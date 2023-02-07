Pharmaceutical Investing News

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-394-8218 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 1883631 and it will be available until Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594444&tp_key=5d1e64a28e . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Investor and Media Contact:
Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson WellnessJWEL:CAPharmaceutical Investing
JWEL:CA

Merck's KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy Met Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Therapy for Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy significantly improved PFS versus standard of care chemotherapy alone as first-line treatment for patients with stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma regardless of mismatch repair status

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that the Phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for the treatment of patients with stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma regardless of mismatch repair status. At a pre-specified interim analysis review conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy then continued as single agent every six weeks for up to 14 cycles demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared with chemotherapy alone in these patients whose endometrial carcinoma was either mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Reflect Sustained Strong Revenue Growth
  • Fourth-Quarter 2022 Worldwide Sales Were $13.8 Billion, an Increase of 2% From Fourth Quarter 2021; Growth Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange Was 8%
  • Fourth-Quarter 2022 GAAP EPS From Continuing Operations Was $1.18; Fourth-Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.62
  • Full-Year 2022 Worldwide Sales Were $59.3 Billion, an Increase of 22% From Full Year 2021; Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO Was 12%; Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact of Foreign Exchange Was 15%
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 22% to $20.9 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 27%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 22% to $6.9 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 27%
  • Full-Year 2022 GAAP EPS From Continuing Operations Was $5.71; Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP EPS Was $7.48
  • In 2022, Augmented Pipeline Through Strategic Business Development, Including Acquisition of Imago and Key Agreements With Moderna, Orna, Orion and Kelun-Biotech
  • 2023 Financial Outlook
    • Anticipates Full-Year 2023 Worldwide Sales To Be Between $57.2 Billion and $58.7 Billion; Outlook Includes Approximately $1.0 Billion of LAGEVRIO Sales
    • Expects Full-Year 2023 GAAP EPS To Be Between $5.86 and $6.01; Expects Non-GAAP EPS To Be Between $6.80 and $6.95

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

"2022 was an exceptional year for Merck, which is a testament to the profound impact our medicines and vaccines are having on patients globally," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer. "I am extremely proud of what our talented and dedicated colleagues have accomplished scientifically, commercially and operationally. Our science-led strategy is working as we continue to build a sustainable engine that will drive innovation and generate long-term value for patients and shareholders well into the next decade."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
pills and pill bottles on yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are responsible for developing and manufacturing the vast majority of prescription drugs, giving them a key role in the life science industry.

The pharma sector is responsible for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs and medicine. Companies are developing innovative treatments in areas like immuno-oncology and neurology, as well as novel options for rare diseases.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, the need for the industry is great. Opportunities for investment are also sizeable, but what's the best place to start? Those who want exposure to the pharma market may want to begin by looking at the major players in the space.

Keep reading...Show less

PFIZER REPORTS RECORD FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

  • Full-Year 2022 Revenues of $100.3 Billion, An All-Time High for Pfizer, Reflecting 30% Operational Growth
    • Excluding Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty (1) , Revenues Grew 2% Operationally
  • Strong Fourth-Quarter 2022 Revenues of $24.3 Billion, Reflecting 13% Operational Growth
    • Excluding Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty (1) , Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • Full-Year 2022 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $5.47, Up 42% Year-Over-Year, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $6.58, Up 62% Year-Over-Year, Both of Which Represent All-Time Highs for Pfizer
  • Fourth-Quarter 2022 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.87, Up 48% Year-Over-Year, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.14, Up 45% Year-Over-Year
    • Includes a $0.32 Benefit from Lower Acquired IPR&D Expenses Compared to Fourth-Quarter 2021
  • Provides Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance (4) of $67.0 to $71.0 Billion and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) Guidance of $3.25 to $3.45
    • Full-Year 2023 Revenues Excluding COVID-19 Products Expected to Grow 7% to 9% Operationally Compared to Full-Year 2022
    • Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance for Comirnaty (1) of ~$13.5 Billion and Paxlovid of ~$8 Billion
    • Revenues from COVID-19 Products Expected to Grow in 2024 After Reaching a Low Point in 2023 Due to Significant Government Supply on Hand to Start the Year
    • Company Plans to Make Significant Incremental Investments in 2023 to Support Launch Products and R&D Projects that are Expected to Drive its Long-Term Growth Ambitions
  • Continues to Make Progress on Pfizer's Unprecedented Number of Anticipated Launches of New Products and Indications, Including Recent Regulatory Filing Acceptances for Prevnar 20 Pediatric, its RSV Vaccine for Older Adults, Etrasimod, and its Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported exceptional financial results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 and provided 2023 financial guidance (4) .

The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Approves KEYTRUDA® as Adjuvant Treatment Following Surgical Resection and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy for Patients With Stage IB , II, or IIIA Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Approval based on KEYNOTE-091 trial, which demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival with KEYTRUDA in these patients following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy versus placebo

Approval marks fifth indication for KEYTRUDA-based regimens in NSCLC and 34th indication for KEYTRUDA in the US

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Animal Health Receives U.S. FDA Approval of Expanded Indication for BRAVECTO Chews for Dogs

Portfolio expansion provides dogs broad-spectrum protection against Asian longhorned ticks

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of an expanded indication for BRAVECTO ® Chews for Dogs. The new indication treats and controls Asian longhorned ticks, which are an invasive Ixodid species located across more than one-third of the U.S 1,2 .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Argentina Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Blue Sky Uranium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces the Approval of the Notice of Intent for its Drill Program on the SW Pipe Project in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Quebec Lithium Projects Exploration Update and Reports Acquisition by Staking of Python Lithium Showing

×