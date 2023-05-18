$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 23, 2023 was elected as a director of the Company (a " Director ") at the annual and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") held today. The number of Common Shares voted in person or by proxy for the election of each Director or withheld was as indicated below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Heather Allen 30,622,518 85.85% 5,045,985 14.15%
Dr. Louis Aronne 31,463,170 88.21% 4,205,333 11.79%
Tania Clarke 32,027,820 89.79% 3,640,683 10.21%
Michael Pilato 32,057,068 89.88% 3,611,435 10.12%
Timothy Penner 31,761,670 89.05% 3,906,833 10.95%
Catherine Potechin 31,465,632 88.22% 4,202,871 11.78%
Mei Ye 32,024,954 89.78% 3,643,549 10.22%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Contact Information:

Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com


×