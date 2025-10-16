Jackpot Digital Expands U.S. Footprint with 3-Table Deal at Sevenwinds Casino in Wisconsin

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) ("Jackpot Digital" or the "Company"), the leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to install three (3) of its Jackpot Blitz® electronic table games ("ETGs") at Sevenwinds Casino, Lodge & Conference Center located in Hayward, Wisconsin.

This installation marks Jackpot Digital's first deployment in the State of Wisconsin and continues to demonstrate the growing demand for the Company's innovative Jackpot Blitz® ETGs across North America.

"We are excited to expand into a new market with our first ETG deployment in Wisconsin," states Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "Sevenwinds Casino previously removed poker during the pandemic, and we are proud to help them re-introduce live multiplayer poker with our nonstop dealerless action. We see our casino clients as long-term partners and are committed to delivering an unparallel gaming experience to their players."

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated dealerless poker ETG featuring a vibrant 75" touchscreen interface that combines the excitement and strategy of traditional poker with the efficiency and innovation of dealerless technology. With a range of game options and fast-paced gameplay, Jackpot Blitz® is designed to engage both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises and Princess Cruises, Jackpot has announced additional land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, U.S. Virgin Islands, and several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

