ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Completes Previously Announced Distributor Transaction in China

Company now owns its full value-chain in world's second largest VMS market

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that it has completed the previously announced agreement to acquire operating assets from its distribution partner in China for a purchase price of approximately $26 million CAD.

This transaction is a significant step forward in the Company's brand expansion in China, allowing it to directly connect with consumers while operating its sales, marketing and distribution activities.

"As we continue to focus on our growth strategy in China, this transaction reinforces our commitment to accelerate our business in the world's second largest vitamin, mineral, and supplement market," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "Having full value-chain ownership allows us to execute our go-to-market strategy directly with our customers and have a holistic approach to reaching the Chinese consumer, who is demanding the high-quality products we produce. We are thankful to our distribution partner for its support throughout this process and look forward to working together to ensure a smooth transition."

To further support the Company's growth plans in China, the previously announced partnership with DCP Capital is expected to close in the second quarter. The Company will leverage DCP's deep experience and knowledge in this market to further strengthen and accelerate its growth opportunities under the new owned coordinated operating model.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's plans to accelerate growth in China and close the previously announced partnership with DCP Capital in the second quarter.

Words such as "expected," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "will," "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2023 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of the Company filed today, May 4, 2023 (the "MD&A"). This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Investors and Media:

Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson WellnessJWEL:CAPharmaceutical Investing
JWEL:CA
The Conversation (0)

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition, Kenvue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 25,921,884 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Kenvue's common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE" and is expected to begin trading on May 4, 2023. The IPO is expected to close on May 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Amendment to Long-Term Incentive Plan

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), having considered the voting recommendation made by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to its subscribers.

The amendment decreases the maximum number of the Company's shares that may be subject to awards under the LTIP and the Company's legacy option plan to 8.7% of the issued shares outstanding from time to time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Amendment to Long-Term Incentive Plan

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), having considered the voting recommendation made by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to its subscribers.

The amendment decreases the maximum number of the Company's shares that may be subject to awards under the LTIP and the Company's legacy option plan to 8.7% of the issued shares outstanding from time to time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Chairman and CEO Philip J. Young

Orphan Drug Development an Exciting Opportunity to Provide Superior Therapeutics, Lobe Sciences CEO Says

Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB:LOBEF) has significantly expanded its portfolio following its acquisition of Altemia & Company. The purchase also sets Lobe Sciences up for revenue generation in the short term, helping secure funds for orphan drug research and development, according to Philip Young, chairman and CEO.

The acquisition gives Lobe Sciences access to the intellectual property and commercial inventory for Altemia, a medical food for the management of sickle cell disease.

“Our team, via the medical food, are putting the plans in place right now, and we've identified potential partners for distribution, which is very important in this marketplace,” Young said. “And we've done the initial clinical research demonstrating that it's better at reducing a biomarker of inflammation, which is a core component of sickle cell. So we have the data necessary and the product necessary to begin selling it into the marketplace.”

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife To Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Hooshmand Sheshbaradaran, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the upcoming Bloom Burton Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday April 26, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This is Canada's marquee healthcare industry event where leading-edge and foremost publicly-traded companies, as well as promising private companies, are invited to attend the conference, present to prospective investors and conduct key meetings. Investors from all over the world will get a chance to hear presentations and have one-on-one meetings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Silver Eagle Mines Inc.

Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Phosphate Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Silver Eagle Mines Inc.

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Base Metals Investing

Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Battery Metals Investing

POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

×