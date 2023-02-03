LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

Iyuno Makes Strategic Investment in Turkish Dubbing Studio Amid Increased Appetite for Local Language Content

Istanbul -based Ak'la Kara International will further extend Iyuno's reach in EMEA

Iyuno, leading provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the world's entertainment studios and streamers, announced today its recent investment in Turkish dubbing studio Ak'la Kara International. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Iyuno Invests in Turkish Dubbing Studio Ak'la Kara International

Founded by Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay, the Istanbul -based Ak'la Kara International is one of Turkey's oldest and highest capacity dubbing and subtitle studios to serve content creators around the world. Ak'la Kara has provided language services for iconic films and viral episodic series from around the world to a global client roster including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery and Riot Games. Ak'la Kara will further the company's ongoing expansion plans to build additional capacity for Turkish language dubbing.

"During this unprecedented period of growth, and as consumers' appetite for content is at an all-time high, the need for a single supply chain provider is critical to global content producers' distribution strategies," said CEO of Iyuno, David Lee . "We will continue to support the needs of our clients for language services by growing our operational footprint, and with that we are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Ak'la Kara International."

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with the Iyuno team," said Founders of Ak'la Kara International, Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay. "Iyuno's investment in the Turkish language dubbing market will benefit the industry as the demand continues to grow."

Iyuno continues to focus on global expansion, enhanced creative services and investment in technology to provide a fully end-to-end offering to clients, and Ak'la Kara International represents the 35 th market where Iyuno will have a presence

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno ( iyuno.com ) is the media and entertainment industry's leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world's most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. The company's 75-year collective legacy is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services. Leveraging the best in breed creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities and next generation technologies, the company now boasts the largest global footprint with 67 offices in 34 countries. The company's scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people. For more information, follow @IyunoHQ and #WeAreIyuno across social platforms.

ABOUT AK'LA KARA INTERNATIONAL

Ak'la Kara International ( aklakara.tv ) was established with the partnership of Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay. It is one of Turkey's oldest and highest capacity private investment dubbing and subtitle studio in Istanbul . Since its establishment, Ak'la Kara has been the solution partner of the industry's largest domestic and foreign content providers, distributors, television channels, digital platforms, game companies and advertising companies. With the voice-over and subtitle services it provides, the company produces the highest quality projects with the best translators, artists and technical staff.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

BD88 Launches New Game "Aviator"

 BD88 is excited to announce the launch of their latest online casino game, "Aviator". Aviator is an online casino game that allows players to multiply their wagers from x1 to x1,000,000. Aviator offers players the opportunity to reach new heights with its escalating multiplier, and the challenge of predicting when the high will start to decline. In "Aviator", players must make quick decisions and try their luck as they play until the lucky plane flies away and ends the multiplier.

"We are excited to introduce 'Aviator' to our players," said the BD88 team. With its unique gameplay and stunning graphics, 'Aviator' is sure to be a hit."

Construction Efforts Underway in Mobile as Topgolf Brings More Play to Alabama

Topgolf to welcome Alabama's Gulf Coast communities in late 2023

Topgolf the modern golf entertainment leader, announced today that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.

Sensorium to Lead Conversation on AI Virtual Beings at LEAP 2023

- Sensorium is looking forward to taking part in Leap Tech Conference, one of the world's foremost technology gatherings.

Sensorium to Lead Conversation on AI Virtual Beings at LEAP 2023

Based out of the Riyadh Front Expo Centre in Saudi Arabia , the second edition of Leap Teach will be taking place between 6-9 February 2023 .

In 2022, the tech conference became the largest debut tech event in history, bringing together over 100.000 visitors, 600 exhibitors, 5000 global CEOs, 330 top investors and expert speakers to cover the latest technology topics.

Over $6.4 billion worth of initiatives and programs were announced in connection with the event.

Now back for its latest edition, LEAP will be featuring over 500 speakers, including Sensorium's Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sasha Tityanko .

Sasha will be delivering a keynote speech on the topic "AI-Driven Virtual Beings: Re-shaping the future of social connections and entertainment in the metaverse", where she will lay out Sensorium's vision for AI in the context of the emergence of virtual worlds, trace the path taken to create the first AI-inhabited metaverse and explore the opportunities unlocked by the technology.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity to lead the conversation on AI and AI-driven virtual beings at a stage like LEAP, which has become a global window into the state of emerging technology and the most exciting advancements the industry is experiencing. Over the last year, we've continued the development of our pioneering AI-driven avatars and have released groundbreaking metaverse features, including a metaverse streaming offering. I am looking forward to showcasing Sensorium's innovations and exchanging ideas on the future that lies ahead for XR and AI," added Sasha.

Sensorium's pioneering AI-driven virtual beings represent the pinnacle of conversational AI and machine learning technology, and the company is promoting their integration into the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, a AAA virtual reality environment with cross-platform accessibility. Here, the extensive capabilities of AI avatars shine through as they engage with users across conversations, interactions and a range of activities, including dance choreographies.

Sensorium's participation in LEAP Tech comes as the company continues expanding its presence in the MENA region, after having opened an office in the United Arab Emirates last year and taken part in some of the Middle East's largest music conferences, including XP Futures and MDLBEAST's SOUNDSTORM Festival.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and Web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond.

The company's award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-driven virtual beings.

Sensorium leans on its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology partners and chart-topping performers including David Guetta , Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki , to shape the future of metaverse-ready events.

In addition to powering high-end VR features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and Web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

NetEase to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , February 23, 2023 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, February 23, 2023). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

WAYFINDER GAMES BRINGS INDUSTRY VETERANS TOGETHER TO FORM NEW, FULLY-REMOTE VIDEO GAME STUDIO BASED IN SWEDEN

Investors and Partners include Makers Fund, Behold Ventures and Dreamhaven

Veterans from EA DICE and Embark Studios, including former Star Wars Battlefront creative director Dennis Brännvall, together with production director Adam Clark technical director Manne Ederyd, and studio director Fia Tjernberg today announced Wayfinder Games, an independent game development studio based in Umeå, Sweden .

WEMADE and Metagravity Sign Strategic Alliance MOU to Collaborate on Blockchain Games for the Metaverse

Pioneering Korean blockchain gaming giant WEMADE today announced a strategic alliance by signing an MOU with London -based Metaverse engine developer Metagravity. The alliance will help bring to life WEMADE CEO Jang Hyun -guk's vision of building an experience people can enjoy by playing a well-made game and a vast platform that could connect everything.

Wemade signs MOU with Metagravity

WEMIX3.0 is a high-performance EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). It is designed to be a robust and efficient platform-driven & service-oriented public blockchain home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world. WEMIX3.0 resolves the 'Blockchain Trilemma' by maintaining the balance between decentralization, security, and scalability by implementation of variable total gas fee formula based on the EIP-1559, the 40 WONDERS(WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) also known as the node council partners, and 4,000 TPS throughput with a 1 second block interval.

About WEMADE

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry. For more information, visit www.wemade.com and https://www.wemix.com/en/wemix .

About Metagravity

Founded in 2021, London -headquartered MetaGravity is a deep-tech startup that is pushing the boundaries of blockchain and the Metaverse. They're on a quest to build the next generation of live, breathing digital worlds that will entice gamers and keep them fulfilled and engaged for decades by leveraging their significant knowledge in massive-scale processing and engine technologies to create the technical foundation for the Metaverse.

