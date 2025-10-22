Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results After Market Close on October 29 and Host a Conference Call for Investors on October 30, 2025

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results After Market Close on October 29 and Host a Conference Call for Investors on October 30, 2025

Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its 2025 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, October 30, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-472-545-399

Audience phone numbers:
Local - Toronto +1 (416) 855-9085
Toll Free - North America +1 (800) 990-2777
Conference ID: 78039

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper Mine in South Africa, which is set to start production in Q4 2025.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high- grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Information contact

Investors
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media
Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271524

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines
IVN:CA
