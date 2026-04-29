Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results After Market Close on May 6 and Host a Conference Call for Investors on May 7, 2026

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results After Market Close on May 6 and Host a Conference Call for Investors on May 7, 2026

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN,OTC:IVPAF) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the link:
https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-357-152-754

Audience phone numbers:
Local – Toronto +1 (416) 855-9085
Toll Free – North America +1 (800) 990-2777
Conference ID: 15066

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

Information contact

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Investors

Tommy Horton: +44 7866 913 207 (London)

Eric Zurmuehle: +1 203 451 5834 (New York)

Media

Tanya Todd: +1 604 657 9010 (Vancouver)

Website: www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294911

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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