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

978

352

269

(92

)

Acquisition related cost (2)

3,165

-

12,919

-

IT system implementation (3)

1,417

-

4,527

-

COVID-19 related costs (4)

-

72

175

2,409

Business integration (5)

-

-

-

1,852

Amortization of fair value adjustments (6)

793

-

793

-

Other

-

101

-

(141

)

Adjusted EBITDA

48,871

33,771

123,761

100,096

Provision for income taxes

(8,278

)

(6,966

)

(17,695

)

(18,383

)

Interest expense and other financing costs

(5,757

)

(1,366

)

(12,417

)

(5,657

)

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

(3,579

)

(2,629

)

(12,153

)

(10,006

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1,496

)

(1,074

)

(5,095

)

(4,268

)

Share-based compensation (7)

(1,317

)

(1,108

)

(6,309

)

(5,497

)

Tax effect of normalization adjustments

(1,685

)

(139

)

(4,943

)

(1,068

)

Adjusted net earnings

26,759

20,489

65,149

55,217

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross profit

71,189

49,416

198,338

162,441

Business integration (5)

-

-

-

653

Amortization of fair value adjustments (6)

793

-

793

-

Normalized gross profit

71,982

49,416

199,131

163,094

Normalized gross profit margin

37.3

%

38.1

%

36.4

%

36.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

32,768

19,521

110,239

80,739

Acquisition related cost (2)

(3,165

)

-

(12,919

)

-

IT system implementation (3)

(1,417

)

-

(4,527

)

-

COVID-19 related costs (4)

-

(72

)

(175

)

(2,409

)

Business integration (5)

-

-

-

(1,200

)

Other

-

(101

)

-

141

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

28,186

19,348

92,618

77,271

Earnings from operations

37,104

28,874

83,189

76,030

Acquisition related cost (2)

3,165

-

12,919

-

IT system implementation (3)

1,417

-

4,527

-

COVID-19 related costs (4)

-

72

175

2,409

Business integration (5)

-

-

-

1,853

Amortization of fair value adjustments (6)

793

-

793

-

Share based compensation

-

-

-

914

Other

-

101

-

(141

)

Normalized earnings from operations

42,479

29,047

101,603

81,065

Normalized operating margin

22.0

%

22.4

%

18.6

%

18.0

%

(1)

Pertains to the expenses relating to our equity based long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), along with associated payroll taxes.

(2)

Expenses relating to the youtheory acquisition and integration.

(3)

Relates to system implementation costs to advance our supply chain planning infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.

(4)

Costs related to COVID-19 which do not reflect the ongoing costs of operation.

(5)

Prior year expenses mainly pertained to start-up costs to complete our transition to a third-party logistics provider to make room for capacity expansion at our existing operations.

(6)

Represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the youtheory acquisition.

(7)

Costs pertaining to our LTIP and tax benefits realized on the vesting of certain share-based awards. Prior year expenses included the acceleration of share-based compensation expense in relation to our CEO transition.

Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson WellnessJWEL:CAPharmaceutical Investing
JWEL:CA
The Conversation (0)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Partnership with DCP Capital to Support Strategic Growth Plan in China

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that it has entered into a partnership with DCP Capital ("DCP"), a leading international private equity firm with a long-term track record of success in Greater China and broader Asian markets. DCP will purchase a minority interest in the Company's Chinese operations and make a preferred share investment in Jamieson Wellness. In conjunction with these investments, DCP will subscribe for warrants to purchase a fixed number of common shares of the Company.

The partnership with DCP will accelerate Jamieson's rapidly growing business in China and bring more world-class, high-quality vitamins, minerals, and supplements to a broader base of Chinese consumers. It will leverage Jamieson's premium product portfolio, high-quality manufacturing, and R&D expertise combined with DCP's deep local knowledge, exceptional track record of growing leading consumer businesses, and proven operational capabilities to enhance the Company's strong organic growth in China.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Moderna and Merck Announce mRNA-4157/V940, an Investigational Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine, in Combination With KEYTRUDA , was Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for Adjuvant Treatment of Patients With High-Risk Melanoma Following Complete Resection

Designation based on positive data from Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that mRNA-4157V940, an investigational personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, in combination with KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with high-risk melanoma following complete resection. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation based on positive data from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942mRNA-4157-P201 trial

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer's Elranatamab Receives FDA and EMA Filing Acceptance

  • Submissions based on favorable MagnetisMM-3 trial results in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review for the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for elranatamab, an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeted bispecific antibody (BsAb), for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Priority Review is intended to direct attention and resources from regulatory authorities toward drugs that, if approved, could offer significant improvements over existing options for serious conditions in order to make these drugs available to patients faster. The FDA's decision on the application is expected in 2023. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted elranatamab's marketing authorization application (MAA). The company is working closely with the EMA to facilitate their review and will provide updates on timing as appropriate.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Opens Enrollment in New Phase 3 Clinical Trials with Investigational Once-Daily Islatravir in Combination with Doravirine for Treatment of HIV-1 Infection

Islatravir and other HIV data presented at CROI 2023

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the company has opened enrollment in its new Phase 3 clinical program with investigational once-daily islatravir 0.25 mg in combination with doravirine 100 mg (DOR/ISL) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Accepts Biologics License Application for Pfizer's Respiratory Syncytial Virus Maternal Vaccine Candidate for Priority Review

  • U.S. FDA has set an action date for August 2023. If approved, RSVpreF would be the first vaccine for administration to pregnant individuals to help protect against the complications of RSV disease in infants from birth through six months
  • This action follows the recent acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) under accelerated assessment for both older adults and maternal immunization
  • The maternal immunization regulatory filings are supported by results of the pivotal Phase 3 trial MATISSE , which will be presented to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), as well as during the ReSViNET Foundation's 2023 Global Conference, on February 23

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate PF-06928316 or RSVpreF for the prevention of medically attended lower respiratory tract illness (MA-LRTI) and severe MA-LRTI caused by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant individuals. This decision follows the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for RSVpreF in March 2022. The FDA has accepted the BLA for priority review and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Present New Data for Sotatercept and MK-0616 at ACC.23/WCC, Demonstrating Significant Progress in Advancing Its Innovative Cardiovascular Pipeline

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of clinical data from its broad and advancing cardiovascular pipeline and portfolio at the upcoming American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Heart Federation's World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) in New Orleans, LA from March 4-6, 2023.

Two Merck studies will be featured in a late-breaking clinical trial session: the first presentation of detailed findings from the pivotal Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating sotatercept, an investigational activin signaling inhibitor therapy, as an add-on to stable background therapy for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and results from a Phase 2b trial evaluating MK-0616, an investigational oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor, for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Related News

Gold Investing

Daniella Dimitrov: Who's Funding Junior Miners? Trends to Watch in 2023

Nickel Investing

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

Base Metals Investing

Renforth Resources Exhibiting at PDAC Booth #2136

Base Metals Investing

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HASHIM AHMED AS CFO

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

×