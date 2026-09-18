J.P. Morgan to host its 11th India Conference in Mumbai

J.P. Morgan will kick off its eleventh India Conference on Monday, September 21, bringing together some of the world's leading investors, business leaders, policymakers, and market participants to discuss the key themes shaping India's next phase of growth and its role in an increasingly complex global landscape.

The two-day conference is expected to attract close to 1200 delegates representing over 100 companies and institutional investors from across the world with a collective market cap exceeding USD 1.5 trillion. The conference is J.P. Morgan's largest-ever India conference, reflecting record levels of engagement and growing interest in India's long term growth story.

"The India Conference demonstrates our strong belief in India's long-term potential and our commitment to helping connect global investors with ideas, companies and policy makers shaping the country's future," said Sjoerd Leenart, CEO of J.P. Morgan, Asia Pacific . "India is increasingly at the centre of global growth conversations and bringing together perspectives from across business, government and the investment community has never been more important."

Over two days, the conference will explore a wide range of themes, including India's economic outlook, the evolving geopolitical environment, capital flows, manufacturing, consumption innovation, artificial intelligence and opportunities emerging from India's continued economic transformation.

"Despite today's uncertain global backdrop, India stands out for its resilience, policy stability and ability to sustain growth at scale," said Rahul Badhwar, Senior Country Officer - India, J.P.Morgan . "The conversations taking place at this conference are ultimately about what comes next for India, where the new engines of growth will emerge, how capital will be deployed, and how businesses can position themselves for the opportunities ahead."

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

J.P. Morgan in India
J.P. Morgan is a leading global financial services firm with physical presence in India since 1922. The firm has consistently invested in the India business, which has been growing steadily. The lines of business include Investment & Commercial Banking, Markets, Payments and Custody Services. J.P. Morgan is among the country's leading players in almost all its businesses and primarily caters to the firm's global clients with business interests in India and local multinationals' growing their footprint internationally. India is home to the Corporate Center which services J.P. Morgan's businesses around the world in the areas of operations, technology and research.

Media Contacts
Mollica Senapati: +91 22 6157 5055
Sanam Mirchandani: +91 22 6157 5091

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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